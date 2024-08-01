Roasted and toasted for a cause; Anders feels the burn

BY STEVEN STIEFEL

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Auburn Mayor Ron Anders demonstrated his good nature by being the target of a community roast event on July 27 to benefit Greater Peace’s Community Development Corporation.

Roasting Anders at the event, held at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, were Auburn’s Ward 3 Council member and Mayor Pro Tem Beth Whitten, Lee County Youth Development Center Director Laura Cooper, local broadcaster D. Mark Mitchell and former Auburn Mayor Bill Ham.

All teased Anders for his public service, which according Ham, meant “realizing you have thousands of bosses.”

In the comedic roast format, an annual guest of honor is subjected to jokes at their expense while surrounded by friends, fans and well-wishers. The programs include genuine praise and tributes.

After six years on the Auburn City Council, Anders was sworn into office as mayor in early November 2018 and ran unopposed in the 2022 Auburn Municipal Election.

“Mayor Anders is an institution in these parts,” said Whitten. “Ron is quite the fashionista and is the sole reason that Lululemon opened a store in Auburn five minutes from City Hall. If you listen to city council meetings on the radio, you can hear Ron… breathing. For those of you who don’t know what I’m talking about, just tune in.”

Cooper told the story of how Anders, a fitness buff, played the theme from the film “Rocky” during an intramural event on campus.

“He spelled A-U-B-U-R-N without the second U while leading cheers,” Cooper joked.

Mitchell called Anders a true legend. “I know he’s doing a good job as mayor because I hear it all the time,” Mitchell said. “He worked tirelessly to bring the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s annual Super 7 Championship to Auburn and established its annually rotating schedule between Auburn University’s Jordan-HareStadium and the University of Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium.”

Ham made fun of Anders’ full head of hair, adding, “Turning white is better than your hair falling out.”

Anders served 20 years as the CEO of Anders Bookstore, a small, family-owned business that was established on Magnolia Avenue in 1966. Anders grew up working in the store with his father and grandfather. He took over as owner and operator until the business was sold in 2005. Anders also served as the director of special projects for Tailgate Guys’ Auburn Crew (renamed REVELxp) from 2015 to 2022. He is a 1982 graduate of Auburn High School and a 1986 graduate of Auburn University.

Anders has served as past chair, past president, past director and past board member for a number of civic, community, recreation and charitable organizations including: Auburn Chamber of Commerce, Auburn Planning Commission, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County and Child Advocacy Center. He lives in Auburn with his wife, Becky, with whom he has three children.

During his “rebuttal” the mayor counter-teased the roasters but ultimately credited their citizenship. He also encouraged everyone to donate to the Greater Peace Community Development Corp., which helps low to moderate-income families in Lee County and East Alabama. The organization has provided free meals, housing and quality childcare. They employed 25 adults and two teenagers, provided pre-K services to special needs children and partnered with the City of Opelika’s Workforce Development office to host an area-wide job fair. These are just a few of its accomplishments over the past year.

During the event, Greater Peace congratulated college scholarship recipients JaNiah Hoskins, Anaiya Simpson, Hannah Rogers and Cailyn Dowdell; as well as presented several awards, including the Emerging Youth Leader Award to Ian Foreman; Educator of the Year Award to Audrey Marshall; Humanitarian Award to Marion Sankey; and Founder’s Award to Richard LaGrand Sr.

The event included a Taste of Lee County, with several local vendors contributing food. The event closed with remarks from the Rev. Clifford E. Jones. To donate to Greater Peace Community Development Center, look for $GreaterPeaceCDC on CashApp, greaterpeacecommunity@gmail.com on Zelle, or by checks or money orders.