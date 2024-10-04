Obituaries | Oct. 3, 2024

ELVIS (AL) POTTER

Elvis (Al) Potter, 94, of Opelika passed away on Sept. 23, 2024.

Born Aug. 30, 1930, near Bloomfield, Missouri, he was the son of the late Clifford Elvis Potter and Elvah Annis Parks Potter.

Al enlisted in the Air Force in November 1950. Although originally given orders for Korea, his assignment was first changed to Germany and then England while on the troop ship to Germany. This change of assignment to England was preordained. It was there he met the love of his life, a young English woman who worked at the same dental clinic as he on Bushy Park Air Force Base in Teddington, near London. Al was a devoted and loving husband to his wife of 71 years, Audrey Alice Smale Potter.

Al remained in the Air Force for 8 years. During that time, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. After his service in the Air Force, he continued to serve his country in the civil service for 30 years, working as a finance director at military bases at home and abroad. Following his government service, he continued to work, including real estate sales, financial counseling and trading. In fact, he was known in his circle as being incredibly well versed and practiced in the stock market; he was trading the day before he died. He was a tough old man who could also cook. The favorite was pancakes.

While Al was focused on providing for his family, he also had a fierce love of his country. He enjoyed traveling to see the places he loved, especially the mountain west that he fell in love with during a posting to Dugway, Utah. He enjoyed outdoor activities, particularly hiking and fishing. Whether planning to be outdoors or going grocery shopping, Al was never seen without a hat.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Edith Colleen, and a daughter, Judy Lynn.

Al leaves behind a legacy of three daughters, Susan (husband Larry, sons Brian and Sean), Dianne (husband Neal, son Darren) and Amy; great-grandchildren Makylin, Josie, Khloe, Sadie and Henry; and a sister, Virginia Christensen. His

Public visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. on Oct. 3 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, 1500 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL 36801. A procession will travel to the burial service, which will be held at 11:30 a.m. CST at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, 553 AL-165, Fort Mitchell, AL 36856.

JONATHAN LEVI BIZILIA

Jonathan Levi Bizilia, professional skydiver and wingsuit enthusiast, died on Sept. 27 in the mountains of Utah. He was 27 years old.

He is remembered by his colleagues as a man of many distinguishing qualities — an infectious smile, a passion for the outdoors, a commitment to excellence in all he did and a belief in the potential of his work to bless and benefit others. By those who knew him best and loved him most, he is remembered as a beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend.

From early childhood, Jonny possessed an inquisitive spirit and explorer’s adventurousness that expressed itself in a fondness for animals, open spaces, and, later in life, aerial sports. Whether searching for salamanders in Alabama creek beds as a little boy or gliding from Alpine cliffs in Switzerland as an adult, he ‘marched to his own drummer’ and traveled a humble, but forthright, path of nonconformity. He was a deeply principled young man, with a keen sense of right and wrong, a devotion to those he loved and a stubbornness that was both admirable and at times, maddening. Tough on the outside and fearless in the extreme, Jonny was a kind, tenderhearted soul who was moved easily to tears.

His possessions were meager; his treasures were many; most notably the love he gave to and received from two godly parents and six adoring siblings.

Jonny was born in Opelika and attended Opelika public schools. After graduation, he was employed at Levco Wood, a timber company in the Opelika area, before pursuing a career in aerial sports. He became a certified jump master and worked at various jump zones as a tandem guide in Alabama, Florida and Utah. He made thousands of jumps for work and

pleasure over the course of his career and also became an avid wingsuiter. He loved his work and the people around him.

Jonathan is survived by parents, Kevan and Linda Bizilia, siblings Lindsey Railey (Tate), Mary Jameson (Stephen), Laurie Kirkpatrick (Paul), Michael Bizilia, David Bizilia, Andrew (Brooke), a grandfather (A.C. Levi), a grandmother (Patsy Bizilia) and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Many friends and colleagues have honored Jonathan on his Facebook page. The posts and pictures show the wide reach and exuberant energy of his life and the affection in which he was held.

The Bizilia family wishes to thank all who have prayed and cared for them during their bereavement. Thank you. … We trust in the goodness of God, and the promises of Christ at this difficult time.

A Celebration of Jonny’s life will take place at 12 noon on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Church of the Highlands, 2001 E. Sanford Avenue, Auburn, Alabama 36830.

JOHN ANDREW LUCAS

John “Andrew” Lucas was born March 17, 2003, and passed away Sept. 24, 2024. He was 21 years old.

Andrew was preceded in death by his grandparents, John W. Lucas and Ronnie and Nelda Gurganious.

Andrew is survived by his parents, Marsha and Tommy Sellers; nanny, Jessie Mae Lucas; brother, Micheal Sellers; uncles and aunts, Marie (Dale) Caulder, Shirley Henderson, James (Jessica) Gurganious and Christopher Gurganious; special cousins, Pete (Leanne) Caulder, Gina (Patrick) Allen, Kenneth (Madison) Henderson, Elizabeth, Emily, Carson, Cruz and Fisner and many friends and people who cared about him.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to his final arrangements.

Assisting the family with arrangements is Frederick-Dean Funeral Home & Crematory, 1801 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801. Phone: (334) 745-4667.

JASON “BUCKSAUCE” WARREN

Jason “Bucksauce” Warren, 53, of Phenix City passed away Sept. 24, 2024, at St. Francis-Emory Healthcare surrounded by his family and friends. Jason was born on Dec. 29, 1970, in Columbus, Georgia, to James (Susan) Warren and Jeanne Warren.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Flora Wilbourn.

He is survived by his wife, Amber Warren; children, Michael (Amy) Warren, Levi (Brittnee) White, Mary (Brannon) White, all of Phenix City; grandchildren, McKinlee, Waylon and Miller; sister, Jojana (Shon) Boyd; brother, John (Kristie) Warren; and nephews and nieces, Clayton, Hannah, Corbyn, Holten and Grayson.

A memorial service was held at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Sept. 29.

SONJA THOMPSON CROUCH

Sonja Thompson Crouch, 82, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama, passed away on Sept. 24, 2024, at Russell Medical Center. She was born on Nov. 3, 1941, in Anniston, Alabama.

She is survived by her sons, Michael L Crouch (Laura) and Terry Randall Crouch; stepson, Darwin Crouch; grandsons, Michael Allen Crouch (Kayla), Shannon Crouch and Justin Crouch; granddaughter, Jennifer Crouch; and great-grandson, Jacob Crouch.

Sonja was a hard-working woman who worked for Russell Mills for several years in various positions. She was well known for her soul food cooking. She loved to entertain family after she retired. She always looked forward to seeing her great-grandson play and spend the night.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, John Allen Crouch; a son, Douglas Lonnie Crouch; and a grandson, Dewayne Crouch.

Friends and family gathered Sept. 28 for a service at Langley Funeral Home, with Brother Scotty Goodson officiating. Burial followed at Tallapoosa Memorial Gardens.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home of Opelika assisted the family with arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family, or donations in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of choice.

JOANN GRIGGS WELDON

JoAnn Griggs Weldon, 86, passed Sept. 23, 2024, at East Alabama Medical Center. She was born Aug. 5, 1938. She was a graduate of Auburn High School and a member of First Baptist Church of Opelika.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry O.B. Weldon. She is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Jerry Huffstutler; daughter, Janet Weldon; grandsons, Brandon (Amy) Huffstutler and Bret (Misty) Huffstutler; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; two sisters and a host of nieces, nephews and dear special friends. The family offers special thanks to all wonderful caregivers and the nurses with Homecare and in the progressive unit at East Alabama Medical Center.

A graveside service was held Sept. 27 at Garden Hills Cemetery. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

WILLIAM GERALD BELL

It is with great sadness that the family of Gerald Bell announces his passing on Sept. 22, 2024. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Helen Bell, a sister, Sulane Mackey, and a brother, Tony Bell.

He is survived by his brother, Billy (Nancy) Bell, and sister, Faye (Joe) Freeman; his beautiful wife of 51 years, Patsy Bell; three loving daughters, Kim (Patrick) Bowen, Wendy (Ricky) Dreyer, Kristy Bell (Landon); six wonderful grandkids, Nichole Humiston, Cory (Brooke) Rubio, Anthony Patterson, Jordan Dreyer (Lisa), Kayla (Matt) Horner, Braden Guess (Katie); 12 amazing great-grandkids, Colton, Hunter, Harley, Cole, Landon, Aaedynne, Kaylea, Noah, Hudson, Drake, Mason and Kampbell; along with many nieces and nephews and all his loving M&M Grocery family & friends.

A service was held Sept. 28 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.

DONALD MURPHY WALTON

Donald (Don) Murphy Walton passed away Sept. 19, 2024, at his home in Waverly.

Don, one of original owners and vice president of Tiger Rags, had a keen eye and was a perfectionist. Because of his creative eye he served as the art director, and many of his classic designs were sported by avid Auburn fans. In addition, Don loved grafting and growing Japanese Maples, collecting Nippon and Gordy pottery and cheering for the Auburn Tigers.

Don, born Aug. 5, 1953, loved big and adored his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Alice and Charles Owen Walton. He is survived by Charles Gross, along with a sister and brother and numerous nieces and nephews: Don’s sister, Janice, and brother-in-law, Larry, have two daughters, Leigh Ann Williams (Jeff) and Angie Wetjen, two grandchildren, Sydnie Minor (James Teal) and Mason James (Sydney) and one great-grandchild, Rylee; and Don’s brother, Owen, and sister-in-law, Brenda, have four children, Jennifer Walton Curry (Steve), Brandi Walton Sluder (Kevin), Ashley Walton Sykes (Billy) and Charlie Walton, 12 grandchildren, Andrew Curry (Jennifer), Thomas Curry, Jackson Curry, Emma Curry, Ethan Curry, Austin Sluder (Megan), Ashlynne Sluder, Trey Sluder, Tyler Sluder, Billy Wayne Sykes (Abby), Justin Sykes and Halayna Sykes; and two great-grandchildren, Owen Sluder and William Sykes.

A graveside service was held Sept. 29 at Waverly Cemetery, with Pastor Frank Chappel officiating. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Don will be missed by his beloved family and his numerous friends. He would be proud of the outpouring of support.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Waverly Cemetery, Post Office Box 21, Waverly, Alabama 36879.

CAROL ANN NOLEN

Carol Ann Nolen passed away peacefully on Sept. 26, 2024, at Bethany House in Auburn following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born in Montgomery on Dec. 14,1943, to William M. Clark and Kathleen J. Clark.

Carol Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her only sibling, a brother, William Allen Clark. She is survived by her son, Brad Nolen (Tonya) and her daughter, Amy Smith (Todd). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brennan Smith, Nolen Smith, Landon Smith, Drew Nolen and Ella Kate Nolen. There are many others that Carol Ann loved and treated like children and grandchildren.

Carol Ann was a faithful and dedicated servant of Jesus Christ. Her love of Christ was evident in all that she did. It was most evident in her relationships with her family and friends. Carol Ann was known for her compassionate, humble service to others. She was often alongside family, friends, neighbors and sometimes strangers during their greatest time of need. Her humility would never allow her to seek any accolades for her service. Her only wish would be that her legacy would bring honor to Jesus Christ and bring others into an eternal relationship with Him. She was grateful for and would want to thank the staff at Bethany House, all her other caregivers and all her friends that helped her during her time of need.

A Celebration of Life service was held Oct. 1 at First Baptist Church of Opelika, with Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Bethany House, East Alabama Health’s Spencer Cancer Center or First Baptist Church of Opelika.

BRIAN HENRY

Brian Henry, born May 18, 1958, in Royal Oak, Michigan, passed away peacefully in his home in Waverly. Affectionately known as the “Bike Dude,” Brian was an active member of the community, serving as a coach in the youth baseball association for over 30 years. Last April, he was inducted into the Auburn Baseball Softball Association Hall of Fame for his years of service.

Brian was preceded in death by his brother, Daryl, and parents, Calvin and Melva. He is survived by his brothers, Duane, Dwight (Denise) and Craig (Sue); nieces Beth (Jason) & Jill (John); nephews Justin (Jen), Stephen (Mallory), Erik (Kat), Matthew (Leah) and Daniel (Gaby); grand-nieces Bexley and Delaney; and grand-nephew Maxwell.

He loved baseball, bikes, playing Jeopardy and the many friends whose lives he touched.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Friends wishing to honor his memory are encouraged to make donations in support of the Auburn Baseball Softball Association, 425 Perry Street, Auburn AL 36830.

PEGGY ANN MURPHY

Peggy Murphy, age 84, died Sept. 25, 2024, in Auburn. She was born Dec. 24, 1939, in Rosa, Alabama. Peggy graduated Cleveland High School in Cleveland, Alabama, and later attended the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Her family and religious faith were everything to Peggy. She was the matriarch of her family, never missing even the smallest of events or milestones. Peggy was the foundation for Ronnie and their family as the Department of Agriculture shuffled them through eight interstate relocations in the first 20 years of their marriage. With every move, Peggy made a priority to find a local church to serve in. She doted over each of her grandsons from birth and cherished spending time with them. Peggy loved cooking for her family and church.

She loved entertaining in her home for family and friends at Christmas. Mom was still making candy for her family in the months before her death. Her steadfast service and leadership in her church was a constant inspiration. She especially loved working with senior citizens and led the senior citizen ministries in three different church homes. Peggy loved crafts and painting. She helped with Vacation Bible School crafts for close to 20 years and only stopped when she was physically unable to help. Attending church and worship was always a priority and privilege for her.

Peggy is survived by her son, Charles (Susan) of Virginia Beach; daughter, Felecia Gardner (Jason) of Auburn; five grandsons, Samuel Gardner, Gabriel Gardner, Jack Murphy, William Murphy and Luke Gardner; a sister, Judy Faulkner of Oneonta; brothers, Paul Faulkner of Birmingham and Joe Faulkner of Panama City; sisters-in-law, Linda Faulkner of Houston, Texas, Charlotte Abrams (Tommy) of Olive Branch, Mississippi, and Robin Faulkner of Oneonta; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Peggy was proceeded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ronnie Murphy, formerly of Auburn; parents, Earl and Mary Faulkner; brothers, Jasper Faulkner, Jack Faulkner and Jerry Faulkner; and sisters-in-law Eleanor Faulkner and Jeanie Faulkner.

A funeral service was held Sept. 30 at First Baptist Church Opelika, with Dr. Jeff Meyers officiating. Pallbearers included Charles Murphy, Jason Gardner, Samuel Gardner, Gabriel Gardner, Jack Murphy, William Murphy, Luke Gardner, John Abrams, Jeremy Faulkner, Skyler Faulkner and Trent Faulkner. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.