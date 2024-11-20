Habitat ReStore offering decorated Christmas trees

BY STEVEN STIEFEL

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — Want to enjoy a beautiful Christmas tree in your home, but don’t want (or don’t have time) to put it up and decorate it?

The Auburn-Opelika Habitat for Humanity ReStore may have the answer.

Through the Trees for Homes program, volunteers assemble and decorate Christmas trees using all donated materials. Stop by the Habitat ReStore at 3831 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika and choose a tree you want delivered and set up in your home. All proceeds support Habitat for Humanity’s mission to provide affordable housing to families in need.

“We have ladies who come in and do an amazing job,” said Operations Coordinator Kierra Johnson. “They sort everything in the boxes and put the trees together. Everything is donated. The money we make goes 100% back to the store for building houses for people in need.”

Prices vary according to the theme of the Christmas tree. Previously, an Auburn-themed War Eagle Tree sold for $250. Another tree, the Joy Tree, sold for $175.

If you can’t come by the ReStore, you can still schedule local delivery and set-up of a custom tree by calling (334) 737-6400 or emailing operations@alabamahabitat.org.

In addition to the Christmas trees, the ReStore offers a wide selection of discounted items sold tax-free. Featured goods include furniture, desks, electronics, lamps, toilets, tables, flooring and much more, and proceeds from sales go toward building Habitat homes.

“With everything costing so much in stores these days, it’s really a no-brainer to come here,” said Johnson.

Habitat staff are also preparing for the annual Cookie Walk, coming up Dec. 7 at True Deliverance Holiness Church gymnasium. The annual fundraiser, sponsored by the WeHelp Coalition of Churches, benefits Habitat for Humanity.