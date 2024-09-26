A Taste of Grace | Sept. 26, 2024

Meditating on God’s Word

OPINION —

One of my favorite borrowed sayings goes something like this: “Our goal isn’t to get through the Bible as much as it is for the Bible to get through us.” I like that because I know from personal experience how easy it is to get distracted as you work your way through Scripture. You’re busy trying to understand the context, working with challenging words and phrases and comparing what you’re reading with other texts. If you’re not mindful, Bible study becomes an end in itself, and you forget all about addressing the most important questions, “What is God trying to tell me through this text?” and “How does this help me to know and serve Him better?”

Jesus took the religious leaders of His time to task for this. He told them, “You study the Scriptures diligently because you think that in them you have eternal life, yet you refuse to come to Me to have life” (John 5:39-40). Their Bible study became an end in itself rather than a means of coming to God through Jesus. How tragic! It’s the doctor failing to take of himself, the auto mechanic’s car not running or the grocer not having any food for his table.

And this brings us to meditation. The psalmist tells us:

“I meditate on Your precepts and consider Your ways” (119:15),

“ . . . your servant will meditate on Your decrees” (119:23),

“Oh, how I love your law! I meditate on it all day long” (119:97),

“My eyes stay open through the watches of the night, that I may meditate on Your promises” (119:148).

You get the idea. He uses the word 16 times. Now, he already knew what the word of God said. He understood what it taught. Meditation was the act of opening his life to God’s word.

Earl Lavender said, “Meditation is taking the words of God to heart and letting them ask questions of us.”

In meditation, we are allowing God to engage His will with our lives. We are hearing with our heart at the deepest level.

The fruit of meditation is we know not just the teaching, but the Teacher. We hear His voice in our lives. We are filled with the Spirit (compare Ephesians 5:18-19 with Colossians 3:16). Through His word, “God is making His presence known and felt” (McGuiggan).

Who doesn’t need that?

Bruce has a new book out called This Is The Day, available through Spiritbuilding Publishers.

Find more of his writings at his website: a-taste-of-grace-with-bruce-green.com.