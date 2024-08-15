Lady Legends to support women leaders and business owners

Southern Employer Benefits to kick off initiative with luncheon on Aug. 21

CONTRIBUTED TO

THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Southern Employer Benefits LLC announced that Lady Legends, an initiative to empower women leaders and small business owners, will kick off with a luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

The Lady Legends Inaugural Luncheon will be held from 12 pm to 1:30 pm at the office of Southern Employer Benefits, located at 1809 Corporate Drive in Opelika. The event is free, but an in-kind donation to support BigHouse Foundation’s family beach trip in October is requested. Lady Legends was the idea of Katlin Lee, owner of Southern Employer Benefits, and her associate, Jennifer Eck.

“We looked around and recognized that the growth Opelika and Auburn are experiencing has also brought to the forefront the large number of women leaders and small business owners in this area,” Lee said. “With that in mind, we wanted to create an environment where women could come together throughout the year while raising awareness of our local nonprofits and helping to increase their visibility to different audiences.”

Southern Employer Benefits is based in Opelika and provides employer benefit program options for small to midsize businesses.

“Many women business owners and leaders are mothers and sometimes even more busy after 5 p.m.,” Lee said. “We wanted to find a different way of networking that does not interfere with family time and still gives the opportunity to grow professionally.”

“Having a community impact was vital to the design of Lady Legends,” Eck said. “Each event will be in support of a local non-profit. This will enable us to have an educational component every time so that we can help our nonprofits reach a greater audience and assist in their contributions to the community, but, more importantly, showcase how women leaders can provide strength and impact.”

Registration for the luncheon is required at www.southernemployerbenefits.com. For additional information on Lady Legends, visit the website https://southernemployerbenefits.com/group or email jennifer@southernbenefits.org.

ABOUT SOUTHERN

EMPLOYER BENEFITS LLC

Southern Employer Benefits LLC offers comprehensive group health, life and supplemental benefit programs tailored to fit the needs of a business and their employees. Aligning with a varied group of insurance providers, Southern Employer Benefits is able to offer employers of all sizes paid and voluntary benefits while managing benefit administration.