City Council Notes | July 18, 2024

Opelika Council approves nearly $1.3 million for OCS

BY MICHELLE KEY

MICHELLE@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

OPELIKA — Opelika’s City Council approved a special appropriation of nearly $1.3 million to Opelika City Schools for sports arena improvement during Tuesday night’s meeting. The improvements include new seating, floor, scoreboard and lights.

The Opelika City Council and Mayor Gary Fuller issued a proclamation for “BAPS Day” during the meeting. BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (“BAPS”) is a worldwide Hindu denomination dedicated to fostering faith, inspiring service, and promoting better living. Aug. 4, 2024 is to be recognized as “BAPS Day.”

The council also recognized Mike Buckalew as the July Character Council Citizen of Excellent Character.

IN OTHER BUSINESS:

The council approved a request for a downtown street closure for a Cars and Coffee event to be held at Courthouse Square July 20.

The council approved a downtown street closure request from Whistle Stop for a Food Truck event to be held July 26.

The council approved a downtown street closure request from Red Clay Brewing for a Food Truck event to be held Aug. 1.

The council approved a bid from Statewide Contracting LLC for the Frederick Road Asphalt Rejuvenation Project for an amount of $143,080.

The council approved expense reports from various departments and also approved a resolution to designate city personal property surplus and authorize its disposal.

The council approved a resolution to accept a grant in the amount of from The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the Opelika Fire Department (OFD) purchase lifesaving equipment, including Holmatro Spreader, Cutter, Ram, Ram Extension, Cross Ram Support Set and Accessories, in the approximate amount of $41,723.20;

The council approved a resolution to appoint Robert T. Treese III to serve as Assistant Municipal Prosecutor.

The council approved a resolution for a change order request for a previously approved purchase of a John Deere 7200A Mower for the public works department. The change order will add just under $350 to the original order.

The council approved a one year contract extension with East Alabama Paving Co. for city wide paving for an amount of $800,000.

The council approved a one year contract extension with Ozark Striping for city wide striping for an amount of $200,000.

The council approved a one year contract extension with Robinson Paving Co. for general roadway improvements for an amount of $500,000.

The council approved a resolution to vacate of a portion of the right-of-way of Speedway Drive following a public hearing.

The council approved a resolution to authorize the waiver of all building and construction permit fees for Habitat for Humanity.

-The council approved a resolution to set a public hearing on Sept. 3 pertaining to the adoption of the 2021 Edition of the International Building Code.

-The council approved a resolution to set a public hearing on Sept. 3 pertaining to the adoption of the 2021 Edition of the International Fire Code.

-The council approved a resolution to set a public hearing on Sept. 3 pertaining to the adoption of the 2021 Edition of the International Fuel Gas Code.

-The council approved a resolution to set a public hearing on Sept. 3 pertaining to the adoption of the 2024 Edition of the International Mechanical Code.

-The council approved a resolution to set a public hearing on Sept. 3 pertaining to the adoption of the 2021 Edition of the International Plumbing Code.

-The council approved a resolution to set a public hearing on Sept. 3 pertaining to the adoption of the 2021 Edition of the International Property Maintenance Code.

-The council approved a resolution to set a public hearing on Sept. 3 pertaining to the adoption of the 2021 Edition of the International Residential Code.

-The council approved a resolution to set a public hearing on Sept. 3 pertaining to the adoption of the 2020 Edition of the NFPA 70, National Electric Code.

-The council approved a resolution to set a public hearing on Sept. 3 pertaining to the adoption of the 2021 Edition of the NFPA 101, Life Safety Code.

-The council approved a resolution to set a public hearing on Sept. 3 pertaining to the adoption of the 2021 Edition of the International Building Code. -The council approved a resolution to set a public hearing on Sept. 3 pertaining to the adoption of the 2021 Edition of the International Fire Code. -The council approved a resolution to set a public hearing on Sept. 3 pertaining to the adoption of the 2021 Edition of the International Fuel Gas Code. -The council approved a resolution to set a public hearing on Sept. 3 pertaining to the adoption of the 2024 Edition of the International Mechanical Code. -The council approved a resolution to set a public hearing on Sept. 3 pertaining to the adoption of the 2021 Edition of the International Plumbing Code. -The council approved a resolution to set a public hearing on Sept. 3 pertaining to the adoption of the 2021 Edition of the International Property Maintenance Code. -The council approved a resolution to set a public hearing on Sept. 3 pertaining to the adoption of the 2021 Edition of the International Residential Code. -The council approved a resolution to set a public hearing on Sept. 3 pertaining to the adoption of the 2020 Edition of the NFPA 70, National Electric Code. -The council approved a resolution to set a public hearing on Sept. 3 pertaining to the adoption of the 2021 Edition of the NFPA 101, Life Safety Code. The council approved an ordinance to amend the City Code of Ordinances: Section 2-147 – Procurement and Awarding of Contracts.

The council held a public hearing and later introduced an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance & Map to rezone 37.91 acres located on 1st Avenue, from VR-1 and C-2 to a planned unit development (PUD) for its first reading. The PUD will add a proposed 309 residential units which include 83 single-family homes, 84 townhomes and 142 multi-family/apartment units. Overall, the development will have a density of 8.95 units per acre.

Following the introduction of the ordinance a motion was made to suspend the rules and vote on the ordinance immediately. That motion carried and the council then voted to approved the ordinance.

Following the introduction of the ordinance a motion was made to suspend the rules and vote on the ordinance immediately. That motion carried and the council then voted to approved the ordinance. The council held a public hearing and later introduced an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance & Map to rezone 1.59 acres of land located at 1504 Speedway Drive from C-2, GC-P to C-3, GC-P for its first reading.

The council introduced an ordinance to authorize the conversion to electronic records, use of electronic signatures, and adoption of an electronic records management policy for its first Reading.

The council introduced an ordinance to authorize the conveyance of approximately 14 acres of real property to the Opelika City Schools Board of Education for its first reading. Opelika Middle School and the track behind the school are located on the property.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

During the public comments section, several Opelika residents addressed the council.

Sherry Cook, a member of the Ambassadors of Change (AOC) program, spoke to council and discussed a Facebook post that was published on Sunday, July 14 by one of the council members.

The post reads in part “The Ambassadors of Change group is established to cause division in the Opelika Community. They have received $1.8 million dollars since March 2021 from the City of Opelika.”

The post then includes suggestions for ways $1.8 million could be utilized in the community and asks “where is the $1.8 million dollars?”

“Do you know this group does not have to provide an accounting of how they utilize the money? Did you know this group “informs” the police? Did you know this group and their leadership have put me and my family’s life in danger?

“Ambassadors of Change are are good for the Opelika Police Department to help them solve crimes but in my opinion, they should not be marketed to the public. It is misleading,” the post ends.

Cook asserted that the accusations made are false and asked the council to hold the council member that made the post accountable.

“As a working taxpayer and an advocate of this community, I am challenging the city, and the council to act immediately to impose some type of sanction, to hold her accountable for the claims that she has made against the very people who are currently doing her job,” Cook said.

Dr. Chenavis Evans delivered remarks on Critical Insights and the programs the company has helped implement with the Opelika Police Department and offered full transparency of the accounting for funds it has received from the city of Opelika.

Erica Norris also addressed the council as a citizen of Opelika.

“I do have questions even as a citizen about Critical Insights,” Norris said. “One million eight hundred sixty-four thousand ninety three dollars and sixty four cents. The initial amount to the council that you all voted on with the exception of Council Member Norris was one million three hundred plus thousand. At that time I questioned the validity of that amount. There was no bidding for the one million three hundred plus thousand dollars. There was no competition for $1.3 million dollars. So I questioned that.”

Norris also said that she also questioned the second contract with Critical Insights that was approved by the council the following year.

For the full recording of the city council meeting including all the public comments visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mu1Ava7JdkU.

Auburn City Council appoints three to Planning Commission

CONTRIBUTED BY OBSERVER STAFF

AUBURN — At its regularly scheduled meeting on July 16, the Auburn City Council approved a resolution appointing three individuals to the Planning Commission, as nominated by Mayor Ron Anders. Oscar Moseley, Jennifer Stevens and Walker Davis will serve six-year terms beginning Aug. 1 and ending July 31, 2030.

“We had 11 applicants, we asked eight of our citizens to go through an interview process,” said Anders. “I am humbled that the quality of the people who have unique experiences… would want to serve our community in this form and fashion. There are easier ways to serve your community than through the Planning Commission— it’s a lot of work. Their meetings can be, sometimes, intense. They are making very crucial decisions that lead our community to its present and into our future.”

Anders thanked everyone who applied and encouraged them to continue to look for other opportunities to serve on city boards.

City Manager Megan Crouch announced a vacancy on the Greenspace Advisory Board. The term begins Aug. 8 and ends Aug. 7, 2028.