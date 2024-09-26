Opelika to host 400-plus pickleballers for October Paddles at the Plex

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The Opelika Pickleball Club will host more than 400 competitors from 10 states who preregistered for Paddles at the Plex, a four-day tournament to be held Oct. 3-6 at the Sportsplex.

The club, a community organization that promotes the sport of pickleball to individuals and groups of all ages, invites the public to attend as spectators. Admission is free.

Volunteers are needed for the event, presented in partnership with Auburn Opelika Tourism. For more information about the event schedule or to find out how to volunteer, visit opelikapickleball.com, visit @pickleballopelika on Instagram or Opelika Pickleball Club on Facebook.