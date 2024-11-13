Keep Opelika Beautiful declares ‘Holiday Light Fight’

First-ever event promises a dazzling celebration of community spirit

CONTRIBUTED BY KOB

OPELIKA — Keep Opelika Beautiful (KOB) announces its inaugural Holiday Light Fight, a festive competition designed to illuminate our community and spread joy this holiday season.

This event invites residents to showcase their creativity and holiday spirit through dazzling light displays in their homes and yards.

From Dec. 9 to Dec. 31, participants will light up Opelika with their best holiday decorations. Whether you go for a classic winter wonderland, a whimsical holiday theme, or a dazzling light extravaganza, all Opelika residents are encouraged to join the fun and share their unique holiday spirit.

Event Highlights include: