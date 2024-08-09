The Fired Fox Art Studio opens in downtown Opelika

Monthly Art Walk will highlight local artists, charities

BY ELESE MCKINLEY

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — With its unique ambiance and ideal location, The Fired Fox Art Studio is set to become a central spot for creativity in the community.

The new art studio opened its doors in downtown Opelika on Oct. 1 and is set to provide a creative outlet for artists of all levels, offering a space for people to express themselves through art.

“I wanted our style to be whimsical and charming,” said owner Crysten Conner. “I looked for a location for years, and nothing felt right. I’ve always loved downtown Opelika, so when I saw this location, along with the breezeway, I fell in love.”

Conner said she wants to foster a sense of community and creativity, encouraging individuals to explore and develop their artistic talents. The Fired Fox will have something for everyone, from beginners to experienced artists.

The Fired Fox will offer wood, resin, canvas and glass art, along with walk-in pottery painting, where visitors can choose one of the pottery pieces on display and, after being painted, the piece will be coated with a clear resin and fired for about a week.

The studio will also host instruction-led classes and workshops as ticketed events, allowing individuals to enhance their skills under professional guidance. Conner said she wants customers to explore their artistic freedom and connect with a community that supports creative expression.

The Fired Fox Art Studio will host a variety of events and can be booked for private functions. The studio provides a dedicated area that offers privacy for attendees while they indulge in their creations with their peers. The separation of spaces will allow for the studio to hold workshops, private art classes, birthday parties and community gatherings, allowing participants to fully immerse themselves in their creative pursuits without distractions.

On the third Friday of each month, The Fired Fox Art Studio will host an Alley Art Walk in the breezeway connecting 8th Street and Court Square, giving local artists a place to showcase their creations. Artists pay a small fee to participate, and all proceeds will be donated to charity. Each month will feature a charity spotlight, with a designated nonprofit having a table at the event to inform visitors about community needs and ways to get involved.