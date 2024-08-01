Community Calendar | Aug. 1, 2024

Get out for National Night Out on Aug. 6

AUBURN — Auburn Public Safety is inviting community members, families, residents and stakeholders to celebrate the 41st annual National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., residents are invited to come together in the field behind Duck Samford Stadium located at 1623 E. Glenn Ave. to promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity.

The evening will feature free food and family-friendly fun for all ages including:

Local organizations with free community resources.

Meet and greet with Auburn school resource officers.

Touch-a-Truck display.

Auburn Police K9 demonstration.

Auburn Fire Department fire education.

Photo opportunities with Sparky the Fire Dog and McGruff the Crime Dog.

Face painting, music, giveaways and more.

National Night Out is co-sponsored by Auburn Public Safety and nationally sponsored by the National Association Town Watch (NATW), ADT, 7-Eleven, Starbucks, Associa, L.E.A.D. and Swank Motion Pictures.

To learn more about National Night Out, visit www.natw.org.

OPELIKA — The Concerned Citizens of Opelika will host its annual It Takes a Village Night Out event on Aug. 6. from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bandy Park, located at 300 Jeter Ave. in Opelika.

During the free event, there will be live music, food, drinks, games, a raffle and a special guest Larzene Turk —from the Larzene Turk Movement for Christ Reunion. For more information call Oscar Penn at 334-319-0289.

More local events coming up

AUG. 1 — GAME ON BASKETBALL

The Opelika Police Department will present the Together Opelika GAME ON basketball event on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 8 a.m. to noon at Covington Rec Center, located at 213 Carver Ave. This is a free event for kids ages 5-18. Registration is free and includes a T-shirt and lunch. Visit opelikapd.org for more information.

AUG. 1 — AUG. 31 — ITTY BITTY SCAVENGER HUNT

Starting Thursday, Aug. 1, participants can start the hunt by picking up a worksheet at any Parks and Recreation facility, visiting the city of Auburn website or checking out the details on Facebook. The worksheet features 20 itty-bitty sites located in various spots around Auburn. Participants will need to visit the sites and find a clue hidden at each location. Successfully finding all the clues will reveal a special phrase that participants will need to log their win. To participate, all scavenger hunters must register by Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. To register, visit www.auburnal.myrec.com. Those who compile all 20 clues and discover the phrase will be entered into the grand prize drawing. Winners will be announced and contacted on Sept. 6.

AUG. 3 — SPORTSPLEX TRI FOR KIDS

The annual SportsPlex Tri for Kids triathlon benefitting Nourish Alabama will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7:30 a.m. at the Opelika Sportsplex, located at 1001 Andrews Road. Ages 6-8 will swim 50 yards, bike 1.5 miles and run 500 yards. Ages 9-11 will swim 100 yards, bike 3 miles and run 1 mile. Ages 12-15 will swim 150 yards, bike 6 miles and run 2 miles. The non-competitive Small Fry Tri will begin at 10 a.m., with ages 2-5 running through the splash pad. Advance registration for the Kids Tri by July 26 is $40 per child; registration beginning July 27 until Friday, Aug. 2, is $45 per child. Online registration for the Small Fry Tri is available until Friday, Aug. 2, for $20 per child. For both events, there is a $5 per child discount for registration of three or more children. Pre-registration is required for both events — no same-day signups accepted. For more information, visit www.sportsplextriforkids.com/race-info.

AUG. 5 – REGISTRATION FOR RIDE AND SEEK OPENS

The second annual Ride and Seek: A Bike Safety Adventure will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, for children K-8 at Chewacla State Park. Registration will open Monday, Aug. 5, and walk-ups will be permitted the day of the event. Attendees are encouraged to register by Sept. 18 to be guaranteed a T-shirt.The event will begin at 8 a.m. with bike rides beginning at 9 a.m. Ride and Seek teaches kids how to ride safe and have fun. Riders and their parents will get safety tips from our experts and test their skills on our mountain bike trail and paved trail. There will be free prizes, a raffle for some great bike equipment and food and drink for purchase. Registration is $15 per person.Visit www.bit.ly/rideseek2024 to register. Please email registration@auburnalabama.org with any questions.

AUG. 6 — NATIONAL NIGHT OUT IN AUBURN

Auburn Public Safety will host National Night Out on Aug. 6, marking the 41st anniversary of this nationwide event, which is an opportunity for residents to come together and foster a true sense of community. The FREE fun-filled evening will have something for all ages, including a meet and greet with local first responders, games and activities for kids, live entertainment, free food and refreshments and giveaways. Auburn’s National Night Out will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 1623 East Glenn Ave. (the field behind Duck Samford Stadium).

AUG. 6 — WE ARE THE VILLAGE NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

The Concerned Citizens of Opelika is sponsoring its annual We are the Village National Night Out event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 6. The event will be held at Bandy Park, located at 300 Jeter Ave. in Opelika. The public is invited to attend this free event that will have live music and more.

AUG. 24 — 13TH ANNUAL BACK TO SCHOOL BASH

Cornerstone Family Chiropractic in Auburn will host a free family event on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon at 323 Airport Road. The event, which will feature inflatables, games, raffle prizes, food and sweet treets, supports the BigHouse Foundation.

SEPT. 19 — BLUES ON THE PLAINS GALA

The Lee County Democratic Party will host its annual gala, Blues On The Plains, on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. at Fig & Ivy, located at 2290 Moores Mill Road in Auburn. The Lee County Democratic Party is committed to fostering a healthier democracy and creating a future filled with hope and progress, and this cocktail event will feature keynote presentations from speakers, interactive networking and show-stopping live music. Tickets start at $65 and are available at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bluesontheplains.

OCT. 19 — AUBURN OKTOBERFEST

Auburn’s Oktoberfest: The South’s Favorite Craft Beer Festival will return on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 3 to 7 p.m.at Ag Heritage Park, located at 620 S. Donahue Drive. The event will feature live music from Kidd Blue and The War Damn Polka Band, tastings from more than 70 breweries, wineries and homebrewers, educational tents from Auburn University’s AU BREW and a HOP presentation by Auburn’s Horticulture Department. Activities will include naming of Mr. & Mrs. Oktoberfest, stein hoisting contest, weiner dog races, barrel racing, a Chicken Dance competition and more. There will be food trucks, along with several large TV’s highlighting the day’s football games. Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite.com.

ONGOING — O GROWS FARMERS MARKET

The O Grows Summer Farmers Market is open every Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Opelika’s Courthouse Square. O Grows accepts SNAP, EBT and SFMNP.

ONGOING — AUBURN CITY MARKET

City Market, Auburn Parks and Recreation’s weekly farmer’s market, is open each Saturday morning through Aug. 24 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Town Creek Park. The entire family is invited to enjoy live music, fun activities for the kids and an array of fresh, local and handcrafted items to browse and purchase. Parking is available at Town Creek Park and in the gravel lot across the street from the park. City Market vendors will start selling their products at 8 a.m. sharp. For more information, visit auburnalabama.org/citymarket or email citymarket@auburnalabama.org.

ONGOING — CAMP HILL FARMERS MARKET

The Camp Hill Marketplace Farmers Market is held each Saturday through Sept. 28 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Mt. Lovely Church Grounds, 21900 Sen. Claude Pepper Drive. Senior benefit cards are welcome. Vendors contact market manager Joanne Finley at (334) 332-5970.

ONGOING — ATTENTION ORCHID LOVERS

The East Alabama Orchid Society meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Opelika Public Library in Meeting Room 2, located at the rear of the library next to the train mural. Anyone interested in growing orchids is encouraged to attend the meetings. There are orchid growers of all levels and abilities who meet to learn and discuss growing orchids from the members. At each meeting, members will bring their blooming plants to share with the group. For more information about the meetings, contact David Stanbury at: stanbdm@auburn.edu.

ONGOING — ZUMBA CLASSES

Zumba classes are held on Tuesdays & Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Frank Brown Recreational Center in Auburn. Cost is $5 drop in, $25 for five classes and $40 for 10 classes. Register at auburnal.myrec.com.

ONGOING — ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY ALUMNI

The Lee County Alumni of Alabama State University is holding a membership drive. Increased membership will allow the group to offer more scholarships and support financial and other vital needs for student success at ASU, as well as will foster a sense of pride, visibility and connection to the community. For more information, contact President Dwight E. Howard at (334) 745-7293.