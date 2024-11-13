Obituaries | Nov. 14, 2024

MARTHA JEAN KIRK

Martha Jean Kirk of Opelika was born June 9, 1953, and passed away peacefully at her home on Nov. 4, 2024. She was 71 years old.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Kathryn Stringfellow and Andrew Hickman, and her brother, Earl Hickman.

Martha is survived by her husband, Charles Kirk; two sons, Philip (Emily) Myers and Wayne (Kate) Myers; bonus children, Cassandra Pafford, Charles “Chet” (Sherri) Kirk and Clint Kirk; sisters, Wyolene Stringfellow and Linda (Preston) Griggs; several nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Wil Myers, Victoria (Adam) Goodin, great-grandchildren, Caroline, Kash, Jade, and Maggie; and several bonus grandchildren she loved dearly.

A special thanks to Mrs. Deborah Frazier for taking such good care of her. Martha called Mrs. Deborah her rock – they were stuck like glue.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. at the home of Philip Myers, 257 County Road 122 Opelika, AL 36804.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

MARK S. GUIN

Mark Steven Guin, born April 10, 1955, in Fairbanks, Alaska, passed away on Oct. 30, 2024. He was an avid snow machine and dirt bike racer in the 1970s and had a deep love for the outdoors, often spending his time restoring automobiles and motorcycles.

Mark is survived by his devoted wife, Kathleen (Kay); his beloved daughters, Margaret (Maggie) and Kristie; and his sister, Nancy Guin, of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home in Opelika.

Mark was not only an amazing husband and father but also a friend to many. He had a unique gift for storytelling and sharing his knowledge with those around him. With over 15 years as Vice President of Equipment for Scott Bridge Company in Opelika, he dedicated his professional life to the equipment and construction industry.

Mark will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched, both personally and professionally. His honesty and integrity will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know him.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Miracle League of East Alabama via Venmo @MLEAINC, or by mail: Miracle League of East Alabama, P.O. Box 1747, Opelika, AL 36803-1747.

JUANITA RICHARDSON MACE

It is a rare gift in this world to know someone who laughed and loved as large as Juanita Richardson Mace. On Oct. 28, 2024, that brilliant spark passed away at home in Auburn. She was one month short of 93 years old.

Born in Wetumpka, the fifth of six children to the late H. Moorefield and Carrie Mae (Smith) Richardson, Juanita grew up during the depression and World War II in the Holtville area. She was known for her independent nature, lively intelligence, laughter, sweetness and generosity to her extended family and friends.

After graduating from high school early, she married her lifelong love, Fred “Jimmy” Mace, in September 1950 and they began a 74-year adventure. Juanita was an Army wife while Fred served in the states and Korea. She supported him as he obtained a degree in mechanical engineering from Auburn University and began a 36-year career with an oil company. Together they lived in three states, resided overseas in Sweden for a time and raised three daughters. No matter how daunting the assignment, Juanita immediately redirected her life, packed up, reorganized and resettled her home and family again and again. Wherever the family went, she quickly recreated a safe and loving space for “her girls.”

She was a proud wife and mother who made sure her family and community came first. She gave unselfishly of her time to her children’s activities and civic duties.

When her daughters were older, Juanita established a career in commercial insurance in Long Beach, California. Her clients came to count on her high integrity, deep knowledge and commitment to their needs. She was elected president of the Insurance Women of Long Beach, leading and representing her chapter at the regional and national level.

After their joint retirement in California, Juanita and Fred returned to their home state of Alabama; first Huntsville, then Prattville and finally coming full circle and settling in Auburn.

Juanita’s smile and grace will be missed by many. She is survived by her husband, Fred; daughters, Cynthia Anderson, Kathryn Shanahan and Nancy Mace; grandchildren, Jennifer Kalbas, Andrew Anderson and Hannah Mace; great-grandchildren, Ezekiel and Torin Kalbas and Kaedence and Ignacio Anderson; and blended family, Maj. Brendan Shanahan, Bethany Lewis and their children, Haisley Shanahan, Evie Brown and Austin Lewis.

A memorial service for Juanita will be held at Auburn United Methodist Church (Founders Chapel) on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m. Visitation will precede the service at 2 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at Cain’s Chapel Church in Holtville.

Juanita was a blessed and grateful breast cancer survivor. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.

RICHARD CRAIG FARGASON

Richard Craig Fargason of Opelika passed away Nov. 4, 2024. He was born Dec. 30, 1965, in Atlanta, the son of Richard Fargason and Carol Fargason Shattuck. Craig was a 1983 graduate of Clarkston High School, a 1988 graduate of Auburn University and a 1992 MBA graduate of the University of Alabama Birmingham.

Craig will be terribly missed by his family, friends, co-workers and clients. He was an avid mountain bike rider and very much enjoyed biking with friends. Some of his favorite memories were boys’ weekend biking adventures. He will be well remembered for the times spent on trails, the fellowship after rides and his participation in many birthday rides. His love of mountain biking was only rivaled by his love for coaching soccer. Craig coached for over 20 years, 15 of those years with Auburn Thunder. Craig truly believed that confidence was the key for success in this world and felt that by instilling the principles of hard work and team camaraderie, he could encourage his players to become not only confident soccer players, but ultimately strong, successful women. His dedication to his teams has had a lasting impact on Auburn soccer. Having a conversation with Craig was always fun. He would ask the most amazing questions. We will hold his smile, his sense of humor, his ability to listen and problem solve and the joy he found in so many friendships close to our hearts.

Nothing in the world was more important to Craig than the happiness of his children, Addie, Sally and Ryan. He took such pleasure in their achievements and in their company. They were truly his pride and joy.

Craig was proceeded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, his wife of 30 years, Lanette; daughters Addie Niedermair and Sally Fargason; son-in-law Ryan Niedermair; stepfather Bruce Shattuck; sister Christen (Ryan) Nichols; niece Chloe Nichols; nephew Rowan Nichols; his aunts, uncles, cousins, stepmother and stepbrothers.

A service of Christian Burial will take place at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Auburn at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26. A reception will be held at the church in the Parish Commons immediately following until 4 p.m.

Memorials may be made to your favorite charitable organization or to any of the following: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church (Auburn), the East Alabama Medical Center Foundation, AUTLIVE (Bruce Pearl Family Foundation) or CARE Humane Society.

FREIDA HAYNES HATMAKER

Freida Haynes Hatmaker, 72, of Memphis passed away Nov. 11, 2024, in Opelika. Ms. Hatmaker was a dedicated R.N. for 39 years & retired as a research nurse at St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital. She dedicated her life to her family & helping others.

Survived by her daughter, Leigh Moore; son-in-law, Coleman Moore; three grandchildren, Cayson, Sydni and Maddi; a beloved brother, Mike Haynes; nephews, Corey Haynes and Bill Banks; aunt/uncle, Montez/Tommy Parr; a large extended family in both Alabama and Tennessee; and many dear friends.

Services will be held at Frederick Dean Funeral Home in Opelika on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. A small service/celebration of life will be held at a later date in Memphis.

In lieu of flowers, Ms. Hatmaker’s family requests small donations to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital.

MYRTLE ELIZABETH BAKER FLORENCE

Myrtle Elizabeth Baker Florence, 91, of Opelika passed away Nov. 5, 2024.

She was a member of Opelika First Baptist Church, Alabama Sheriffs Boys & Girls Ranches Builders Club, president of Alabama Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Club. She retired from AT&T, formerly Bellsouth, after 34 years and was a devoted homemaker for five children.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, William C. Florence; parents, Rudolph R. and Stella Cross Baker; son, William C. Florence Jr.; granddaughter, Carly Elizabeth Florence; and niece, Sadie Lynn Cooper Morris.

She is survived by her son, Larry H Florence; daughter, Julie Weldon Buchanan; niece, Susan C. (Dan) Rosenbloom; sister, Karen Gardner “Jeanie”; daughter-in-law, Lisa C. Florence; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thanks to Brandon Morris, a great nephew and caregiver, as well as Chelsea Thomas, caregiver of 14 years.

A graveside service was held Nov. 8 at Garden Hills Cemetery. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

CAROL DELAINE GRESHAM WILLIAMS

Carol Delaine Gresham Williams, 73, passed away Nov. 8, 2024.

She was born Sept. 19, 1951, to the late Robert S. and Martha Gresham of Tallassee. After graduating from Tallassee High School in 1969, she moved to St. Clair County to pursue a nursing career. She graduated from the Ida V. Moffett School of Nursing in 1972 and dedicated over 45 years to her profession. Her roles included bedside nurse, home health nurse, director of home health, and state surveyor. She was extremely accomplished and respected throughout her career.

Beyond her work, Carol was a devoted mother to her four children and later, a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She cherished her time with family and was an active member of Loachapoka United Methodist Church, where her spirit will be fondly remembered.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Ingram; brother, Robert S. Gresham Jr.; and nephew, Clay Ingram.

Carol is survived by her children, Angela Haynes May, Laurie Williams Brooks, Sara Williams Horton and John (Leslie) Williams; nephew, Jeff Ingram; nieces Paige (Johnny) Elliot and Amanda Gresham; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Nov. 12 at Loachapoka United Methodist Church. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

NANCY ZEH CALCOTT

Nancy Zeh Calcott, 80, passed away peacefully at her home in Auburn, surrounded by her family.

Nancy was born in Buffalo, New York. As a child she contracted a severe case of polio and spent time in an iron lung. As part of her therapy during recovery, her family moved to Daytona Beach, Florida, due to the health benefits of living near the ocean and to be closer to extended family. Her parents (Kenneth and Maybelle Zeh) built the Shoreline Hotel, which still operates to this day.

Nancy attended Seabreeze High School and Daytona Beach Community College. She met and married the love of her life, Ed Calcott in 1965. The couple lived in Auburn while Ed finished his degree in building science and Nancy worked in the Computer Science Center at Parker Hall on campus.

The couple returned to Florida, moving to Ormond Beach, where they lived with their three children. Nancy worked as a secretary to Ed’s company, Calcott Construction, and enjoyed being a homemaker. In the 1980s the family moved to Pierson, Florida, and in the 1990s, Nancy moved back to Auburn to live with her daughter following the unexpected death of her husband.

Nancy was a beautiful example of resilience and strength, having survived many challenges and illnesses throughout her lifetime. A devout Christian, her faith never wavered. She was a member of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Auburn. A beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Nancy most enjoyed spending time with her family. She had a gracious and loving heart and enjoyed volunteering at numerous organizations over the years, including the PTA and Junior Service League. She was an avid reader and enjoyed her days playing cards, working on crosswords, jigsaw and sudoku puzzles, sewing and gardening. Her silly sense of humor and loving presence will be dearly missed.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband and her daughter, Kristy. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Tamblyn (John) of Auburn; son, Kyle Calcott (Raquel) of Altoona, Florida; grandchildren, Lucy and Merrijo Tamblyn, Roxie and Kylee Calcott, Gaelyn Green and Shane Carfield (Kimmy); and great granddaughter, MaKenzie Carfield.

Nancy will be returned to Daytona Beach, where a private service for the family will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, Auburn.

Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers of Opelika is handling arrangements.