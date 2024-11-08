Calendar of Events | Nov. 7, 2024

NOW — TICKETS ON SALE FOR HO HO HIKE

Tickets are now on sale for the Ho Ho Ho Hike and Holiday Celebration, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Kreher Preserve & Nature Center. This event is for children ages 12 and under, who must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder. Children 23 months and younger are FREE with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tickets are available at kpnc.auburn.edu/hohoho-hike. Please note that an adult ticket must be purchased first. Then, a free infant ticket and/or a child ticket may be added to the adult ticket transaction. Tickets are $15 per person plus online fees for participants 24 months (2 years) and older. Make sure to purchase tickets early — this event sells out fast! Co-hosted by the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center, the Kreher Preserve and Nature Center will transform into a Winter Wonderland full of nature-themed crafts, performances, cookies, hot chocolate and a chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. This event will also include the traditional HoHoHo Hike, a unique and fun “Santa-hunt” where you will hike the Preserve looking for the elusive visitor in red, so comfortable walking shoes are recommended.

NOW THRU DEC. 14 — JURIED PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW

Auburn Arts Association presents the 2024 Juried Photography Show, on exhibit through Dec. 14, at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center in Auburn, open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

NOV. 8 — ROSANNE CASH

Rosanne Cash will perform live at the Gouge Performing Arts Center on Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. For more information, visit https://goguecenter.auburn.edu/rosanne-cash.

NOV. 9 — LIVE ON THE PLAINS

The inaugural Live on the Plains music festival is set for Saturday, Nov. 9, at Sistrunk Farms, featuring Tyler Childers, Mountain Grass Unit, Braxton Keith, Bayker Blankenship and Hudson Westbrook. More information and tickets are available at www.liveontheplains.com.

NOV. 10 — 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

The Auburn Heritage Association will mark its 50th anniversary with an open birthday party on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the historic Scott-Yarbrough House (Pebble Hill) located at 101 S. DeBardeleben St. in Auburn. The program is free, the public is invited and refreshments will be served.

NOV. 15 — FOOTBALL, FANS & FEATHERS

The Auburn University Raptor Center’s Football, Fans and Feathers offers fans the opportunity to see a raptor show where they will experience birds of prey eye-to-eye and watch as they swoop overhead. Shows are held at 4 p.m. on Fridays before Auburn home games. Tickets can be purchased in advance; there is no charge for children age three and under. The hour-long program is presented at the center’s the 350-seat Edgar B. Carter Educational Amphitheater.

NOV. 15 — COME HOME TO THE CORNER

Join the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association for Come Home to the Corner every Friday night before a home football game. There will be live music from 6-9 p.m., extended shopping hours and more. Entertainment district from 5-10 p.m.

NOV. 16 — 18th ANNUAL HOLIDAY ART SALE

The Auburn Arts Association and Auburn Parks and Rec will host the 18th Annual Holiday Art Sale on Nov. 16. Get a head start on your Christmas shopping while meeting local and regional artists handmade works, including pottery, paintings, personalized items, photography, handmade soap, jewelry, gourmet food items, scarves, hats, candles and more. Admission is free and open to the public. Proceeds support the Auburn Arts Association and their many art education programs. Vendor applications are available online at https://auburnal.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=30729.

THRU NOV. 19 — FALL FARMERS MARKET

The O Grows Fall Farmers Market is held from 4 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday through Nov. 19 at Courthouse Square in Opelika, featuring local growers, bakers and makers, live music and more. Free and open to the public.

NOV. 22 — FOOTBALL, FANS & FEATHERS

The Auburn University Raptor Center’s Football, Fans and Feathers offers fans the opportunity to see a raptor show where they will experience birds of prey eye-to-eye and watch as they swoop overhead. Shows are held at 4 p.m. on Fridays before Auburn home games. Tickets can be purchased in advance; there is no charge for children age three and under. The hour-long program is presented at the center’s the 350-seat Edgar B. Carter Educational Amphitheater.

NOV. 22 — COME HOME TO THE CORNER

Join the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association for Come Home to the Corner every Friday night before a home football game. There will be live music from 6-9 p.m., extendied shopping hours and more. Entertainment district from 5-10 p.m.

NOV. 27 — COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING LUNCH

A free Thanksgiving lunch will be served starting at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika. Everyone is welcome.

NOV. 28 — THANKSGIVING EXPERIENCE

Join the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort and Spa for a memorable Thanksgiving experience on Thursday, Nov. 28, where renowned chefs will prepare a sumptuous buffet featuring traditional favorites and seasonal specialties. Seatings are set for 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Cost is $79 per adult, $39 per child 6-12 years old. Children ages 5 and under eat free. Reservations accepted on Opentable.com or call (334) 737-2117.

DEC. 1 — DOWNTOWN AUBURN HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE

Auburn’s downtown retailers will host a Holiday Open House with specials, sips and snacks on Sunday, Dec. 1. The Holiday Market, featuring local artisans, will be set up from 2 to 5 p.m. Enjoy free train rides and other fun children’s activities along with live music. The Auburn University Tree Lighting Ceremony will cap off the evening at 5 p.m.

DEC. 1 — SANTA AT O TOWN

Santa and Mrs. Claus will return to O Town, 700 2nd Avenue in Opelika, on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. Come and get ice cream, espresso drinks and cookies, and don’t forget to bring your camera.

DEC. 6, 13 & 20 — MRS. CLAUS STORIES & S’MORES

Enjoy a holiday story, crafts and treats on the three Fridays leading up to Christmas at Marriott Grand National Resort in Opelika. On Dec. 6, 13 & 20 from 5:15 to 6 p.m., Mrs. Claus will read stories aloud in the Lobby Lounge. After story time, enjoy s’mores on the lawn. This event is free and open to the public. Kids are welcome to wear their festive outfits or pajamas.

DEC. 6 — SNOPELIKA PARADE & TREE LIGHTING

Opelika’s SNOPELIKA Christmas Parade will take place in historic downtown Opelika on Friday, Dec. 6, starting at 5:30 p.m. At the conclusion of the parade, Opelika’s Courthouse Square will transform into a snowy winter wonderland, complete with Christmas music, snowball fights, food trucks, picture opportunities galore and a chance to visit with Santa Claus on the Courthouse steps. Lighting of the city’s 72-foot-tall Christmas tree will take place at 8:30 p.m.

DEC. 7 — 29TH ANNUAL COOKIE WALK

The 29th annual Cookie Walk fundraiser to support Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity is is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon at True Deliverance Holiness Church, located at 936 N. Donahue Dr. in Auburn. The WeHelp Coalition of Churches needs volunteers to lend their time and talents to bake and donate cookies and spread the word about the event. Then, on Dec. 7, come buy cookies for your holiday parties or as gifts for your friends, your relatives, your office and yourself! Cookies will be sold by the pound, and purchases will help build another Habitat Home in Lee County. More information is available on Facebook: Great Christmas Cookie Walk of Lee County, Alabama.

DEC. 7 — AUMC CHRISTMAS MARKET

Auburn United Methodist Church (137 South Gay St.) will host its annual Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free, and parking is available in the church lots on Magnolia and on Gay Streets. Shop local arts, crafts, baked goods and frozen soups and casseroles. For more than 50 years the United Women of Faith at AUMC have used all proceeds from the annual Christmas Market to support local area missions.

DEC. 7 — BRUNCH WITH SANTA

Santa Claus is coming to the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort and Spa on Saturday, Dec. 7, for Brunch with Santa. Enjoy an omelet and waffle station, train rides on the North Pole Express and time with Santa and his elves. There will also be holiday arts & crafts and holiday themed movies playing. Seatings are available at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The cost is $39 per adult, $24 for children ages 6-12 and free for children ages 5 and under. To reserve a seat, call (334) 737-2117.

DEC. 8 — AUBURN CHRISTMAS PARADE

The Auburn Christmas Parade will step off on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. in downtown Auburn, hosted by the Downtown Merchants Association and sponsored by Thames Orthodontics. For more information, visit downtownauburnonline.com.

DEC. 13-17 — VICTORIAN FRONT PORCH CHRISTMAS

Life-sized Old World Santas and other Christmas displays will be featured on homes in the North Opelika Historic District on Eighth and Ninth Streets during the 31st Annual Victorian Front Porch Christmas, set for Dec. 13-17. The community event features entertainment, hot chocolate at nearby churches and neighbors strolling in period costumes.

DEC. 31 — NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH

Ring in the New Year at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort and Spa’s spectacular New Year’s Eve party on Saturday, Dec. 31. Guests can enjoy a gourmet dinner, live entertainment, photo booth with festive décor, balloon drop and a midnight countdown complete with a champagne toast. Dance the night away as we welcome 2025. Several packages are available. Visit Eventbrite.com to see options and reserve your spot.