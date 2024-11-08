Public Notices | Nov. 7, 2024

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CV-2024-900279.00

Tuskegee Lee Baptist Association, Plaintiff,

Spring Hill Heights Baptist Church, Any successors or assigns;

East View Baptist Church, any

Successors or assigns; AND any Party Claiming an Interest to A certain tract or parcel of Real Property located in Lee County, Alabama Described as: Lots Number 4 and 5 in Block Kin Spring Hill Heights Subdivision, according to and as shown by the map or plat of said subdivision which is of record in Town Plat Book 3 at Page 12 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama; together with all appurtenances thereunto appertaining.

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown, and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 6th day of June 2024 a Bill to Quiet Title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property:

Lots Number 4 and 5 in Block Kin Spring Hill Heights Subdivision, according to and as shown by the map or plat of said subdivision which is of record in Town Plat Book 3 at Page 12 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama; together with all appurtenances thereunto appertaining.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice

shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 8th day of October 2024.

Mary Roberson Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Charles M. Ingrum, Jr. 830 Avenue A, Suite B Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number: 334-745-3333 Fax:334-460-2287

charles@ilclawoffice.com

Legal Run 10/17/24, 10/24/24, 10/31/24 & 11/7/24

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Regan Construction LLC has completed the work on the Water Main Extension on LR 602, LR 604, and LR 207 for the Smiths Water and Sewer Authority, GMC Project No. CMGM230111. Any person(s) having a claim against the project should notify Wheeler Crook, P.E., Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC, 2660 EastChase Lane, Suite 200, Montgomery, AL 36117. All claims should be filed within 30 days of the first publication of this notice. Regan Construction LLC, 191 Lee Road 2163, Salem, Alabama 36874. AL License # 54853

Legal Run 10/24/24, 10/31/24 & 11/7/24

INVITATION TO BID

25001

Sealed bids for the construction of the

West Ridge Baseball Fields LED Lighting Retrofit

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time, on November 4, 2024, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et. seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with a specialty in “Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork, Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility.” All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number, and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

A mandatory Pre-bid Meeting is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., local time, on October 24, 2024, at West Ridge Park, 1600 Covington Avenue, Opelika, Alabama 36801. All potential bidders wishing to submit a bid must attend the Pre-bid meeting.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule, or regulation for the performance of the work.

Drawings and Specifications may be obtained from the City of Opelika Purchasing Department located at 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5120. Bid documents may also be obtained from the city’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted using the original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: West Ridge Baseball Fields LED Lighting Retrofit

LILLIE FINLEY – PURCHASING-REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 10/24/24, 10/31/24 & 11/7/24

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that JLD Enterprises, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for the Improvements of S. 10th Street and Avenue C Infrastructure Improvement Project at S. 10th Street and Avenue C, Opelika AL at for the State of Alabama and the county of Lee, city of Opelika,

Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

The City of Opelika Alabama at 204 S. 7th Street Opelika AL 36801.

JLD Enterprises, LLC (Contractor)

Mailing:P.O. Box 2280 Auburn AL 36830

(Business Address)

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice.

Legal Run 10/24/24, 10/31/24, 11/7/24 & 11/14/24

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF TAVIAN LATRENT MELTON, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2024-579

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to Tina Alisha Melton on the 15th day of October, 1024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Tina Alisha Melton

Legal Run 10/24/24, 10/31/24 & 11/7/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2025-562

IN RE: The Estate of WILLIAM HORACE MATHEWS JR., deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: VICTOR GRANT HEDDEN, JASON HEDDEN AND ANY AND ALL OTHER HEIRS OF WILLIAM HORACE MATHEWS JR.

You are hereby notified that on the 1st day of October 2024, Cubedine Roberts filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama a petition for the probate of record in this Court of a certain paper writing, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of WILLIAM MATHEWS JR, deceased, and on that day, said Will was filed in said Probate Court. It is therefore, ordered that a hearing be set for the 3rdday of December 2024, at I 0:00 o’clock, a.m. electronically via “ZOOM” for the hearing of said petition, and the taking of testimony in support thereof, at which time any next of kin can appear and contest the same if you see proper. Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part.

BILL ENGLISH

JUDGE OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Legal Run 10/24/24, 10/31/24 & 11/7/24

IN THE PROBATE

COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BRUCE ROBERTS, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2023-423

NOTICE TO CREDITOR

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration have been granted to Jacqueline R. Fryer as Administratrix for the Estate of Bruce Roberts, deceased on Oct. 28, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 28th day of October, 2024.

BILL ENGLISH, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama

Legal Notice 10/31/24, 11/7/24 & 11/14/24

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CAROL LOUISE DEANGELO, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT, LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2024-569

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of CAROL LOUISE DEANGELO, are hereby granted to John DeAngelo. on the 7th day of October, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time 14th allowed by law or the same will be barred.

John DeAngelo

Legal Run 10/31/24, 11/7/24 & 11/14/24

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Alisha S. Buckhanon to United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or Successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture, dated May 29, 2019 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Book 4475, Page 650 . Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Secretary, United States Department of Agriculture, Rural Development. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Secretary, United States Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on December 6, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT TWENTY-NINE (29), WESTRIDGE, A SUBDIVISION LYING IN SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 29 EAST, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, AS SHOWN ON A PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, IN PLAT BOOK 22, AT PAGES 166, WHICH PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 144 Lee Road 2083 Phenix City, AL 36870

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Secretary, United States Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Mortgagee or Transferee

Jonathan Smothers, Esq

ALAW

420 North 20th Street, Suite 2249

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

24-032134

Legal Run 10/31/24, 11/7/24 & 11/14/24

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARTHA CHRISTINE SANCHEZ,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-896

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 22nd day of October, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JUAN CARLOS SANCHEZ

Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 10/31/24, 11/7/24 & 11/14/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF WAYNE STEVEN O’SHIELDS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to ELIZABETH WATERS, as Administratrix of the Estate of WAYNE STEVEN O’SHIELDS deceased, on the 25th day of September, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

BILL ENGLISH , JUDGE OF PROBATE

Legal Run 10/31/24, 11/7/24 & 11/14/24

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. _

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a C-3, GC-S District (General Commercial, Gateway Corridor Secondary District) to a C-1, GC-S District (Downtown Commercial, Gateway Corridor Secondary District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

A portion of Lot 2 of Block 2 of the Grant Lands as shown by Totten’s Official Real Estate map of Opelika, Alabama, 1930 as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, in Town Plat Book 2 at Page 9 and being more particularly described as follows:

FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING commence at the intersection of the southerly margin of North Tenth Street with the southerly margin of First Avenue in the City of Opelika, Alabama (said point of inter­ section being the northeasterly comer of said Lol 2 of Block 2); thence run South 42deg 24min West, along said southerly margin of said First Avenue, for 200.0 feet; thence run South 47deg 36min East for 5.0 feet to an iron pin and the point of beginning of the tract or parcel of land to be herein described:

FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING run South 47deg 36min East for 188.0 feet to an iron pin; thence run North 57deg 28min East for 27.0 feet to an iron pin; thence run North 42’deg 24”min East for 97.0 feet to an iron pin; thence run North 47deg-36min West for 195.0 feet to an iron and thence run South 42deg 24min West for 123.0 feet, more or less, to the aforesaid point of beginning; together with any and all improvements thereon and appurtenances thereunto appertaining.

SUBJECT, HOWEVER, to that certain Railroad Spur Track Easement along the southeasterly boundary line of the property herein described. And further subject to any and all restrictions, casements, covenants and rights-of-way recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, affecting said above-described real property.

The above-described parcel is located at 1001 1st Avenue, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 7th day of November, 2024.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 11/07/2024

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

OPELIKA CITY COUNCIL

DECEMBER 3, 2024, 6:00 P.M.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with §23-4-2, Code of Alabama, 1975, that the City Council of the City of Opelika will conduct a Public Hearing during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to receive the benefit of public input concerning a proposal to vacate a portion of the right-of-way of South 6th Street between Avenues A and B. All persons interested in the proposed vacation are invited to appear at the public hearing and express their views. Written statements or objections may be submitted to the City Clerk prior to the time of the hearing.

The portion of South 6th Street proposed to be vacated is more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at the northwest corner of Lot 4B, Block C, Byrd Lands, as shown on Totten’s Official Real Estate Map of Opelika, said point being on the southeasterly right of way line of Avenue A; thence S47°15’20”W, along said right of way line, 100.0 feet to the True Point of Beginning of the Parcel of Land herein described; thence, along the present right of way line of Sixth Street, S42°44’40”E, 200.00 feet; thence, continuing along said right of way line, S47°15’20”W, 21.48 feet; thence, continuing along said right of way line, S42°44’40”E, 199.12 feet to the northwesterly right of way line of Avenue B; thence S47°15’20”W, along said right of way line, 13.47 feet to the new right of way line of Sixth Street; thence, along said new right of way line, N42°44’40”W, 372.12 feet; thence N47°15’20”E, 27.00 feet; thence N42°44’40”W, 27.00 feet to the southeasterly right of way line of Avenue A; thence N47°15’20”E, along said right of way line, 7.95 feet to the True Point of Beginning.

Said parcel of land being 8942 Square Feet or 0.2053 Acre in Section 7, Township 19 North, Range 27 East in Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, and formerly being portions of Lots 1 A & B and Lot 4 A, Block C, Byrd Lands, as shown on Totten’s Official Real Estate Map of Opelika as recorded in Plat Book 2, Page 9, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

Being further described according to and as shown on that certain survey or drawing prepared by Mark L. Miller, Registered Surveyor, attached hereto and marked Exhibit “A”.

A copy of the Petition to Vacate and the proposed resolution approving the vacation will be available upon request at the office of the City Clerk, 2nd Floor of City Hall, 204 South 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

DATED this the 31st day of October, 2024.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal Run 10/31/24, 11/7/24, 11/14/24 & 11/21/24

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on Thursday the 7th day of November, 2024 at 1:00 PM with bidding to take place on lockerfox.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 501 26th St, Opelika, AL, 36801 Farrow, Dewaynia. Williams, Cheyenne. Crayton, Precious. Baker, Quintina\

Legal Run 11/7/2024

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on Thursday the 7th day of November, 2024 at 1:00 PM with bidding to take place on lockerfox.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 3806 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL, 36801-6024 Dunaway, Michael. Walker, Ronald. Dowe-Moorer, TaKyah

Legal Run 11/7/2024

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DEBRA H MCCLAIN, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT, LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2024-586

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of DEBRAH. MCCLAIN, are hereby granted to James G. McClain, Jr. on the 15th day of October, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time 14th allowed by law or the same will be barred.

James G. McClain Jr

Legal Run 11/7/2024, 11/14/2024 & 11/21/2024

STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2024-574

ESTATE OF JOHN FRANK WIGGINS, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said John Frank Wiggins, deceased, having been granted to Pamela Wyche Hutchins this 31st day of October 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Pamela Wyche Hutchins, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

Attorney at Law

334-745-2564

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030.

Legal Run 11/7/24, 11/14/24, 11/21/24

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that JLD Enterprises, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for the Construction of the Opelika New Aquatics Facility at 1001 Sportsplex Parkway, Opelika AL at for the State of Alabama and the county of Lee, city of Opelika,

Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

Robins & Morton 400 Shades Creek Parkway Birmingham AL 35209

JLD Enterprises, LLC (Contractor)

Mailing:P.O. Box 2280 Auburn AL 36830

(Business Address)

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice.

Legal Run 11/7/24, 11/14/24, 11/21/24 & 11/27/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF HILDA PENNINGTON, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2024-558

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Anne Bradford as Executrix for the Estate of Hilda Pennington, deceased on October 29, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 29th day of October 2024.

Bill English, Probate Judge, Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 11/7/24, 11/14/24 & 11/21/24