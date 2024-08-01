School News | Aug. 1, 2024

Opelika Schools Board renews CFO contract, purchases milk coolers

BY ANITA STIEFEL

EDITOR@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Schools Board of Education met in regular session on July 23. At the meeting, the board approved several personnel recommendations, including renewal of a contract for Chris Hanson to remain as the school system’s Chief Financial Officer.

The board accepted the low bid of $69,401 from Bresco for the purchase of 13 new milk coolers for schools. The board rejected bids of approximately $72,400 and $92,400 for identical equipment from two other suppliers.

Considering increased food costs, the board approved a recommendation to increase the price of school meals for teachers and visitors. The cost of breakfast will now be $3.25 and lunch will now be $4 for teachers and visitors.

The board approved annual membership dues of $10,966 for the School Superintendents of Alabama and $14,207 for the Alabama Association of School Boards.

The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 27 at 4:30 p.m. in the conference room of the district administrative offices, located at 300 Simmons St.

Important dates for Opelika City Schools

CONTRIBUTED BY OCS

OPELIKA —

OCS Pre-K Orientation

Monday, Aug. 5

Sessions are at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Parents must attend one session.

Meet Your Teacher Day (Grades K-5)

Monday, Aug, 5

The child’s teacher will contact parents by email or phone to schedule an

appointment. If you have not been contacted by Aug. 5 please go to your

child’s school for a walk-in appointment.

Fox Run Schedule Pick-Up

Monday, Aug. 5

All 6th grade students will pick up schedules by team.

Guardians and Blazers 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Knights and Warriors 10 to 11 a.m.

OMS Schedule and Chromebook Pick-Up

Monday, Aug. 5

9 to 10:30 a.m. 7th Grade

11:00 a.m to 12:30 p.m. 8th Grade

Students will pick up schedules and are encouraged to find classroom locations.

Info tables will be available for parents to complete lunch forms, medical forms, etc.

Meetings with classroom teachers will be during Open House.

OHS Schedule Pick-Up

*10th through12th Grade schedule pick-up was July 26.

*9th Grade schedule pick-up was during Freshman Orientation on July 25.

Schedules for OHS students that were unable to pick up their schedules on those dates are available in the counselor’s office.