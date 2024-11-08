Copelan becomes Lee County’s first female district judge

BY DAVID BELL AND

MICHELLE KEY

LEE COUNTY — Opelika attorney Samantha Copelan is the first woman to be elected Judge of Lee County District Court. Copelan, who ran as a Republican, received 65% of the total votes cast in Tuesday’s General Election, overcoming Democratic challenger and DHR attorney Kris Patton of Auburn. According to the uncertified results, Copelan had more than 43,000 votes and Patton received a little over 23,000 votes.

During the March 5 Primary Election, Copelan defeated Lee County Assistant District Attorney Clay Thomas and Opelika attorney Harold Morris with 57% of the vote to win the Republican nomination, while Patton ran unopposed as the Democratic nominee. It was also the first political campaign for both candidates.

In remarks during her victory party, Copelan thanked her husband, Ed, along with her parents, brother and sister-in-law, niece and other family members and friends for their support during the campaign.

“We knocked on over 11,000 doors, and it literally took a family effort,” Copelan said. “I am honored this could end up the way it is tonight. Every person that wore a T-shirt, put a sign in their yard, worked at the events with me, campaigned at the polls with me, my neighbors, my friends — I feel like my family grew exponentially over the last 18 months, and being able to celebrate my birthday and this night with y’all I just am so grateful, and I’m honored to have been able to do this and hopefully make history tonight.”

In concession remarks, Patton extended congratulations to Copeland.

“While we may have had different visions for Lee County, we share the same commitment to serve and protect our community and its citizens,” Patton said. “Samantha and I both want what is best for Lee County, and I am confident that she will work hard to ensure that justice is served with integrity.”

Patton also thanked her supporters and expressed her vision for the future.

“The values we championed — fairness, compassion and respect for all — will continue to guide us as we move forward,” she said. I remain deeply committed to serving Lee County in any way I can. Together, we have raised important issues and sparked conversations that I know will continue to shape our community for the better.”

Copelan will replace Judge Russell Bush, who is retiring after 23 years of service. The court is part of the 37th Judicial Circuit of Alabama and is primarily responsible for handling both criminal misdemeanor charges and preliminary hearings for felony prosecutions. It also has jurisdiction over civil cases in which the dollar value is over $3,000 but does not exceed $10,000.

While the District Judge race was the only contested campaign locally, there will be two other new faces in key county positions. Jeff Drury will become the new Lee County Commissioner for District Three, having defeated incumbent Gary Long and challenger Brian Davis in the Primary Election. Drury then ran unopposed in the General Election.

Jere Colley Jr. will assume the office of Lee County Probate Judge, replacing Bill English, who is retiring at the end of this year. Colley ran unopposed in both the Primary and General elections.

Colley said that this is “is a dream come true,” during his event Tuesday night.

Republican Mary B. Roberson ran unopposed and was elected Circuit Clerk of Lee County.

Roger Keel, District 4; Mary Ensley, District 5; Larry Patterson, District 6 and Napoleon ‘Sonny’ Stringer, District 7 were elected to the Lee County Board of Education.

Republican incumbent Mike Rogers ran unopposed and was reelected to U.S. Congress, representing Alabama’s 3rd District.

Republican Sarah Steward defeated Democrat Greg Griffin in the race for Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

In the races for Associate Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, Republicans Chris McCool, Tommy Bryan, Will Sellers and Jay Mitchell all ran unopposed and won places one, two, three and four, respectively.

Three Republican candidates for the state Court of Civil Appeals also ran opposed: Christy Edwards, Chad Hanson and Terry A. Moore won places one, two and three, respectively.

Likewise, three Republicans ran for places one, two and three of the state Court of Criminal Appeals and won: Richard Minor, Rich Anderson and Bill Cole.

Republican Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh ran unopposed and was reelected president of the state’s Public Service Commission.

In the U.S. Presidential race, Republican Donald Trump received a little more than 63% of the votes from Lee County and Democrat Kamala Harris got approximately 35% which basically followed the statewide trend.

According to Lee County Elections Superintendent Bill English, a total of 68,376 ballots were cast locally in Tuesday’s General Election, representing 51% percent of all eligible registered voters.

“I had predicted we would have about a 57% turnout, so we cane pretty close,” English said. Overall, voting went pretty smooth over most of the county. The highest voter turnout on record in Lee County was 63% back in 2008.”

Editor’s Note: These results are unoffical until next week when they will be certified by election officials. These totals do not include approximately 5,500 absentee ballots which were still being counted as of press time Tuesday night.