Keep Opelika Beautiful declares ‘Holiday Light Fight’

First-ever event promises a dazzling celebration of community spirit
CONTRIBUTED BY KOB
OPELIKA — Keep Opelika Beautiful (KOB) announces its inaugural Holiday Light Fight, a festive competition designed to illuminate our community and spread joy this holiday season.
This event invites residents to showcase their creativity and holiday spirit through dazzling light displays in their homes and yards.
From Dec. 9 to Dec. 31, participants will light up Opelika with their best holiday decorations. Whether you go for a classic winter wonderland, a whimsical holiday theme, or a dazzling light extravaganza, all Opelika residents are encouraged to join the fun and share their unique holiday spirit.
Event Highlights include:
- Registration: Residents and businesses in Opelika can register for the Holiday Light Fight online at the KOB website www.keepopelikabeautiful.com.
- Judging: A panel of judges, including local leaders and community representatives, will evaluate entries based on creativity, originality and overall presentation viewed from the street only. The contest is for exterior decorations only, which may include interior decorations visible from windows and doors.
- Community Voting: In addition to the judges’ scores, community members will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite displays online.
- Map Only and Non Residents: You do not have to enter the contest to be included on the map. Please use the Map Only link at www.keepopelikabeautiful.com/holiday-light-fight. If your address is not within Opelika city limits, you can submit your address for posting on the public map for community viewing but will not be eligible for the contest and judging.
- Prizes: Exciting prizes will be awarded for the judges and the community favorite in both resident and business categories.
- Light Map: A map of participating homes will be made available on the KOB website, allowing residents to tour the displays and experience the magic of the season together.
“This event is a wonderful way to bring our community together during the holidays,” said Priscilla Blythe, executive director of Keep Opelika Beautiful. “We can’t wait to see how our residents express their creativity and celebrate the spirit of the season. It’s all about fun, family and fellowship!”
For more information about the Holiday Light Fight, including registration details and event updates, visit www.keepopelikabeautiful.com/holiday-light-fight or follow Keep Opelika Beautiful on social media.