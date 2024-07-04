Public Notices | July 4, 2024

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LOUIS C. YOUNG , DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-346

TO: ROBIN VAUGHN-BURKE, ROBSHAWN MARKELL YOUNG,

MELVIN RYAN WATTS, SCOTT PHILPOT, SABRENA JOHNS

NOTICE: On the 7th day of June, 2024, a certain writing, purporting to be the Will of LOUIS C. YOUNG also known as LOUIS CALVIN YOUNG was filed in my office for probate by DERRICK WASHINGTON and the 18th day of July, 2024, at 10 o’clock a.m. CST was appointed a day for hearing thereof at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, the 14th day of June, 2024.

BILL ENGLISH

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Robert H. Pettey, Attorney

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 06/20/24, 06/27/24, 07/04/24, 07/11/24

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

OPELIKA CITY COUNCIL

JULY 16, 2024, 6:00 P.M.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with §23-4-2, Code of Alabama, 1975, that the City Council of the City of Opelika will conduct a Public Hearing during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to receive the benefit of public input concerning a proposal to vacate a portion of the right-of-way of Speedway Road between Randall Drive and Veterans Parkway. All persons interested in the proposed vacation are invited to appear at the public hearing and express their views. Written statements or objections may be submitted to the City Clerk prior to the time of the hearing.

The portion of Speedway Drive proposed to be vacated is more particularly described as follows:

Commence at a point under asphalt locally accepted as the Southwest corner of Section 15, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, Auburn, Lee County, Alabama; thence North 21°46’52” East, a distance of 2070.89 feet to the point of beginning of a right-of-way vacation more fully described as follows:

Thence North 00°49’50” East, a distance of 216.29 feet; thence North 00°49’50” East, a distance of 110.44 feet; thence South 89°10’10” East, a distance of 48.78 feet; thence South 00°49’55” West, a distance of 110.16 feet; thence South 00°49’55” West, a distance of 99.88 feet; thence South 00°49’55” West, a distance of 99.90 feet; thence South 00°49’55” West, a distance of 99.92 feet; thence South 00°49’55” West, a distance of 37.57 feet; thence with a curve turning to the right with an arc length of 130.20 feet, with a radius of 2662.7 feet, with a chord bearing of North 21°10’12” West, with a chord length of 130.19 feet to the point of beginning, said right-of-way vacation containing 18,949.9 square feet or 0.44 acres, more or less.

Being further described according to and as shown on that certain survey or drawing dated January 29, 2024, by Arthur R. Nettles, Registered Surveyor, attached hereto and marked Exhibit “A”.

A copy of the Petition to Vacate and the proposed resolution approving the vacation will be available upon request at the office of the City Clerk, 1st Floor of City Hall, 204 South 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

DATED this the 20th day of June, 2024.

/s/Russell A. Jones, CMC RUSSELL A. JONES, CITY CLERK

Legal Run 06/20/2024, 06/27/2024, 07/04/2024 & 07/11/2024.

STATE OF ALABAMA LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2024-351

ESTATE OF HORACE EDWARD KILPATRICK, SR., DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Horace Edward Kilpatrick, Sr., deceased, having been granted to Horace Edward Kilpatrick, Jr. this 14th day of June 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Horace Edward Kilpatrick, Jr., Personal Representative

Legal Run 06/20/24, 06/27/24 & 07/04/24

IN RE: The Estate of

IN THE PROHATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALAHAMA

MOLLIE M. KREMINSKI

a/k/a MOLLIE MARGARET KREMINSKI, deceased

Case Number: 2024-340

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to LEE VAUGHN as Executor of the Estate of MOLLIE M. KREMINSKI deceased, on the 14th day of June, 2024, by the Honorable BILL ENGLISH.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bradley R. Coppedge, Attorney for the Estate of Mollie M. Kreminski

Legal Run 06/27/24, 07/04/24 & 07/11/24

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT G. BROWN, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-345

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 14th day of June, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

REBECCA THIBODEAU KHAN Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 06/27/24, 07/04/24, 07/11/24

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF PIKE COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

Plaintiff;

ALLY GRABLIN

vs. SCOTTIE HAMMOCK, Defendant

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2021CV-288 RBK

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The Court having considered Plaintiff’s Motion for Publication concerning the Defendant, the Court finds that the present whereabouts of the same are currently unknown to the Plaintiff: and the Plaintiff: having exercised due diligence to find said individual. has not been successful in locating said individual. The Court is satisfied that the Defendant is a necessary and proper party based upon the pleadings in this action so as to require service by some means allowed by law.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that service be perfected by publication on the Defendant in the above referenced matter.

So ordered this the 8th day of May, 2024

The Honorable Rhonda Kreuziger

Judge, Pike County Superior Court

Jody L. Sellers, Esq.

Georgia Bar No. 633244

Attorney for Plaintiff

THE SELLERS LAW FIRM LLC

306th S. 5th Street

Griffin, Georgia, 30233

770-415-9848

jsellers@thesellerslawfirm.com

Legal Run 06/27/24, 07/04/24, 07/11/24, 07/18/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BOBBIE JEAN WHITE Case No. 2024-230 Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that on the 17th day of June 2024, Letters of Administration having been granted to April White, as Administratrix of the Estate of Bobbie Jean White, deceased, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

April White

Administratrix of the Estate of Bobbie Jean White

Legal run 6/27/2024, 7/4/2024, 7/11/2024

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LURA ATKINS , DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-244

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 21st day of June, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

TERESA LAMBERT

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 07/04/2024, 07/11/2024 & 07/18/2024

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD F. HARRINGTON, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-341

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 26th day of June, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

RICHARD F. HARRINGTON, JR.

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal run 07/04/2024, 07/11/2024 & 07/18/2024

INVITATION TO BID

24028

Sealed bids for the construction of

New 115kV Transmission Line

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time, July 22nd, 2024, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et. seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule, or regulation for the performance of the work.

Contact the City of Opelika Purchasing Department for specifications at 204 S. 7th St, Opelika, AL 36801. The specifications can also be downloaded from the city’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx. Questions regarding these Bid/Contract Documents may be directed to Mr. Brent Poteet, Power Services Director, City of Opelika, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama 36803. Phone: (334) 705-5572. The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Ope¬li¬ka, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: New 115kV Transmission Line

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING-REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 07/04/2024, 07/11/2024 & 07/18/2024

STATE OF ALABAMA CASE NO. 2024-365

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

ESTATE OF DANESE J. CONSTAN, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Danese J. Constan, deceased, having been granted to Phillip N. Constan this 28th day of June 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Phillip N. Constan, Personal Representative

Legal Run 07/04/2024, 07/11/2024, & 07/18/2024

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extraspace Storage 2357 E Glenn Ave Auburn, Al 36830

07/11/2024 at 10:00am

Unit 101, unit 1060.

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

LEGAL RUN 07/04/2024

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1242 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, July 11,2024 at 10:00AM

Unit 269

Unit 501

Unit 504

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

LEGAL RUN 07/04/2024

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1412 Opelika Rd Auburn, AL 36830 – Thursday, July 11, 2024 @ 10:00 AM

Unit E72

Unit E73

Unit Y409

Unit 280

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

LEGAL RUN 07/04/2024

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 10:00AM

Unit B138

Unit B181

Unit B187

Unit C276

Unit C407

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

LEGAL RUN 07/04/2024

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al ) Thursday, 7-11-2024 at 10:00AM

Unit 239 Unit 814

Unit 623 Unit 820

Unit 609

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

LEGAL RUN 07/04/2024

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE

Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on Friday the 26th day of July, 2024 at 1:00 PM with bidding to take place on lockerfox.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 3806 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL, 36801-6024 McGuire, Jessica. Vandiver, Roman. Austin, Roland.

Legal Run 07/04/2024 & 07/11/2024

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE

Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on Friday the 26th day of July, 2024 at 1:00 PM with bidding to take place on lockerfox.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 501 26th St, Opelika, AL, 36801 Lewis, Courtney. Killcreas, Zack. Farrow, Dewaynia. Matthews, Jarvis.

Legal Run 07/04/2024 & 07/11/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:The estate of Martha Cunningham, Deceased

Case No.: 2024-323

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to Liberty Powell as Administratrix of the Estate of Martha Cunningham, deceased, on the 26th day of June, 2024.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Liberty Powell, Administratrix of the Estate of Martha Cunningham, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 07/04/24, 07/11/24, & 07/18/24

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika AL 36801 Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 10:00AM

Unit A13

Unit D10

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

LEGAL RUN 07/04/2024

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PHILLIP MARTIN WILLIAMS,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-378

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of June, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

NITA ANNE WILLIAMS

Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 07/04/2024, 07/11/2024, & 07/18/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY,

STATE OF ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of JANICE C. HENDERSON, DECEASED

Case Number: 2024-368

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Sara Pitts Nicholson, Personal Representative, on the 21st day of June, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Amber N. Crawford Hall Booth Smith, P.C.

P.O. Box 2707

Columbus, GA 31902-2707

Legal Run 07/4/2024, 07/11/24 & 07/18/24

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

HUGLEY, APRIL, Plaintiff

v. DUNN, DANOUS, Defendant

CASE NO. DR-2023-000145.00

ORDER

The MOTION TO SERVE BY PUBLICATION OR POSTING filed by HUGLEY, APRIL, is hereby GRANTED IN PART.

The Court will allow service by publication service by publication, but only after the Plaintiff has filed a Complaint, as she was instructed to do in written order by this Court dated December 14, 2023. Each and every lawsuit must begin with the filing of a Complaint, pursuant to Rule 7(a) of the Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure.

If no Complaint is filed within 30 days this case is to be dismissed without prejudice.

The Plaintiff can find a Complaint form to use in the office of the Circuit Clerk at the Lee

County Justice Center, or online per the directions given in the Court’s last Order.

DONE this 18” day of April, 2024

/s/ RUSSELL K. BUSH

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Legal Run 07/04/2024, 07/11/2024, 07/18/2024, 07/25/2024

INVITATION TO BID 24024

Sealed bids for the construction of G. W. Carver Hall Roofing Project

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time, July 22, 2024, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et. seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule, or regulation for the performance of the work.

Drawings and specifications are available at the City of Opelika Purchasing Department, 204 S. 7th St., Opelika, Alabama. Additionally, bid documents will be made available on the City of Opelika’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: G. W. Carver Hall Roofing Project.

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING-REVENUE MANAGER CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390) OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 07/04/2024, 07/11/2024, & 07/18/2024

INVITATION TO BID

24027

Sealed bids for the construction of the

Frederick Road Asphalt Rejuvenation Project

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time on July 16, 2024, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with a specialty of “Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork, Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility”. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule or regulation for the performance of the work.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the City Engineer located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5450. Bid documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Engineer at no charge as an electronic file if the bidder supplies a storage drive or as an email attachment or electronic drop box. Additionally, bid documents will be made available on the City of Opelika’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: Frederick Road Asphalt Rejuvenation Project

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 06/20/24, 06/27/24 & 07/04/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of: Rudolf Sedlacek Parker – an alleged incapacitated person

NOTICE OF HEARING:

TO: Any next of kin or interested party: Lee County CHR has filed a Petition to appoint a Legal Guardian/Conservator for the person of Rudolf Sedlacek Parker. A hearing has been set for the 5th day of August, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. central time, electronically via “ZOOM.” Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part in the hearing of this matter.

Bill English – Lee County Probate Judge

Margaret A. Mayfield

Attorney for Lee County DHR

Post Office Box 809

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-0333

Legal Run 06/27/24, 07/04/24, 07/11/24