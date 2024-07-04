School News | July 4, 2024

Anderson named principal at Cary Woods Elementary

Auburn City Schools has appointed Lamarrius Anderson as principal of Cary Woods Elementary School. Over the past two decades, Anderson has developed a diverse educational career, transitioning from an elementary teacher to an instructional coach and assistant principal at CWES and ultimately serving as a principal in Russell County Schools before his return to Cary Woods.

National association honors Reeves with Medal of Valor

The National Association of School Resource Officers has presented this year’s Medal of Valor to Athletic Trainer Kerri Reeves of Smiths Station.

Southern Union Foundation presents Chris Mitchum Memorial Scholarship

Alex Anthony, center, is pictured with members of the Law Firm of Kesa M. Johnston: from left, Laura Moore, Johnston, Luke Farmer and Emily Milford.