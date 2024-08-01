Obituaries | Aug. 1, 2024

JASON DAVID MAYBERRY

Jason David Mayberry of Beauregard, Alabama, was born Sept. 10, 1971, in Selma, Alabama, to Ben and Leila Mayberry. He passed away on July 27, 2024, at the Bethany House in Auburn.

Along with his parents, Jason leaves behind two older siblings Andy (Kim) Mayberry and Tabitha (Charles) Prestridge. Jason loved his family — especially his nieces and nephews: David (Rachel), Emily, Jake (Sarah), Dan, Rebecca (Richard), Katie (Jeremiah), Sarah and Ben; great-niece and -nephews Milly, Charlie and Brooks. His grandparents George and Erma Hilyer Mayberry, were surely waiting for him at the pearly gates.

A 1993 graduate of Beauregard High School Special Education program, Jason attended Valley Haven in Valley, Alabama. Jason loved his doctor and staff — Dr. Keith Fuller at East Alabama Family Practice and his family is appreciative of the love and care they poured out on Jay. Some of Jason’s favorite activities included listening to music — specifically Johnny Cash and the songs Rhinestone Cowboy by Glenn Campbell and Brick House by The Commodores. Jason was passionate about not wasting food, often cleaning his plate and the plates of others, and draining all cokes in sight. Jason was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1982 in San Antonio, Texas. Jason loved to go for rides to get a coke and at Christmas time looking at all the lights. Other activities that he loved include swimming, going for walks, throwing rocks in the pond, and especially watching the washing machine run a cycle. Jason will be dearly missed by all who were honored to know and love him.

He will be laid to rest at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in a private ceremony.

Jason’s family would like to send a special note of gratitude to the Compassus hospice team who lovingly cared for our boy in his final days. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Jason’s name to Compassus Living Foundation who wonderfully care for those preparing to meet our Father in Heaven.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted family with arrangements.

OMA LOU MOORE

On July 28, 2024, beloved Oma Lou Moore peacefully departed from this world, leaving behind a legacy of love and warmth that touched the hearts of all who knew her. She was 79 years old.

Oma was born on July 24, 1945, in Mojave Desert, California, where she spent her early years surrounded by family and friends. She was known for her gentle spirit, unwavering kindness and boundless generosity. She was of Baptist faith. Throughout her life, she dedicated herself to caring for others, always putting the needs of her loved ones before her own.

Family was the cornerstone of Oma’s life. She cherished her role as a mother and grandmother. Oma was a loving mother to Tina Hamrick, Billy Hamrick, Donald Hamrick, and Kevin LaHue, nurturing them with patience and wisdom. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought immense joy to her life, and she delighted in their laughter and accomplishments.

In addition to her dedication to family, Oma was a CNA and a home health sitter. Her compassion and empathy touched the lives of many, leaving an indelible mark on those fortunate enough to know her.

Oma enjoyed simple pleasures in life, such as crocheting, cooking delicious meals for her family, and sharing stories of times go by. Her home was a welcoming haven where all who entered felt instantly at ease, surrounded by her warmth and hospitality.

While we mourn the loss of Oma, we also celebrate her remarkable life and the profound impact she had on all who knew her. Her legacy of love, kindness and selflessness will continue to inspire us for generations to come.

Oma Lou Moore was preceded in death by her daughter Tina Hamrick; several brothers and a sister. She is survived by sons Billy (Cathy) Hamrick, Donald (Stephanie) Hamrick and Kevin LaHue; brothers Chuck (Leona) Hartman and Larry (Fran) Hartman; grandchildren, Martha Hamrick, Shelley (Kent) Correll, Oma (Llesenia) Hamrick, Crystal Hamrick, Felicia (Cody) Butler, Amber (TJ) White, Kevin LaHue, Mary Lou (Thatcher) Bell, Donald Hamrick Jr., Stephanie (Riley Mann) Hamrick and Colin LaHue; 16 great-grandchildren and a host of other family members. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Forever in our hearts, Oma’s spirit will continue to shine brightly, reminding us of the power of love and the beauty of a life well lived. May she rest in peace.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in the Parlor from 5 to 7 p.m.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral home is assisting the family with all arrangements.

MARY M. HAMMETT

Mary M Hammett a resident of Auburn, received her angel wings on Friday July 12, 2024, at the age of 73. She was born in Muncie, Indiana, Feb. 4, 1951, to Josephine Priscilla and Norman E Hammett.

Hammett is survived by her siblingS Dallas Hammett; Patti Davis (Gene); nine nieces and nephews; six great-nieces and nephews; a great-great-niece and a great-great-nephew.

Mary enjoyed books of all kind and loved to send greeting cards to family and friends for all occasions. She had a gentle heart and loving soul and was so generous to a fault.

She loved her church St Michael’s and has been a member for several years. She has made many wonderful friends at St Michael and Auburn University Library. We will miss talking with you Mary always, and know you are in peace now in Heaven.

A memorial service was held, Thursday, July 25, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

ELVEN WOOD RUDD

Elven Wood Rudd, 95, of Opelika, Alabama, and beloved mother of nine children, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on July 24, 2024, leaving a tremendous void in the lives of her family. She was born in Bald Rock, Alabama, on June 28, 1929.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ocie Lee Wood and Minnie Ophelia Howard Wood; her husband Clarence Houston Rudd, Sr.; brothers Robert Crawford Wood and William Jessie Wood; sisters Minnie Lee Humphrey and Frances Wood Keefer; and grandson Jeremy Steven Rudd.

She is survived by her daughter Barbara Ann (Danny) Brewer; sons Clarence Houston (Kay) Rudd, Jr.; Ira Lee (Tammy) Rudd; Ronald R Rudd; Donald D (Susan) Rudd all of Opelika; daughter Margaret Marie (Greg) Lancaster, of Dadeville, Alabama; son Phillip Roger (Joyce) Rudd, of Arvada, Colorado; daughter Julie Diane Kilgo of Salem, Alabama; daughter, Mary Frances Heptinstall, of Auburn; 26 grandchildren; 67 great-grandchildren; 24 great-great-grandchildren; brothers Julian Lee (Frances) Wood, of Huguley, Alabama; and Clifford Earl (Betty) Wood, of Morton, Mississippi; sister Mary Joyce (Jerry) Stevison, Anchorage, Alaska; sisters-in-law Joyce Allen Rudd; Jerri Ratzlaff Wood; and Gladys Brewer Wood; brother-in-law Robert L. Rudd, as well as a number of nieces and nephews who will never forget the love she brought to their lives.

Her family was her pride and joy. She was a Ridge Road Baptist Church member and a devout Christian whose unwavering faith influenced many lives. Before becoming disabled, she enjoyed working in her flower beds growing some of the most beautiful flowers ever seen.

Visitation was held on Sunday, July 28, 2024, from in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.

Funeral service was held July 29, at Ridge Road Baptist Church with Pastor Stephen McClain officiating. Interment followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted with all arrangements.

BETTY GAYLE DERBEN WILKERSON

Betty Gayle Derben Wilkerson, 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Arbor Lake Nursing Home in Auburn, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. She was born on Aug. 1, 1939, in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late Paul Madden and Minnie Mae Camp Derben.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Frank Wilkerson; her brother William Paul Derben and her sister Emma Jo Derben.

She is survived by daughters Lisa Wilkerson Ellen (Tim) and Lynette Wilkerson Strickland (David); grandchildren Ragan Ellen Herdener (Chris), Spencer Ellen, Taylor Ellen Felker (Andy), Wilson Strickland (Kayla), Emma Strickland Bulso (Nick), Peter Strickland (Paige), Oliver Strickland (Summer), John David Strickland, Cecilia Strickland, Henry Strickland and Oscar Strickland; great-grandchildren Mary Larson Herdener, Margaret Herdener, Augustine Bulso, Maximilian Bulso, Albert Bulso, Cyril Bulso, Salem Strickland and Jade Strickland; special sister-in-law Gloria Derben; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Gayle worked for many years with students at Auburn University and ultimately retired from there. Gayle and Frank spent many a day at Auburn athletic events showing their loyalty, as well. She enjoyed working with the students very much, but especially cherished her time with family, cooking and loving them. She will be greatly missed by many.

Visitation will be held on Aug.1, 2024, (what would have been her 85th birthday) from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with Pastor Cade Farris officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.

The family would also like to thank the staff of Arbor Lake for their care during her residence there.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting with all arrangements.

HIRAM D’FRANCIS WILLIAMSON

Hiram D’Francis Williamson, aged 54, passed away on July 23, 2024, in Auburn. Born on Sept. 23, 1969, in Mobile, Alabama. Hiram led a life marked by devotion to his family and an unwavering spirit of generosity.

A graduate of W. P. Davidson High School, Hiram continued his education at Auburn University earning his Bachelor’s Degree in Adult Education. He was on the Auburn University Football Team as a defensive tackle wearing number 74. His thirst for knowledge led him to obtain a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. Hiram achieved a Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do. He was also a proud member of the Auburn University Letterman Club for many years.

Hiram was involved with the youth group at Cornerstone Church for many years, where he also worshipped during that time. His commitment to service was evident through his participation in multiple mission trips to Ecuador and Uganda alongside his wife, Jodi.

Hiram was a beacon of joy, known for his infectious laugh and a smile that never faded. His kindness knew no bounds, and he never hesitated to lend a helping hand. But above all, he was a devoted family man.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Jodi; his son Vik Williamson (Heather); and daughters Alexis and Jade Williamson; his devoted sister Dana Williamson; mother-in-law Bobbie Bishop; sisters-in-law Chenel Brooks (John) and Jennifer Sedenquist; his nieces Hermaine Williamson and Helen Williamson; and nephews, Tony Chima, Cody and Ryan Brooks and Jackson Sedenquist; along with a host of cousins. Hiram was preceded in death by his parents Charletta and Herman Williamson and his brothers Herman and Dwayne Williamson.

Visitation was held on Monday, July 29, from at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in Opelika. Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 30 at Cornerstone Church in Auburn, followed by a graveside service at Town Creek Cemetery, Auburn.

Hiram’s legacy of love, laughter, and service will forever be cherished and remembered by all who knew him.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with all arrangements.

THOMAS PHILLIP STORY

Thomas Phillip (Phil, Buddy) Story, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2024, with his wife by his side following a courageous 20 plus year journey with cancer that he managed with dignity and grace. He was born on Nov. 10, 1953, in Tuskegee, Alabama.

Phil, nicknamed Buddy by his dad, lived his parents’ belief that “hard work earns respect”. At an early age, he had a “farmer’s drivers’ license” to operate tractors and other heavy equipment, and on occasion, chauffeur his dad. During his high school years, his jobs with Bentley Grassing taught him responsibility, problem solving, and “to do whatever had to be done to get the job done” — all while he enjoyed working alongside friends. At Macon Academy, Phil played the positions of quarterback and left field, as well as other positions, and learned the value of teamwork and commitment. His family’s tradition of service to our country resonated with Phil and he enlisted in the US Navy. Aboard the USS Miller he toured the Mediterranean at the end of the Vietnam conflict. Returning home, Phil worked at the US Postal Service for over 35 years in jobs from clerk to management at Tuskegee, Dadeville, Bessemer, Opelika and Montgomery, among other cities.

Phil believed and lived by principles of faith, honor, loyalty, integrity and courage. He could be described as one that talked less but said more. He was always happy working the land on his tractors, mending fences, and attending to his horses on his property in Loachapoka — doing it all in the cowboy way. Phil served in various leadership roles at Armstrong Methodist Church. He understood and found solace in his favorite verse: 2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Phil is lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years Daria Doster Story of Auburn; his brother Earl (Dana) Story of Chattanooga, his sisters Linda (Glenn) Newsome of Society Hill, and Nancy (Mike) Griggs of Tuskegee; his sisters-in-law Deb (Drew) Barnett and Dawn Lane of Auburn; and a host of relatives and friends. He is predeceased in death by his parents Tommy and Mary Frances Story of Tuskegee.

A memorial service to commemorate Phil’s “home going” was held on Tuesday, July 30 at Cypress Hill venue, 8015 County Road 53 (Wire Road) in Auburn, followed by a reception to celebrate his life. Honorary pallbearers were Donnie Baker, Jimmy Barham, Charles Bell, Phil Knieriem, John Mitchell, Enrique Morales, Jerry Nix, Jimmy Rothwein, Howie Thomas, Everett Wilson and J.W. Yarbrough.

Memorial donations may be made to CARE Humane Society, 1140 Ware Drive, Auburn 36832, or to the charity of your choice.

The family expresses their deep gratitude to Dr. Paul Mansfield and team at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, for their long-term dedication and support to Phil’s care and wellbeing, and more recently to the staff of the Spencer Cancer Center.

THEO DONALDSON WAGES JR.

Theo Donaldson Wages Jr., 81, passed away on July 21, 2024, in Auburn. Born on April 14, 1943, in Birmingham, Alabama, his family lived throughout the southeast during his idyllic childhood. Returning to Birmingham, he graduated from Phillips High School in 1961 and then served his country in the United States Army, 8th Infantry Division, from 1962 to 1965. After earning his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Livingston University, Theo embarked on a distinguished career, beginning as a high school teacher in West Alabama, moving on to become an industrial relations representative in the petroleum exploration field for ODECO, and later serving as a senior safety consultant for Safe State at the University of Alabama College of Continuing Studies.

Theo was a member of Taylorville Baptist Church and Grace Church in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and, upon moving to Auburn, joined Lakeview Baptist Church. After retiring, he volunteered with Gideons International, Women’s Hope Medical Clinic and the East Alabama Food Pantry.

He is survived by his loving spouse Dianne Boyd Wages; son Theo Donaldson Wages III (Wynne); grandsons Theo Donaldson Wages IV (Sophie) and Wakefield Driskell Wages; granddaughters Anna Louise Wages and Tanner Boyd Wages; sisters Tommy Bender and Molly Argott; and beloved brother-in-law Skip Boyd. He was preceded in death by his parents Theo Donaldson and Tommy Lou Wakefield Wages and sister Gail McDanal.

A service to celebrate Theo’s life will be held at Lakeview Baptist Church, Auburn, Alabama, on Aug. 10, 2024, at 11 a.m. The family is being assisted by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Theo’s memory to Gideons International, Women’s Hope Medical Clinic in Auburn, Alabama, or the Senior Ministry of Lakeview Baptist Church, Auburn.

Theo’s legacy is marked by his love and commitment to his family, his loyalty to his friends, his larger than life personality and his confidence in his faith.