Obituaries | Nov. 7, 2024

TIERNEY GABRIELLE GOLDEN

Tierney Gabrielle Golden was born on Oct. 8, 1984, and died on Oct. 25, 2024.

She leaves behind her parents, Jerry and Patricia Golden, and her sisters, Theresa, Michelle, Jennifer and Timbre.

She was so loved.

Abanks Mortuary of Birmingham assisted the family with arrangements.

JOHN CALVIN MEETZE

John Calvin Meetze was promoted to Heaven on Nov. 2, 2024.

John was born in Chapin, South Carolina, on May 7, 1940, to Azilee Younginer Meetze and Herbert Samuel Meetze. John was predeceased by his brother, Cecil Meetze, and sister, Thelma Meetze Rawls.

John graduated from Irmo High School in the top 25 — there were only 25 students in the class — and from Clemson College (now Clemson University) in 1963 with a degree in agronomy.

John joined the Army before entering his freshman year of college and continued to serve in the Army Reserves for 11 years. He started his career as a soil scientist in South Carolina with Soil Conservation Service, which later became NRCS. He moved to Alabama in 1980 as the state soil scientist. He retired in January 2003 from NRCS (Natural Resources Conservation Service) with 40 years Federal service.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Vicki Gray Meetze; children, Heather Meetze James (Mark) and Kevin Reed Meetze (Kathye); grandchildren, Jessi James, Haley, Jordan, Nick and Ali Meetze; and sister, Vannie Meetze Toy.

John loved people, and often burst into song no matter where he was. He was a wonderful husband, friend, father and grandfather. He believed in doing for others. He also loved sports, especially football and baseball at both Clemson and Auburn. After retiring, he and Vicki traveled extensively.

John was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn for 44 years. A celebration of life will be held at Trinity on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Trinity Lutheran Church, 446 S Gay Street, Auburn, Al 36830.

JERLIN DANIEL ESCOBEDO LOPEZ

Jerlin Daniel Escobedo Lopez, born Nov. 18, 2004, passed away Oct. 24, 2024. He was 19 years old.

A service was held Nov. 2 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.

BILLY TRAVIS WALLS

Billy Travis Walls of Opelika was born at East Alabama Medical Center on Oct. 9, 1980, and passed away on Oct. 24, 2024. He was 44 years old.

He had a love for his daughter and family. He was a volunteer firefighter. He went to High School at Lee Scott Academy. He was a of Christian faith. He was Baptized at Providence Baptist Church by Brother Rusty Sowell.

He was proceeded in death by his boys Carson (Dec. 17, 2006) and Logan (Nov. 11, 2007); his mother, Terry Lee Walls Martin; grandparents, Mary Lois May and Billy Fred Ray; aunt, Tammy Lynn Meade; and uncle, Mark Allen Ray.

He is survived by his daughter, Hannah Walls (Avery); grandson, Miller Calhoun; son, Nolan Walls; stepdad, David Martin; sister, Charity George (Jason); brother, Ken Spratlin (Nikki); stepbrother, Lonnie Johnson; stepsister, Marie Johnson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, cousins and other family members and friends.

A service was held Monday, Nov. 4, at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.

We want to thank everyone for all the support and donations to his services. This would not be possible without your support.

BETTY JEAN NORRELL

Betty Jean Norrell of Waverly was born Nov. 20, 1940, and passed away peacefully at her home on Oct. 30, 2024. She was 83 years old.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Edward; parents, Harvey Rudean and Alberta Story; sister, Jeanette White; and brothers, Lynward Story and Charles Story.

Betty Jean is survived by her daughters, Debra (Jimmy) Latham and Wanda Kirk; son, Scott (Laura) Norrell; sister, Linda (Stanley) Baker; grandchildren, Christina (Daniel) White, Michelle (Jonathan) Woodard, Anna (Bradley) Cantrell, Kevin Kirk, Steven Kirk and Katie Woodall; great-grandchildren, Landon, Lane, Carter, Axel, Daisy and Marty; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

A funeral service was held Nov. 4, at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Jenkins officiating. Interment followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.

CHARLES “CHUCK” TRAMMELL

Charles “Chuck” Trammell of Auburn was born in Bibb City, Georgia, Aug. 25, 1929, and passed away at home Oct. 29, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. We celebrate his homecoming to be with Jesus, family and friends.

Chuck was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dr. Jeanet W. Trammell; son, Lawrence Charles (Chucky) Trammell; daughter, Stacy Trammell; father, William Trammell; mother, Susie Trammell Slay; and stepfather, Gordon Slay.

He is survived by his daughter, Marie (Jodis) Butler; grandson, Jamison Williamson; granddaughter, Melissa Spriggs; great-grandchildren, Kylie Williamson, Kinsley Williamson and Ella Cate Spriggs; great great-grandchild, Kingston Williamson Parker; brother, Kenneth (Jean) Slay; sister, Sue (Bill) Sharp; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Chuck was a World War II and Korean Veteran with many ribbons and medals, including combat action ribbon and 3 stars.

A service was held Sunday, Nov. 3, at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Jenkins officiating.

FRANKLIN RONALD “SKILLET” HOLMAN

Franklin Ronald Holman, 80, passed away at home on Oct. 28.

He retired from Uniroyal in Opelika after 30 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, F. C. Holman and Helen B Grantham, and granddaughter, Talor Holman.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda Holman; daughter, Melinda (Michael) Gray; son, Allen (Terri) Holman; brother, Preston T. (Diane) Holman; grandchildren, Jessica Creamer, Brandon Spraggins, Laura Spraggins, Kimberly Spraggins and numerous great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Oct. 31 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with Bro. Eugene Dixon officiating. Interment followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.

EUGENE T. KIRBY

Eugene T. Kirby, 78, passed away at Arbor Springs Health & Rehab on Oct. 25, 2024.

A graveside service was held Nov. 1, at Friendship Christian Church Cemetery in Roanoke.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family with arrangements.

“PAPPY” BILLY BARLOW ALLEN

Billy Barlow Allen, known to most as “Pappy,” beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away Oct. 24 at the age of 74.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Jackson Allen and Flossie Mae Barlow Allen; his sister, Osaline; and his brothers, Charles, Ulyssus (A.J.), Johnny and Kenneth.

Billy is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Cacelia (Derane) Wilkins Allen; daughter, Natisha Lynn Gracia (Tisha); grandsons, Nicholas Homan (Liamay Homan), Andrew Gracia IV and Nathaniel Allen Gracia; great-granddaughter, Elsie; sisters, Mary Ann Jones and Jackie Brown; nephew, Ricky Davis, and many other family members.

Billy attended Beauregard High School before joining the Air Force and serving in the Vietnam War, stationed in Thailand as an airplane mechanic. Upon returning home, he pursued a career in welding and later retired from BF Goodrich after 28 years of dedicated service. Following his retirement, he became a man of many enterprises, including running The Villa Cafe and Magnolia Estates.

Throughout his life, Billy enjoyed many hobbies, such as hunting, fishing and golfing. More than just for his own enjoyment, he loved teaching these skills to his family and friends, sharing his passions with those he loved.

A service was held at Providence Baptist Church (West Campus) on Nov. 1 with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family with arrangements.

JENNIFER PETTY AUTREY

Jennie Petty Autrey, 67, passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2024, in Auburn.

Jennie was born April 3, 1957, in Greenville to Clarence and Merle Petty. She graduated from Greenville Academy in 1975 as class valedictorian. She received a B.S. degree in accounting from Troy State University in 1977, where she achieved a 4.0 GPA and was a majorette on the Sound of the South marching band.

Jennie was married to Bert Autrey on Feb. 18,1978, and began her business career in accounting. She became a CPA by the age of 22 and worked with two different accounting firms in Montgomery. She worked for Aronov Realty for 33 years until retiring as CFO in 2021. At Aronov, she enjoyed being a part of the building/construction of malls, shopping centers, grocery stores, apartment complexes, houses and many developments across the Southeast.

Jennie served on many boards (schools and business) and was a highly respected business woman, but her most proud accomplishment was raising four daughters with Bert. Their youngest child, Cari Autrey, was born with Down Syndrome in 1994. Jennie’s major focus, and accomplishment for the last 30 years was to make sure that Cari lived as fulfilling life as possible, which included the three of them going to many Auburn football and basketball games. Jennie and Bert were best friends for 49 ½ years and worked together to raise their children to be good upstanding citizens and Christians. She loved her relationship with Jesus Christ and always exemplified his will in her life.

Jennie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Albert William (Bert) Autrey; daughters, Jessica Autrey McArthur (Shannon McArthur), Melissa Autrey Brownell (Reed Brownell), Rachel Elizabeth Autrey and Cari Michelle Autrey; five grandchildren who she loved immensely, Emalyn Grace Adams, Samuel Albert Brownell, Katherine Louise Brownell, Annie Bea Brownell and Ava Rose Autrey; brother, William Randall Petty and his wife Debbie Faulkner Petty and their three children, William Randall Petty Jr. (Shanna), Rebecca Lynn Petty and Joshua Ray Petty; and great-nephew, Liam Petty.

A funeral was held at her church, First Baptist Opelika (301 S 8th St.) on Nov. 6. A graveside service will be held at the Fort Dale Cemetery in Greenville on Thursday, Nov. 7.

In lieu of flowers, Jennie and Bert ask that you send private donations to Braveheart Center for Place and Purpose, an Adult Special Needs program (c/o Auburn University Foundation, 317 S. College St., Auburn University, AL 36849 or online at Aub.ie/braveheartgift.

VIRGINIA M. SHAPPEE KOUIDIS

Virginia M. Shappee Kouidis, known to family and friends as Margaret, was born in Pittsburg, Kansas, and grew up in rural South Haven on the shore of Lake Michigan.

She attended one room country schools through fifth grade and then attended South Haven public schools. She earned a B.A. degree from Michigan State University and an M.A. and Ph.D. in American civilization from the University of Iowa.

At Iowa she met and in 1970 married Apostolos (Paul) Kouidis, a Ph.D. student in French language and literature. In 1974, the couple moved to Auburn, where Margaret taught for 32 years in the AU English Department. She was co-editor of the Southern Humanities Review 1995-2009.

In retirement, she enjoyed teaching American literature in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Auburn (OLLI). The couple picked up the pace of their foreign travel, continuing visits to Paul’s family in Greece, further exploring Western Europe and venturing into South and Central America.

Margaret was preceded in death by Paul in 2021. She is survived by her brother, William Shappee and his wife Darlene and their children Daniela, William, and Walter; her sister, Barbara Shappee Redding and her husband Dennis and their son John; Paul’s nephew Peter Kouidis and his wife Ruth and their children Mara and Andrew; and Paul’s niece Mary Hatzikazakis and her daughters Stella, Magdalene and Joanna.

Margaret was grateful for supportive friends and the care she received from her doctors, especially Internist Dr. Jason Campbell and Dr. Brandon Johnson and the staff at the Spencer Cancer Center.

The nurses there are extra special.

The family sends special appreciation to the staff and nurses at Compassus Hospice and the caretakers from home RN.