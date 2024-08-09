Lee County Schools Institute inspires teachers for the upcoming school year

CONTRIBUTED BY LEE COUNTY SCHOOLS

LEE COUNTY — Superintendent Dr. Mike Howard, along with the Lee County Board of Education members and the Central Office team, proudly welcomed 1,300 employees back to school in an inspiring event hosted by the First Baptist Church of Opelika.

During the event, Howard shared his vision for the “Drive for Five” initiative, which fosters success and excellence throughout the Lee County Schools PreK-12 school system. This initiative stresses the commitment to enhancing educational outcomes for all students in the district.

Attendees were entertained by the humor and motivation of guest speaker, comedian Jody Fuller, who encouraged attendees to push through barriers and embrace the challenges ahead with resilience and positivity.

The Beauregard High School Choir and the Loachapoka High School Band performed; the Smiths Station ROTC Honor Guard presented the colors; and students from Beulah High School served as ushers.

Several local businesses proudly partnered with Lee County to welcome back our staff members. We deeply appreciate Chick-Fil-A Tiger Town, PNC Bank, AEA, Sign World, Railroad Investment Group, Four Seasons Credit Union and The Potting Shed. Their contributions made the event possible while also strengthening school and community partnerships.

As Lee County Schools prepares to embark on another school year, the focus remains on collaboration, growth and achieving the highest standards of education, according to a press release, which stated that “the dedication of the faculty and staff is important to fulfilling our mission and ensuring every student reaches their potential.”

PHOTOS BY JOHN HILLSMAN