Opelika High head coach suspended before Friday’s playoff game

Moore used media credentials to access game

BY D. MARK MITCHELL AND

MICHELLE KEY

OPELIKA — Opelika head football coach Bryan Moore has been suspended for Friday’s class 7A playoff game against Hoover, after gaining access to the sidelines of Hoover’s game last Thursday night against Fairhope High School, with a media pass and a notebook.

Moore can be seen on the sidelines in several photos, wearing a media pass, carrying a notebook in neutral clothes.

Hoover coaches, administrators and other coaches saw Moore on the field during the game, prompting Hoover to report the incident to the AHSAA.

Tuesday night, Nov. 12, AHSAA Executive Director Heath Harmon confirmed the suspension in an email to Opelika sportswriter for The Observer and ‘On the Mark’ radio show host D. Mark Mitchell.

The statement issued by AHSAA Executive Director reads “In accordance with AHSAA Central Board of Control policy, eligibility rulings are only provided to member schools. We encourage all media to contact member schools for access to rule violations. The AHSAA did apply rule violations to Opelika High School. I appreciate you reaching out to me, and I look forward to working with you in the future.”

Sideline media passes for playoff games are issued by AHSAA every year and are not transferable.

Opelika City Schools also issued a statement that reads, “Opelika City Schools and Coach Bryan Moore respect the standards set by the Alabama High School Athletic Association. While observing Hoover High School’s playoff game, Coach Moore used a media pass to access the field and take notes. Though he had no ill intent, Coach Moore recognizes this was an error in judgment and accepts the suspension.”