Mabson sets new touchdown record

Auburn High School junior running back Omar Mabson has gone the extra yard to secure his name in the school record books with 24 single-season touchdowns. In the first undefeated regular season for the Tigers since 2009, Mabson dethroned Augustus Brooks’ 2010 record of 23 TDs, pushing AHS to the number one spot in 7A play and a top 25 ranking nationally. Post-season play begins in Duck Samford Stadium on Friday Nov. 8th against the Bob Jones Patriots. Mabson is pictured with his mother, Tonya Mabson, a teacher at Drake Middle School.