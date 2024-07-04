Opelika Council honors teen who competed in national championship

BY MICHELLE KEY | PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — During Tuesday night’s Opelika City Council meeting, the council members and Mayor Gary Fuller recognized seventh grader, Olivia Battle from Opelika Middle School. Battles is a trampoline and tumbling athlete who represented the city of Opelika at the USA Gymnastics National Championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last month. She placed in the top 50% of 100-plus females in Trampoline and Double Mini. This was her first nationals with the top athletes in the sport.

Battles was chosen to represent Alabama at the Regional All Stars Competition in Mobile, Alabama. Four tumblers from each state were chosen to compete head-to-head. She received the top award for Athletes Level 10 and under for Alabama and she hit the qualifying scores for USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic Nationals on every event (tumbling, trampoline and double mini trampoline).

