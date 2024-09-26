Southern Hospitality | Sept. 26, 2024

Remembering stadium history on tailgating Saturdays

During the fall months, life in East Alabama revolves around football with plenty of good food on game days. For a fun, relaxing tailgate party, rely on delectable dishes that can be prepared ahead. Under the eye of the tiger, decorate the serving area with the Auburn team’s colors of orange and blue. Enjoy a relaxing time with family and friends before the first roar of War Eagle in the stadium.

While Auburn has seen changes in the town over the years, the name of the stadium and size has also changed. Originally named Auburn Stadium, the first game was held in the 7,290-seat stadium Nov. 10, 1939, between Auburn and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football freshmen teams. The stadium was dedicated Nov. 30, 1939, at the game against the University of Florida.

The stadium was renamed Cliff Hare Stadium in 1949. The resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees at API on Dec. 30, 1948, states, “That his life-long championship of competitive athletics and clean sportsmanship have contributed much to the building of the Auburn Spirit.

“That in recognition of his great services we hereby authorize and direct that the name of the Auburn Stadium be changed to the Cliff Hare Stadium as a memorial to one who throughout his active life supported interscholastic athletics at Auburn and who consistently stood out for clean and competitive sports among the colleges of the South.”

Professor Clifford LeRoy Hare, known as “Fesser” to his friends, became one of the most admired and honored men in Auburn’s history. Born in 1869 in the Oak Bowery community outside Opelika, Cliff graduated from Alabama Polytechnic Institute, later named Auburn University, in 1891 and received a master’s degree.

In 1892, Cliff was recruited by Dean George Petrie to play on Auburn’s first football team. The team traveled to Atlanta to play Georgia, Feb. 20, in the South’s first intercollegiate football game at Piedmont Park before a crowd of 3,000. Cliff was the backup quarterback, and Auburn won 10-0.

Cliff received a graduate degree from the University of Michigan in 1902. He married Dabney Bondurant on Sept. 15, 1903, a decade after meeting, in the lavishly decorated parlor at Variety Shade, Virginia, where tobacco fields spread for miles. They lived on Gay Street.

The professor taught chemistry at Auburn. In 1930 he became Dean of the School of Chemistry and Pharmacy while also serving as Alabama’s state chemist. He served on the Auburn City Council and as mayor.

The dean’s impact was felt at Auburn and around the southeast. He was active in organizing sports events. He worked on the establishment of regulations for eligibility requirements for student athletes at API as well as the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

He served as the first president of the Southern Athletic Conference (predecessor to the SEC) in 1932 and helped organize the Southeastern Conference.

When the stadium was renamed Cliff Hare on Nov. 5, 1949, it had grown to a capacity of 21,500. Dean Hare passed away Oct. 27, 1948, at age 79. Established in his memory, the Cliff Hare Award is given annually to Auburn University’s outstanding senior athlete, one who has distinguished himself athletically and scholastically and excels in qualities of leadership, integrity and courage.

The stadium changed names again in 1973 when it became Jordan-Hare. Shug Jordan was still coaching when the stadium was renamed to honor him, making it the first stadium in the country to be named for an active coach.

On November 19, 2005, the playing field at the stadium was named Pat Dye Field in honor of the former Auburn coach and athletic director. The stadium reached its current seating capacity of 87,451 with the 2004 expansion.

Next time you are tailgating at the stadium, remember the heritage of how Auburn’s history of football began and unfolded over the years. To add new dishes to your tailgating, check out the recipes. If you are taking meat dishes for tailgating, be sure to use insulated food-grade containers that will maintain the temperature.

Cliff Hare’s family history was gathered from Robert Hare of Opelika, Joseph Hare’s writings, dairies of Dabney Bondurant and her mother and from Auburn Football Illustrated by David Housel.

Cheddar Rolls with

Olives and Chilies

Cathy McGehee Jones, granddaughter of Cliff Hare

6 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

6 oz. cheddar cheese, grated

2 Tbsp. chopped black olives

3 Tbsp. chopped green chilies

1 Tbsp. grated onion

9 dashes or to taste hot sauce

2 tubes crescent rolls

Combine first six ingredients.

Separate crescent rolls and shape into eight rectangles. Pinch triangles together to form rectangles. Flatten slightly with a rolling pin.

Spread 1/8 of the cheese mixture on each rectangle. Roll up jelly-roll style and slice into 1/2 inch slices.

Place slices on a slightly greased cookie sheet. Bake for 20 minutes at 350 degrees. Makes two dozen rolls.

Banana Bread

Robert Hare, grandson of Cliff Hare

2 cups sifted all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

½ cup (1 stick) butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 cup mashed very ripe bananas

1/3 cup milk

1 tsp. lemon juice or vinegar

½ cup chopped nuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Sift flour with soda and salt; set aside. Cream butter with sugar, mixing well. Add eggs and bananas and blend thoroughly.

Slowly and alternately fold in flour mixture with milk mixture, beginning and ending with flour. Blend well after each addition. Stir in the nuts.

Pour batter into a well buttered 9 x 5 x 3-inch loaf pan. Bake for one hour or until the bread springs back when lightly touched in the center.

Ham and Cheese

Crescent Sandwiches

Lucinda S. Cannon

8 oz. can crescent dinner rolls

1/3 cup Dijon mustard

1 tsp. instant minced onion

1/2 tsp. poppy seed

4 oz. pkg. sliced ham

6 oz. pkg. Swiss cheese slices

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Separate dough into eight triangles. Place two triangles next to each other and pinch together to make a large triangle.

Put filling into triangle and roll up.

Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Makes four sandwiches.

Easy Cheese Ball

Ashley Herring, wife of former Auburn football player Will Herring

Two 8-oz pkg. cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup cheddar cheese

1/4 cup chopped green onions

1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1 cup sliced almonds, chopped

Crackers, for serving

Combine cream cheese and mayonnaise until smooth. Add Parmesan cheese, cheddar cheese, green onions, Worcestershire sauce and garlic powder. Stir together until combined.

Pour chopped almonds onto plastic wrap and then roll cheese ball in almonds. Roll up into plastic wrap and refrigerate. Unwrap and place on plate. Serve with crackers.

Bleu Cheese Bites

Sarah Strawn

6 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, grated

1 cup margarine or butter

3 oz. bleu cheese

1½ tsp. seasoned salt

2¾ cup flour

1/8 tsp. cayenne

1 cup chopped pecans

Cream together cheddar cheese, margarine and bleu cheese until well mixed.

Combine flour, seasoned salt, cayenne and pecans in a separate mixing bowl. Add flour/pecan mixture to creamed cheeses and mix gently to form a soft dough. Form dough into three long rolls, about 1 inch thick. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate several hours. Slice each roll into thin slices (approximately 12 slices/roll). Bake at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes or until slightly brown,

Goat Cheese Balls with Pecans

4 oz. goat cheese, room temperature

8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

½ cup finely chopped pecans

Mix cream cheese and goat cheese until well combined.

Form small balls: roll in chopped pecans. Keep in refrigerator until ready to serve.

Oven Fried Chicken Fingers

1½ lb. chicken breast tenders

Salt

¾ cup buttermilk

1/2 cup coarsely crushed cornflakes

1/4 cup seasoned breadcrumbs

1 tsp. paprika

1/4 tsp. black pepper

Vegetable oil

Salt chicken and place in a bowl. Pour buttermilk over chicken, cover and refrigerate overnight or at least for 2 hours.

Combine cornflakes, breadcrumbs, paprika and pepper. Dip chicken into cornflake mixture to coat.

Spread small amount of oil evenly in a shallow baking pan. Arrange chicken in a single layer. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes or each side or until done.

Mason Jar Salads

Place dressing in bottom of mason jars. Top with lettuce, chopped tomatoes, chopped cucumber and other salad ingredients of choice. Place lids on jars and pack in coolers. When ready to serve, shake jars.

Mixed Nut Bars

Libba Herring

1½ cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 cup butter

12 oz. can Planter’s Salted Mixed Nuts

Topping

6 oz. bag butterscotch chips

1/2 cup white corn syrup

2 Tbsp. butter

1 tsp. vanilla

Grease and flour a 9 x 13 dish. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix together flour, sugar, salt and butter. Pat into bottom of dish. Bake for 10 minutes. Spread nuts over this.

Combine topping ingredients and warm on stovetop until chips are melted, stirring constantly. Pour over nuts and crust. Bake for 10 more minutes. Slice and serve when cool.

Ham Spread

Ellen Canada

My sister, Susan Hall, introduced us to this. It is a favorite now on beach trips or as a tailgating food.

2 cups ham, chopped in food processor

2 cups grated Swiss cheese

¼ cup chopped green pepper

¼ cup chopped green onion

1 tsp Worcestershire

½ cup mayonnaise

Mix all ingredients together. Spread on halved English muffins and bake at 300 degrees or broil until hot and bubbly. May also be served cold on crackers.

Peanut Butter Rice Krispies Treats

Dinah Motley

¾ cup light corn syrup

½ cup sugar

¾ cup peanut butter

6 cups Rice Krispies

Heat syrup and sugar to boiling in heavy saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly. Immediately remove from heat; stir in peanut butter until melted. Mix in Rice Krispies. Pour mixture into greased pan and let cool. Cut into squares.

Easy Fig Turnovers

1 box refrigerated rolled piecrusts

Fig jam or preserves

Roll each piecrusts out slightly on a floured surface. Use a biscuit cutter to cut our circles. Place a little jam in the center of each and fold over, using a small amount of water on the edges to close. Seal edges with a fork.

Bake at 375 degrees for about 12 minutes or until lightly brown.

Amy’s Pralines

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 Tbsp. Karo white syrup

½ cup Pet evaporated milk

2 Tbsp. butter

1 Tbsp. vanilla

2 cups pecans

Combine first four ingredients and cook until softball stage. Remove from burner; add butter and vanilla. Beat mixture until thick; add 2 cups pecans. Drop by tablespoons onto wax paper. Let harden before serving.

Pesto, Ham and Pepper Roll-Ups

10 oz. pkg. Pillsbury refrigerated parmesan breadsticks

2 Tbsp. pesto

8 thin slices Genoa salami or ham

1/4 cup chive and onion cream cheese spread, softened

4-6 strips roasted red peppers

Unroll dough and divide into 2 equal sections along perforation. Press each section to form 8×16 inch rectangles; spread pesto onto both. Top with salami and carefully spread cream cheese over top. Place roasted red pepper strips on long side of each rectangle.

Starting with the red pepper side, roll up loosely and pinch edges to seal. Place seam side down on cookie sheet Spread each roll with parmesan spread from each container. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Cool and slice.

Mediterranean Turkey Wraps

¼ cup mayonnaise

Four 12-inch wraps or tortillas

4 large romaine lettuce leaves

8 oz. turkey, thinly sliced

20 kalamata olives, pitted and chopped

1/4 cup finely chopped roasted red peppers, optional

¼ cup stemmed and chopped fresh basil, optional

4 oz. feta cheese, crumbled

Spread mayonnaise over 1 side of each wrap. Place a lettuce leave on the lower third of each wrap. Layer turkey, olives, red peppers, basil and feta cheese over lettuce.

Fold in sides of wrap and roll tightly to enclose filling.

Cut on the diagonal to serve. May prepare several hours ahead. Store in refrigerator. Makes four.

Lower Alabama Caviar

Melody Hilyer

Dressing:

¾ cup balsamic vinegar

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup sugar

2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper

Caviar mixture:

4 (15-oz.) cans black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained

1 cup chopped green bell pepper

1 cup chopped yellow bell pepper

1 cup chopped red pepper

1 cup chopped red onion

1½ cups cherry tomatoes, quartered

1 cup chopped fresh parsley

Combine all dressing ingredients in a jar; cover tightly and shake vigorously to dissolve sugar. Set aside.

Rinse and drain peas well. Place in a large glass or aluminum bowl.

Add remaining ingredients and dressing. Toss well. Transfer to plastic container, cover and refrigerate for at least two hours before serving.

Serve with tortilla scoops or crackers of choice.