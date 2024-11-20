Events | Nov. 21, 2024

Ferguson Chapel C.M.E. to host annual Thanksgiving prayer breakfast

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Ferguson Chapel C.M.E. Church has planned a Pre-Thanksgiving Prayer Breakfast on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 9 a.m.

Mrs. Mae W. Sims, First Lady of Ferguson Chapel, will deliver the message. The theme is “The Lord Is Good!” (Psalm 100:5).

Ferguson Chapel C.M.E. Church is located at 310 South Fourth Street in Opelika. The Rev. Orlando L. Sims Sr. is pastor.

Community Thanksgiving Service set for Nov. 24

The Lee County Ministers Association will sponsor its annual Community Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Opelika auditorium.

This gathering of churches will feature choirs from the Auburn-Opelika Korean Church, Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church and First Baptist Church singing hymns of thanksgiving. Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller will sign a proclamation of thanksgiving. Pastor Bernard Anderson from Mount Moriah will present a message of hope through a life of giving thanks.

Representatives from area ministries will attend, including Christian Care Ministries, Open Heavens Ministry, The Owen Center, One Voice Shelter Coalition and the PRF Institute. There will be time for fellowship at a reception in the First Baptist 316 Center. Everyone is invited to attend.

Other Thanksgiving Events

NOV. 27 — COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING LUNCH

A free Thanksgiving lunch will be served starting at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika. Everyone is welcome.

NOV. 27 — HARVEST EVANGELISM THANKSGIVING

Harvest Evangelism will host the annual community Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Lakeview Baptist Church, 1600 E. Glenn Ave. in Auburn. Plates of turkey and dressing with all the trimmings will be served beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy fellowship and share stories of gratefulness with Hosanna Home and His Place.

NOV. 28 — THANKSGIVING FOOD DRIVE

Be part of a powerful tradition of giving back to the community at Harvest Evangelism’s annual Thanksgiving Food Drive on Thursday, Nov. 28, from 8 a.m. until noon at Lakeview Baptist Church, 1600 E. Glenn Ave. in Auburn. Experience the true spirit of Thanksgiving by preparing and distributing food to those in need. Families are welcome.