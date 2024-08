Lillian Dalton Miller of Auburn, pictured seated at the top of the stairs, celebrated her 100th birthday on July 10 with an old-fashioned picnic (indoors because of the heat and rain) at her daughter’s house in Opelika. The party was attended by family from far and wide, including her son from Belfast, Northern Ireland, as well as cousins, nieces and great nieces from South Carolina and Rhode Island, and relatives from Georgia. Mrs. Miller is a resident at Auburn Assisted Living.