Councilwoman Norris earns CMO designation

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA — Councilwoman Erica Baker Norris of Ward 2, Opelika, has completed the requirements for the Alabama League of Municipalities’ professional designation of Certified Municipal Official (CMO) after completing 40 credit hours of training conducted or endorsed by the League.

Norris is a member of the 29th CMO graduating class and was recognized for her accomplishments during a graduation ceremony held in Orange Beach on Oct. 30.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the CMO program, which is the second oldest elected municipal official training program in the nation. Municipal officials have the incentive of obtaining three different levels of CMO certification after completing 40, 80 and 120 credit hours of training as well as graduating. This year, 50 certified municipal officials, 45 advanced certified municipal officials and 17 CMO emeriti, earned their respective designations. As of graduation, more than 5,200 municipal officials have attended the League’s training in municipal government since its inception in 1994.

“Alabama’s municipalities are the foundation of our state’s economy,” ALM Executive Director Greg Cochran said. “Vibrant communities depend on knowledgeable and engaged leadership, which is exactly what the CMO program encourages through training on the finer points of municipal government. Earning the Certified Municipal Official designation further showcases the commitment of community leaders to be better informed, more effective municipal officials.”

Because of her attendance at statewide and regional educational conferences, Norris has received training in subjects such as council meeting procedures, parliamentary procedure, the Alabama Open Meetings Act, public records, ordinance drafting, conflicts of interest, the state ethics law, duties of the mayor and council, tort liability, the competitive bid law, zoning and planning, annexation, municipal regulatory powers, municipal revenues and expenditures, personnel actions and leadership development.

Norris stated, “With the distinguished Certified Municipal Official designation, I am honored to serve the City of Opelika, leveraging my enhanced knowledge to deliver outstanding service to all our citizens.”