Tickets on sale for 14th annual Auburn Oktoberfest

CONTRIBUTED BY AO TOURISM

AUBURN-OPELIKA — The sights, sounds and tastes of Germany are making their way back to Auburn for the much-anticipated 13th annual Auburn Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Ag Heritage Park, located on the AU campus at 620 S. Donahue Drive.

The festival, previously recognized as one of the best events by Southeast Tourism Society, will feature more than 60 breweries showcasing over 175 beers, along with multiple wines and home brewers, as well as a selection of food trucks serving both local eats and traditional German fare. Guests will also enjoy live entertainment from Kidd Blue, the War Damn Polka Band and German-style classical ballet performances by The Brenna Ballet Institute, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the day.

“We’re thrilled to welcome an expected 3,000 attendees to Auburn for the South’s Favorite Craft Beer Festival,” said Robyn Bridges, president and CEO of Auburn-Opelika Tourism. “We couldn’t be happier to see the community come together for another exciting year. Events like this strengthen our sense of place and provide both residents and visitors with the perfect opportunity to connect and celebrate all that makes Auburn unique.”

In addition to new offerings, Auburn Oktoberfest will continue to offer multiple ticket packages, allowing festival-goers to choose the experiences they want to enjoy. Attendees can participate in popular contests and events such as stein hoisting, the chicken dance, Mr. & Mrs. Oktoberfest and the crowd-favorite wiener dog race. Other games and activities will take place throughout the festival. Football fans can catch the day’s games on numerous TVs set up around the festival grounds.

New this year is the Friday Night Beer and Family Style Dinner on Oct. 18 on the Hey Day Market Lawn. Guests will welcome Oktoberfest with a ceremonial keg tapping and live music from the War Damn Polka Band. Tickets for the Friday Night Beer Dinner may be purchased separately from Saturday’s Oktoberfest.

For ticket information, visit https://auoktoberfest.com/tickets.