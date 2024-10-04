City of Auburn schedules Fall hazardous wastecollection day for Oct. 12

CONTRIBUTED BY

CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — The City of Auburn’s fall Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12.

For return participants, please remember that this event has moved to the new Environmental Services Complex at 4277 Wire Road.

This free biannual event gives Auburn residents the opportunity to drop off hazardous materials that are illegal to dispose of during weekly garbage collection. Acceptable items include household chemicals, pesticides, paints, batteries, automobile fluids and more. Computers and electronics will be accepted for recycling, and there will be a shredder on site to safely and securely get rid of old paper documents.

Participants should load the materials they wish to drop off in the trunk or rear of their vehicle and bring them between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Residents may bring up to 20 pounds of material per household for disposal at no charge.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is only open to Auburn residents. Proof of residency may be shown by bringing a recent water bill.

Participants are asked to register ahead of time online. For a list of accepted items, a link to register and more information, visit auburnalabama.org/hhw.