SHERIFF’S OFFICE ISSUES ‘TUTU CHALLENGE’

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has taken on The Tutu Challenge. It is challenging Opelika Police Department & Auburn Public Safety – Police & Fire to join in. The Tutu Project is a unique initiative dedicated to raising funds and spreading joy for those affected by breast cancer. The Tutu Project provides support beyond what insurance covers — helping with transportation, wigs, childcare, groceries and other essential needs that often get overlooked during treatment. Learn more and consider donating at www.kentmccowngroup.com/thetutuproject.