Opelika to host citywide Back to School Bash

BY ELESE MCKINLEY

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The third annual Back to School Bash is set for Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to noon at Covington Rec Center in Opelika.

The Back to School Bash is a community event aimed at preparing students for the upcoming school year. Parents and students are invited to come secure essential school supplies, generously provided by more than 40 businesses and organizations.

The event also offers networking opportunities for both students and parents. Representatives from different colleges and universities will be present to provide information on their programs, helping high school students navigate the challenges of post-graduation planning.

“We added college recruiters last year to meet the needs of our high school participants. A few of them made admission decisions on the spot,” said Tiffany Gibson, co-chair of the Back to School Bash. “Families were also made aware of the various scholarships that are available. The other organizations that partner with us on this day provide information on their services to parents and students.

“I think that our parents have enjoyed sitting in on the various content sessions that were held and having so many youth-focused resources all in one place,” she said, emphasizing the event caters to all demographics. “Participation from our Hispanic population continues to increase, and last year we were able to bring in a set of interpreters to help them maneuver through the event,” Gibson said. “We plan on bringing in double the number of interpreters this year, as we expect even more participation from that demographic.”

Drawings will be conducted during the event, offering participants the chance to win gift cards totaling over $1,000 for back to school clothing. All students must be accompanied by an adult.

The event is hosted by the Opelika Ambassadors of Change. For more information, contact Tiffany Gibson at (334) 444-5869 or visit gstepsinc.org.