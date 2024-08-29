Upcoming Events | Aug. 29, 2024

AUG. 29 — THIRD THURSDAY POETRY SERIES

Auburn University’s Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities will host the Third Thursday Poetry Series on Aug. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Pebble Hill (101 S. Debardeleben St., Auburn) featuring local readers Ken Autrey, Ernest Gibson and Maria Kuznetzova. Refreshments will be available. Admission is free.

AUG. 30 — FOOTBALL, FANS & FEATHERS

The Auburn University Raptor Center’s Football, Fans and Feathers — offers fans the opportunity to see a raptor show where they will experience birds of prey eye-to-eye and watch as they swoop overhead. Shows are held at 4 p.m. on Fridays before Auburn home games. Tickets can be purchased in advance; there is no charge for children age three and under. The hour-long program is presented at the center’s the 350-seat Edgar B. Carter Educational Amphitheater.

AUG. 30 — COME HOME TO THE CORNER

Join the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association for Come Home to the Corner every Friday night before a home football game from 5 to 10 p.m. There will be live music from 6-9 p.m., extending shopping hours and more.

THROUGH AUGUST — ITTY BITTY SCAVENGER HUNT

The city of Auburn’s Itty Bitty Auburn Scavenger Hunt is underway now through the end of August. To participate, pick up a worksheet at any Auburn Parks and Recreation facility, visit the City of Auburn website or check out the details on Facebook. The worksheet features 20 itty-bitty sites located in various spots around Auburn. Participants will need to visit the sites and find a clue hidden at each location. Successfully finding all the clues will reveal a special phrase that participants will need to log their win. register before midnight on Aug. 31, at auburnal.myrec.com. Those who compile all 20 clues and discover the phrase will be entered into the grand prize drawing. Winners will be announced and contacted on Sept. 6.

SEPT. 6 — FOOTBALL, FANS & FEATHERS

AUG. 31 & SEPT. 1 — “NOT THE FAIR” MARKET

The Not the Fair vendor market will be held on three consecutive weekends, Aug. 31 & Sept. 1, Sept. 7 & 8 and Sept. 14 & 15, at the Lee County Fairgrounds and Event Center, located on Lafayette Parkway in Opelika. There will be giveaways, door prizes, food trucks and both indoor and outdoor vendors. Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

SEPT. 6 — COME HOME TO THE CORNER

SEPT. 13 — AU HOMECOMING PARADE

Information TBA.

SEPT. 13 — FOOTBALL, FANS & FEATHERS

SEPT. 13 — COME HOME TO THE CORNER

SEPT. 14 — OPELIKA FALL FESTIVAL

A Fall Festival is planned for Saturday, Sept. 14, beginning at 10 a.m. at Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika. There will be a bounce house, treats, games, vendors and more.

SEPT. 14 — SECOND SATURDAY AT PIONEER PARK

On the second Saturday of every month, the Lee County Historical Society hosts a lively event at Pioneer Park. History re-enactors don period attire, showcasing their arts and crafts. Blacksmiths forge, spinners and weavers bring the textile room to life, and gardeners tend to the historical gardens. Crafts and seasonal activities are scheduled throughout the day. A meal is prepared in the fireplace or outdoors. The Whistle Stop Pickers gather at the Museum at 1 p.m. for live music. For more information, visit www.leecountyhistoricalsociety.org.

SEPT. 15 — HOMECOMING BRUNCH & BROWSE

Join the downtown merchants for Brunch and Browse to cap off Auburn’s homecoming weekend. Enjoy extended shopping hours, merchant specials, sips and more.

SEPT. 19 — BLUES ON THE PLAINS GALA

The Lee County Democratic Party will host its annual gala, Blues on the Plains, on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. at Fig & Ivy, located at 2290 Moores Mill Road in Auburn. The Lee County Democratic Party is committed to fostering a healthier democracy and creating a future filled with hope and progress, and this cocktail event will feature keynote presentations from speakers, interactive networking and show-stopping live music. Tickets start at $65 and are available at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bluesontheplains.

SEPT. 19 — THIRD THURSDAY POETRY SERIES

Auburn University’s Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities will host the Third Thursday Poetry Series on Sept. 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Pebble Hill (101 S. Debardeleben St., Auburn) featuring professors Catherine Carter and Brian Gastle of Western Carolina University. Refreshments will be available. Admission is free.

SEPT. 20 — FOOTBALL, FANS & FEATHERS

SEPT. 20 — COME HOME TO THE CORNER

SEPT. 26 — VALOR AWARDS DINNER

The Opelika Chamber will host the VALOR Public Safety Awards Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Southerly Warehouse (1007 Avenue B). The event will feature military hero and Dancing with the Stars alum Noah Galloway as guest speaker, and first responders will be presented with annual awards like Firefighter and Police Officer of the Year. Register at opelikachamber.com.

SEPT. 27 — DAN NAVARRO AT SUNDILLA

Songwriter Dan Navarro will perform at the Sundilla Concert Series on Friday, Sept. 27. Showtime at the AUUF (450 E. Thach Avenue in Auburn) is 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are available for $20 from Spicer’s Music, Ross House Coffee, Foodie’s, and online at sundillamusic.com. Admission at the door will be $25, $15 for students. Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available, and the audience is invited to bring their own favorite food or beverage.

SEPT. 28 — FOOTBALL, FANS & FEATHERS

SEPT. 28 — COME HOME TO THE CORNER

THROUGH SEPT. 28 — CAMP HILL FARMERS MARKET

The Camp Hill Marketplace Farmers Market is held each Saturday through Sept. 28 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Mt. Lovely Church Grounds, 21900 Sen. Claude Pepper Drive. Senior benefit cards are welcome. Vendors contact market manager Joanne Finley at (334) 332-5970.

OCT. 1 — OPELIKA NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

The city of Opelika will host 2024 National Night Out, a community-building event, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Courthouse Square. The event will feature food, drinks and resources about public safety, crime prevention, health, education and youth programs.

OCT. 1 – SMITHS STATION NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

Lee County Sheriff’s Office & the City of Smiths Station are partnering for National Night Out 2024. National Night Out is a yearly, nation-wide event to build relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Stop by the Smiths Station Govt. Center (2336 Lee Rd 430) 5-7:30pm CT to meet deputies, see helicopters and first responder vehicles and learn about programs offered by community partners.

OCT. 5 – RIDE AND SEEK @ CHEWACLA

Registration is now open for the second annual Ride and Seek: A Bike Safety Adventure. The event, for children in grades K-8, will be held at Chewacla State Park on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 8 a.m., with bike rides beginning at 9 a.m. At Ride and Seek, riders and their parents will get safety tips from experts and test their skills on mountain bike and paved trails. There will be free prizes, a raffle for some great bike equipment and food and drink for purchase. Registration is $15 per person. Register by Sept. 18 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. Visit http://bit.ly/rideseek2024 to register.

OCT. 7 — East Alabama Area Youth for Christ (EAYFC) will host its 39th Annual Golf Classic fundraiser at Auburn University Club on Oct. 7. Registration includes a goody bag, golf cart rental and lunch. There will be a variety of contests, including a Hole-in-One Contest and a Golf Ball Drop. For more information about sponsorship levels or to register, visit eastalabamayfc.org/golfclassic or email golf@eastalabamayfc.org.

OCT. 7 — ‘SOME ENCHANTED EVENING’ CONCERT

Some Enchanted Evening, a jazz-steeped sojourn exploring a bevy of The Great American Songbook’s most enduring hits from the Golden Age of Broadway to today, will be presented at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information visit the website SomeEnchantedConcert.com.

OCT. 11 — STUDENT VETERANS GALA

Tickets are available now for the Auburn Student Veterans Association (ASVA) annual gala, set for Friday, Oct. 11, at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National. Cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the gala at 7 p.m. Dress code is black-tie or senior dress uniform.This year’s keynote speaker will be Jeff Struecker, former U.S. Army Ranger and “Black Hawk Down” survivor. Individual tickets are available for $180, with tables of 10 available for $1,800. Gala tick-ets may be gifted to current student veterans or active-duty military. Tickets are available online at https://asvastore.com/gala.