Veterans Day events, AU Military Appreciation Week to include mayors’ breakfasts and patriotic programs

City of Auburn wreath-laying ceremony to feature keynote speaker Jake Norotsky

BY ANITA STIEFEL | EDITOR@OPELIKA OBSERVER.COM

AUBURN — The community is invited to the city of Auburn’s 2024 Veterans Day wreath laying ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. at the Auburn Veterans Memorial Monument, located at the northeast corner of Ross Street and Glenn Avenue.

According to a press release from the city of Auburn, Mayor Ron Anders will officiate the ceremony, which will feature keynote speaker U.S. Army veteran Jake Norotsky of the Wounded Warrior Project. Pastor Jeff Damron from Union Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will deliver the invocation, and the East Samford School Choir will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Land That We Love.” Bagpiper Dan Drummond will conclude the ceremony with a performance of “Amazing Grace.”

Immediately following the event, there will be a reception at the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, 714 E. Glenn Ave.

City officials encourage attendees to park at Felton Little Park, the East Glenn Avenue Municipal Parking Lot and at the Douglas J. Watson Municipal Complex. Accessible parking will be available on Ross Street between Glenn Avenue and Harper Avenue, which will be closed to through traffic during the ceremony. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Auburn Council Chamber at 141 N. Ross St.

About the Keynote Speaker

According to the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) website, while in the Army, Jake Norotsky flew hundreds of helicopter missions to retrieve killed and injured troops in Iraq, where he saw “the worst of the worst.” After losing his father and fellow veterans to suicide and beginning to consider it for himself, he sought out the services of WWP in 2017 to manage post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression.

In 2022, he joined the WWP’s Warriors Speak team, traveling the country talking about the impact veteran suicide had on his life, all the while wondering how he could change things.

“Statistically, an entire battalion of soldiers was dying every month,” Norotsky said. “I kept thinking and asking myself how we could fix this to prevent more lives from being lost.”

Then one day, he realized the answer: “We’ve got to stay connected and do life together,” he said.

Norotsky created the 3 Up, 3 Down Challenge to help warriors understand that they are never truly alone, even in the darkest times. The concept is simple yet powerful — to prevent suicide by helping veterans stay connected so no one feels isolated or alone.

“Each person identifies three people they will commit to check on at least every 48 hours, while three others commit to checking in on them, building authentic relationships and a solid support structure they all can rely on,” Norotsky explained.

“My goal is to still serve and help people. I don’t have a million dollars, but I do have a cell phone. It’s easy for me to call or text and check in on others,” he said. “By being present and involved in each other’s lives, we can hopefully recognize when someone is struggling and offer support before it’s too late.”

Learn more about this initiative at https://wwp.news/48b2m6I.

Col (Ret.) Glenn Schmick will give keynote address at city of Opelika’s commemoration

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA — The city of Opelika invites the public to join the Mayor and city council on Monday, Nov. 11, to celebrate and pause to say thank you to veterans.

“On Veterans Day, we honor the courage and sacrifices of those who have served,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “It’s a day to remember that freedom is not free, and we must always strive to support and thank those who protect our way of life.”

The morning will begin with a breakfast at 9 a.m. for veterans and their families at the Opelika Public Library, 1100 Glenn St. The breakfast is FREE for veterans and their family.

At 10 a.m., the Veterans Day program will begin in the Cooper Room at the library.

Keynote speaker will be Col. (Ret.) Glenn Schmick of Wetumpka, a decorated veteran, author and leadership coach.

About the Keynote Speaker

Schmick is married to his wife of 26 years, Angela. They have a son, Hunter, who is a Junior at Auburn University.

Schmick entered active duty in 1994 with a Commission in the Military Police Corps. He served previously in the North Carolina National Guard beginning in 1990 as an 11B Infantryman. He graduated as a Distinguished Military Graduate and Summa Cum Laude from Appalachian State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He received his Military Operational Art and Science master’s degree as a Distinguished Graduate from the Air Command and Staff College in 2009. He received his Strategic Studies master’s degree as a Distinguished Graduate from the Air War College in 2015.

Schmick previously served as the Senior Advisor to the Afghan Deputy Minister of Security, NATO, Kabul, Afghanistan, and as the Executive Officer to the Deputy Administrative Assistant to the Secretary of the Army at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Schmick has commanded five times from company to brigade level (10 years), has five operational and combat deployments (43 months) and four assignments in Europe (7 years).

Additional assignments include: Infantryman, Det 1, C Company, 2/120th IN, Elkin, North Carolina; Platoon Leader, 258th MP Co & 204th MP Co, 519th MP BN, Fort Polk, Louisiana; Operations Officer, Coalition Land Forces Component Command, Camp Arifjan, KU; S-3 & Executive Officer, 519th MP BN, Executive Officer, and 1st MEB, Deputy Provost Marshal, DES, Fort Polk, Louisiana; Division Provost Marshal, 1st Armored Division, Wiesbaden, Germany; and Deputy Chief of Staff, Fort Polk, Louisiana.

His awards and decorations are extensive, including: Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star (1 OLC), Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (8 OLC), Army Commendation Medal (2 OLC), Army Achievement Medal (3 OLC), Meritorious Unit Citation (1 OLC), National Defense Service Medal (with Bronze Service Star), the Iraqi Campaign Medal (2 Bronze Campaign Stars), the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Bronze Campaign Star, the Global War on Terror Expeditionary & Service Medals, Armed Forces Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Ribbon (6), United Nations Medal, and NATO Afghanistan Service Medal. He has also earned the Army Staff Badge, Recruiter Badge, Air Assault Badge, Parachutist Badge, Ranger Tab and German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency (Gold). In addition, he is a proud member of the Military Police Regiment’s Order of the Marchaussee (Silver) and the Engineer Regiment’s de Fleury (Bronze).

Auburn University to host Military Appreciation Week

Events planned across campus include equipment displays, interactive activities

CONTRIBUTED BY AU NEWS

AUBURN — Auburn University will host Military Appreciation Week Nov. 11-16, honoring the community’s veterans, service members and military families with a series of events around campus.

The week kicks off with the Military Appreciation Breakfast on Monday, Nov. 11, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Student Activities Center, featuring guest speaker Jake Norotsky of the Wounded Warrior Project and special appearances by Auburn University leaders.

On Monday, Nov. 11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. stop by and see vehicles used by the U.S. Army on Nichols Lawn, and experience the Army Adventure Mobile Simulator Semi on the west end of Thatch Concourse.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps will have interactive displays from 8 a.m. to noon on Nichols Lawn, featuring a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter up close.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. stop by Nichols Lawn to see a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, experience the Army Adventure Mobile Simulator Semi on the west end of Thatch Concourse, participate in a climbing tower and other activities on Cater Lawn and see an M777 Artiller Howitzer on North Stadium Lawn.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the Patriots on the Plains Picnic will be held on Cater Lawn from noon to 4 p.m. All students, faculty and community members are invited to join the Alabama National Guard to enjoy food, music, games, and various military-themed activities. The event will include rock wall climbing, a football toss, a punch machine and other competitive stations, with raffle prizes such as autographed sports memorabilia and exclusive tickets. Come in athletic attire as there will be several activities with opportunities to earn cool prizes, including Stanley tumblers. Music and food will be provided by Alpha Sigma Phi, and no registration is required.

Also on Wednesday, Nov. 13, Auburn will host Kent State for a Men’s Basketball Military Appreciation Game at 7 p.m. in Neville Arena.

On Thursday, Nov. 14, there will be an Honor to Hire military career fair and resume review from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mell Atrium.

On Friday, Nov. 15, from 8 a.m. to noon, stop by Nichols Lawn to see an AH-65 Coast Guard helicopter and two Coast Guard patrol boats. From 4 to 6 p.m., there will be a reception for veteran alumni at the Alumni Center.

Also on Friday, Nov. 15, there will be a Volleyball Military Appreciation Game against the University of Texas at 6:30 p.m. at Neville Arena.

The week concludes with the Military Appreciation Football Game between AU and the University of Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, Nov.16, where Auburn fans and the community will come together to honor those who serve.

For more details, visit https://aub.ie/militaryappreciationweek or contact the Veterans Resource Center at veterans@auburn.edu.