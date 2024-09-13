Southern Hospitality

Love of baking leads to customized confection business

After having interesting careers around the country, Jan and Joel Martin moved to Opelika two years ago to be near family. Jan changed careers, using her love of baking to create specialty, customized confections for her business, Signature Sweets, for large events in Lee County. She is sharing a variety of family recipes from over the years, with Joel’s mother’s Caramel Cake her most treasured.

Jan was born outside Detroit, Michigan, and her family moved frequently when she was growing up. Over the years, they lived in New Jersey, Connecticut and in upstate New York outside Rochester where she attended high school.

While Jan’s mother prepared meals using convenience foods, both of her grandmothers would cook delicious homemade meals. Jan remembers going to a friend’s house in 10th grade and seeing her mother making mac and cheese from scratch. Jan was surprised to see all the ingredients, as she had only had mac and cheese from a box.

When Jan visited her grandmothers, she would bake with them. Her paternal grandfather, who came from Hungary, lived outside Philadelphia in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Her grandmother learned to make a special cookie called Pugashlich that Jan wanted to learn how to make since her father especially enjoyed them.

Jan watched as her grandmother threw ingredients in a bowl without measuring. In order to learn how to make the cookies, she had her grandmother set aside each ingredient, and Jan measured the amount. She was able to assemble the recipe and still makes the cookies.

“I learned from my grandmothers that cooking is an expression of love,” Jan said. “I have always called baking ‘my love language.’”

After high school, she attended the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Jan then received a master’s degree in science education. She became a science teacher and taught school for a number of years.

Jan was interested in Native Americans and took a correspondence course. She quit her job and became a volunteer working with the elderly in Arizona on the Navajo reservation. She lived with a Navajo family and worked with a code talker from World War II.

While working there, she met her first husband. They moved back east, and Jan taught at all levels from grammar school to college, as well as instructing how to teach science. After she had three children, Jan took a few years off and then went back to teaching when she became a single mom.

As a mom, she prepared healthy, homemade meals for her children. “I was always cooking and baking,” she said. “Since I grew up on convenience foods, I was determined that my children were going to eat fresh foods, and everything would be homemade.”

After the children were grown, Jan was teaching in western Massachusetts when she met Joel, a Native American history scholar and author, who was vice provost at the University of Massachusetts. Joel, who grew up in Opelika, graduated from Birmingham Southern, Harvard and Duke where he received his Ph.D.

“The richness of history here in Alabama inspired my scholarship on Native Americans, and the high quality of education I received in Opelika public schools gave me a great foundation for college and graduate school and beyond,” Joel said. “I was fortunate to bring to light a neglected aspect of Alabama history with the book Sacred Revolt: The Muskogees’ Struggle for a New World and then to further contribute to the understanding of Native American religions with additional books and writings. Along the way, I worked directly with tribes revitalizing their cultures. It’s been an amazing and rewarding journey to say the least.”

After Jan and Joel married, he became the provost at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Jan went to work at a nearby town as a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) coordinator working for Penn State and also for a school in York City, one of the poorest districts in the state. Later, the school received a grant and opened the STEAM Academy. Jan was instrumental in forming the program.

Joel became the president of Wagner College in Staten Island, New York City, where they lived for a few years until he retired two years ago. They decided to move to Opelika to be with his 93-year-old mother, Patty Martin, and other family members. Patty is now 95 years old and doing well.

“It’s wonderful to return full circle to where my intellectual journey began and to live again near family and friends and especially to share it all with Jan,” said Joel.

After living in Opelika a few months, Jan took a course called Jump Start that was offered through Auburn University. The course was offered to those who wanted to start their own business.

Once Jan started her business, Signature Sweets, she was hired by The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center to create 225 small boxes with treats for each room for a football weekend. She was also hired to create holiday treats for the rooms.

When Jan’s son suddenly passed away, she felt she could not continue her business. She went to work at AU’s Office of International Programs. After a while, friends encouraged her to start her business back.

Jan knew her son had wanted her to have the business, as it had been her dream. She was also encouraged by her two daughters, Alyssa and Liz, who both live in Manhattan and work in the financial industry.

Jan reconnected with her mentors and reopened her business in May this year. Her first catering job was at The Hotel at AU, for which she prepared 250 treats, including 125 pretzel rods and 125 chocolate covered homemade rice cereal treats in a beautiful box, adorned with elaborate decorations. She taught herself how to design and decorate all of the confections.

She made 575 treats decorated in Auburn colors as desserts and favors at this year’s College of Business graduation luncheon and has also catered large birthday parties and baby showers.

Jan started Signature Sweets as a cottage business, and now she has a level two commercial kitchen at their family farm in Beauregard. It provides more space for all of her custom desserts.

Jan creates customized, homemade treats to celebrate and elevate special occasions. She does custom colors and creates beautiful confection designs, such as butterflies on coated Oreo cookies.

Joel is a partner in the business. While he doesn’t cook, he folds boxes to hold pretzel rods and other items, and he is helping with the business side. Jan caters large events, not small individual parties. The smallest amount of sweets she makes is four dozen.

“I love the idea of helping someone celebrate and elevate their occasion,” Jan said. “A big part of the joy for me is working with people and determining what they are trying to achieve and helping them get there. I feel excited about their event.”

Patty Martin’s Famous Caramel Cake

1 box Duncan Hines Butter Golden

¾ cup milk

4 large eggs

7 Tbsp. melted butter

¼ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two 9-inch pans with parchment paper and spray with Pam.

Blend all ingredients in a large mixer bowl on low speed for 30 seconds. Then beat at medium speed for 4 minutes.

Pour batter into pans and bake immediately. Bake for about 22-27 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean.

Cool cakes in pans for 15 minutes and then remove from the pans and cool completely.

When you are ready to frost, cut the cakes in half using a serrated knife, creating four layers.

Frosting:

3 ½ cups granulated sugar, divided

2 sticks butter, melted

1⅛ cup evaporated milk

½ cup sifted powdered sugar

2 tsp. vanilla

Brown ½ cup granulated sugar in a heavy boiler over high heat and then add melted butter and evaporated milk; bring to a boil.

Add remaining granulated sugar and be sure it is all dissolved. Bring to a boil and boil until it reaches soft boil stage.

Remove from the heat and let cool. You can put the pot in a pan of cold water to cool it down faster. Beat for a few minutes. Beat in powdered sugar and vanilla.

Begin frosting the cake before the frosting gets too thick.

Mom-mom’s Mint

Surprise Cookies

On the recipe that my grandmother shared and mailed to my mom, she wrote, “I am enclosing a mold for you to use to make the cookies in doggie shapes. The children like to eat them in that shape. So, when you make the doggie cookies, please tell them that Mom-mom sent them doggies!” Now, this recipe is carried on by my sister, Sue.

3 cups sifted all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

1 cup salted butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar, firmly packed

2 large eggs

2 Tbsp. water

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 pkg. Andes mints

Walnut halves

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and grease cookie sheets with a little butter.

Sift together flour, baking soda and salt.

Cream the butter and then gradually add in the two sugars.

Blend in eggs, then water and finally vanilla. Beat well.

Add the dry ingredients and mix well. Then chill the dough in the refrigerator for at least two hours.

Enclose each mint in about 1 tablespoon of chilled batter. Place each cookie on the prepared cookie sheet, about two inches apart.

Top each cookie with a walnut half and press in gently.

Bake the cookies for about 10 minutes. Allow cookies to cool on cookie sheets.Then, remove and enjoy!

Jesse’s Earl Grey Shortbread

Jesse, my beloved son-in-law married to my daughter Liz, is an excellent chef!

2 cups all-purpose flour

⅔ cup sugar

¾ tsp. salt

2 sticks cold unsalted butter, cut into 1-inch chunks

2 Tbsp. Earl Grey tea leaves

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Pulse together the flour, sugar, salt and tea leaves in a food processor.

Add butter and pulse until you have fine crumbs.

Pulse a few more times until some of the crumbs start to come together, but don’t over-process; the dough should be somewhat crumbly.

Press the dough into an even layer in an 8-inch square baking pan. Prick dough all over with a fork.

Bake until light golden brown, about 40-45 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Cut into squares, bars or wedges while still warm.

Charred Asparagus

This recipe is a favorite from all the years we lived in Hadley, Massachusetts, the “Asparagus capital of America.”

3 red radishes, trimmed and thinly sliced

1 lemon, zest and juice

¾ tsp. salt

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil (+ a little more), divided

1lb. plus more asparagus

1 tsp. freshly grounded black pepper

¼ tsp. crushed red pepper

8 Medjool dates, pitted and cut in half

3 oz. crumbled goat or feta cheese

2 Tbsp. chopped mint

Toss radishes, lemon zest and juice and salt in a small bowl; set aside.

Heat 1 Tbsp. of olive oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches, cook asparagus in a single layer, until slightly charred underneath, about two minutes. Shake pan to turn asparagus and cook until it is crisp-tender and charred in spots, about four minutes. Sprinkle black pepper, red pepper flakes and a little salt over asparagus. Transfer asparagus to a platter.

Wipe out the skillet. Heat remaining olive oil over medium heat. Cook dates, stirring occasionally, until charred in spots and beginning to stick to the pan, about one minute.

Scatter the dates over the asparagus. Then crumble the cheese over top. Then, top with mint and reserved radishes and drizzle with oil and any juices from the radish bowl.

No-Knead Cranberry Nut Bread

This easy recipe makes a delicious crusty, yummy bread. It goes great with soups and salads and any meal.

3 cups and 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour, plus a little more

2 tsp. coarse sea salt

½ tsp. instant yeast

¾ cup chopped pecans or walnuts

¾ cup dried cranberries

1 Tbsp. honey

1 ½ cups warm water (95 F)

6-quart Dutch oven with a lid

Stir the first 6 ingredients together in a large bowl. Stir in warm water. The dough will be pretty sticky, don’t be tempted to add more flour as you want a sticky dough. Gently shape into a ball as best you can. Cover tightly with plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Set on the counter at room temperature and allow to rise for 12 to 18 hours. The dough will double in size, stick to the sides of the bowl and be covered in air bubbles.

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and, using lightly floured hands, shape into a ball, it doesn’t have to be perfect. Transfer dough to a large sheet of parchment paper.

Using a sharp knife, gently score an “X” into the top. Cover dough lightly with plastic wrap and leave alone for 30 minutes.

During this time, preheat oven to 475 degrees and place a Dutch oven with the lid in oven for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, remove pan from oven and carefully place the dough on parchment paper into the pot. Cover with the lid.

Bake for 25 minutes with the lid on. Carefully remove the lid and continue baking for 8-10 more minutes until the bread is golden brown.

Remove the pot from the oven and carefully remove bread from the pot and allow it to cool on the counter for 30 minutes.

Jan’s Southern Style Collard Greens

I am not a collards fan, but love these, as do most southerners!

12 hickory-smoked bacon slices, finely chopped

2 medium-size sweet onions, finely chopped

¾ lb. smoked ham, chopped

6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 (32-oz.) containers chicken broth

3 (1-lb.) pkg. fresh collard greens, washed and trimmed

⅓ cup apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. salt

¾ tsp. pepper

Cook bacon over medium heat in a 10-qt. stockpot for 10 to 12 minutes or until almost crisp.

Add onion to stockpot and sauté eight minutes. Add garlic and ham and sauté 1 minute. Stir in broth, collard greens, apple cider vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper. Cook for two hours or until desired degree of tenderness.

Alyssa’s Lemon Bars

My oldest daughter, Alyssa, is an amazing cook, baker and entertainer. Everyone loves an invitation to her house.

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup powdered sugar

1 cup butter

4 beaten eggs

1-½ cups sugar

1-2 tsp. finely shredded lemon zest

⅓ cup lemon juice fresh squeezed

¼ cup all-purpose flour

½ tsp. baking powder

Powdered sugar

Stir together flour and ½ cup powdered sugar.

Cut in chunks of butter. Mix into dry ingredients until you have clumpy dough.

Press into a 13 x 9-inch pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes or until lightly browned.

In medium bowl, beat eggs, sugar and lemon peel/zest

Combine flour, baking powder and stir into egg mixture.

Pour over baked crust.

Bake for about 25 more minutes.

When completely cooled, sprinkle (sift) powdered sugar on top. Cut into bars.

Michael’s

Snickerdoodle Bars

My son Michael loved these bars!

2 ⅓ cups all-purpose flour

1¼ tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

¾ cup butter, softened

1¼ cups granulated sugar

½ cup packed brown sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

Icing:

1 cup powdered sugar

1-2 Tbsp. milk

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray or grease bottom only of a 13 x 9-inch baking pan with cooking spray. In a small bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt; set aside.

In a large bowl, beat butter with an electric mixer on high speed until creamy. Beat in sugars. Gradually beat in eggs and vanilla into sugar mixture until combined. On low speed, beat in dry ingredients until combined.

Spoon half the butter into pan; spread evenly. Sprinkle cinnamon-sugar mixture evenly over batter.

Dollop teaspoon size amounts of remaining batter evenly over cinnamon-sugar mixture.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown and toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool completely, about 1 hour.

Mix milk and powdered sugar and drizzle over bars.

Julia’s Marinated Shrimp

My sister-in-law, Julia, is an excellent cook and this appetizer always disappears quickly!

2 ½ lbs. cooked jumbo shrimp, frozen

6 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

3 cloves garlic, chopped finely

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. pepper

Pimentos: use two-thirds of smallest 4 oz. jar, drained

Capers: smallest oz. jar, drained

½ red onion, sliced into slivers

1½ Tbsp. parsley, chopped

Defrost shrimp on wire racks over sink. Take off tail shells and discard.

In a separate bowl, mix all of the remaining ingredients.

Pour over shrimp in Tupperware and mix up. Let marinate in the refrigerator. Serve on a platter with lemon slices as garnishes.

Cinnamon Apple Dutch Baby Pancake

The recipe makes an easy breakfast dish to whip up if you have overnight guests. Serve with real maple syrup and seasonal fresh fruit.

12-inch cast iron skillet

4 Tbsp. butter

3 medium size Gala apples, sliced thinly

¾ cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup milk

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. baking powder

1 Tbsp. sugar

4 eggs

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Place butter into a 12-inch cast iron frying pan and place in oven to melt.

In a bowl, combine flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, milk and eggs.

Place sliced apples into the bottom of pan on top of melted butter. Pour egg mixture over apples.

Combine sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over the top of egg mixture evenly.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until golden brown. Serve hot!

Cheesy Bacon Potato Chip Crack

This is probably my most requested appetizer, ever! Kids of all ages love it.

10 slices thick cut bacon, chopped

1 bag Cape Cod Sea Salt potato chips

1+ cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup maple syrup

½-1 tsp. cayenne pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Crisp bacon in a large skillet over high heat until the fat renders and bacon just begin to crisp, about 5 to 6 minutes. Or bake bacon on a cookie sheet in a 375 degree oven. Slide the bacon out onto a paper towel lined plate to drain.

Arrange potato chips on prepared baking sheet and sprinkle brown sugar, cayenne pepper and maple syrup over the chips. Top with bacon and shredded cheese.

Transfer to oven and bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until bacon is crisp and cheese is melted.

Remove and serve on a platter. Eat like “nachos.”

Serve warm or at room temperature. Keep any leftovers stored in refrigerator.

Saucy Brisket

The recipe has a very odd mixture of ingredient, but cooks together beautifully and is delicious. Another recipe from my sister-in-law, Julia

1 (4-5 lb.) beef brisket

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

8 oz. pkg. sliced mushrooms

½ cup firmly packed brown sugar

½ cup barbecue sauce

½ cup ketchup

½ cup duck sauce

1 oz. envelope dry onion soup mix

1 cup water

4 bay leaves

Brown brisket on both sides in hot oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Place in a large roasting pan.

Stir together mushrooms and next five ingredients; spread over brisket.

Bake, covered at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Add 1 cup water and bay leaves and bake covered for 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Then, bake uncovered for 30 minutes.

Let brisket rest a few minutes before slicing. Cut brisket diagonally across the grain into thin slices.

Serve with sauce.