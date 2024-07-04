Obituaries | July 4, 2024

Upcoming services

CHARLES BENSON RIVES

Saturday, July 6: Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m.

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church

CHARLES BENSON RIVES

Charles “Charley” Benson Rives 74, of Pleasant Hill, lost his battle with cancer on June 28, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family.

Charley was a deacon in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church for many years. His love for his community and family was felt by all who knew him. There was never an ask that was unfulfilled, or something broken he couldn’t fix. Charley was a mechanic all his life and was called on by many to help fix whatever was wrong. He loved to hunt and fish, especially with his grandchildren. He also loved using his smoker to feed the masses for every occasion.

Mr. Rives is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Pamela S. Rives; children, Amanda (John Robert) Medley and Ben (Tara) Rives; six grandchildren, Lillian Price, Sadie Rives, Landon Rives, Kaitlyn Rives, Harper Ready and Haydlee Carter; sisters and brother, Kay (Steve) Stephens, Rodney (Donna) Rives and Clare (Greg) Clemons; sister-in-law Lynn Rives; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William “Billy” Dunklin Rives, and Carrie Norris Rives; brother, William “Bill” D. Rives, Jr., nephew, Rodney N. Rives, Jr. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Association.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 6, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, with Dr. David Thomas and George Wood officiating. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. prior to the memorial service.

Special thanks to all of the UAB Physicians, Montgomery Cancer Center, and Southern Care Hospice for the loving care and support he received.

MARY NELLENE SANDERS

Mary Nellene Irvin Sanders passed away on June 27, 2024, at East Alabama Medical Center. Nellene was born on Aug. 23, 1944, to Marget Elizabeth and Marvin Lee Irvin in Tallapoosa County.

Nellene grew up in Langdale, Alabama, where she enjoyed spending time with family growing up on a farm. She had a deep love of animals as they had many cows, chickens, goats, cats and dogs.

She married William Sanders, who has since passed, and had two children early in life. They made their home in Valley and then moved to Opelika in the late 1970s, where she worked at Ampex.

Eventually, she moved to the Easehouse Apartments in Auburn. She resided there a little over 10 years where she made many friends. Due to a stroke in 2020, her health declined over the remaining years of her life. The family expresses thanks to the many caregivers who assisted with her daily needs.

The love Nellene had for her family and friends was truly immeasurable.

Nellene was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Joe Irvin, Jack Irvin and Tom Irvin; a sister, Ganelle Irvin; and a grandson, Trey Martin.

Nellene is survived by her daughters, Jan Sanders Martin (Chuck) of Opelika and Delana Sanders Swatts (David) of Dadeville; her grandchildren, Cody Martin, Chloe Swatts Hillyer (Hayden), and Camden Swatts; her great-grandchildren, Kelsee Martin, Dalton Martin, Channing Martin and Mary Alton Hillyer; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held on June 30 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, and Nellene was laid to rest in Garden Hills Cemetery.

JEFFREY DAVID MITCHELL

Jeffrey “Jeff” David Mitchell, age 65, died at EAMC on June 26, 2024, surrounded by family from complications following surgery.

He was born on January 13, 1959, at Lee County Hospital, now EAMC, to parents Claude M. “Boots” and Claire Mitchell. Jeff graduated from Opelika High School in 1977 where he played football. He lived in Auburn for more than 35 years.

Jeff recently retired from Baxter (formerly Gambro) after nearly 30 years in injection molding. He spent many years maintaining the family farm in Beauregard, and he was looking forward to more fishing, travel and time with family in his retirement. In recent years Jeff dedicated his life to becoming a more Godly man and enjoyed sharing his testimony. He was very attentive to his mother, Claire, making daily visits for the past few years, where they had long conversations about family history.

He is survived by his son Justin; daughter-in-law Natalie; grandchildren Eli, Brennan, Aurora and Harbor; mother Claire Houck Mitchell; sister Angela Calhoun (Porter); brother Grady (Arlene); nieces Grace Calhoun, Maria Mitchell, Elise Walker and Julia Washburn; and numerous cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Claude M. “Boots” Mitchell, and brother, John M. Mitchell.

A service was held June 28 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with burial immediately following at Garden Hill Cemetery. Jeff’s first cousin and her husband, Gayle and Bill Berry, conducted the service.

GEORGE W. QUIGGLE JR.

George W. Quiggle Jr., beloved husband, father and respected member of the community, passed away on June 18, 2024, at the age of 82. He was born on Sept. 30, 1941, in Birmingham to his loving parents Mary and George Quiggle.

George dedicated his life to serving others and making a positive impact. As a co-founder of Greater Birmingham Ministries, he shared a vision to respond more effectively to people in need and build a community of peace and justice. His unwavering dedication and compassionate spirit touched the lives of countless individuals.

George’s commitment to his faith led him to serve as a Parish Priest in the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Jacksonville and St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Millbrook. His leadership and pastoral guidance provided solace and inspiration to his congregation, fostering a strong sense of community and spiritual growth.

In his personal life, George was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Dale Quiggle. Their partnership was a model of love, kindness and support. Together they raised two sons, Wes (Karmine) and Marc (Leslee), who inherited their father’s values of compassion and service.

George was also a cherished grandfather to Bailey Taylor (Daniel), Conner Quiggle, Isabelle Quiggle, Massey Quiggle, and great-granddaughter Mia Taylor. He adored spending time with his family, creating lasting memories filled with love and laughter.

George will be deeply missed by his sister, Caroline Grasso and her loving family; daughters-in-law Karmine and Leslee; sister-in-law Leigh Murray and her family, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

A memorial service honoring George’s life will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Birmingham on Aug. 3 at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home of Opelika assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Greater Birmingham Ministries, Alabama Arise or Habitat for Humanity in honor of George’s lifelong commitment to serving his community.

GEORGE A PALMER

Pastor George A. Palmer, a resident of Beauregard, passed away on June 24, 2024, just before the midnight hour. He was 91 years old.

George was born on February 2, 1933, in Dothan, the first son in a family of five older sisters. He attended Dothan City Schools then served in the U.S. Army for two years, during which time he was stationed in Whittier, Alaska.

George was saved and called to preach while he attended Headland Avenue Baptist Church in Dothan. He devoted the rest of his life to preaching the Gospel and serving as a pastor.

He was married to his high school sweetheart, Sara Nell Peterman, for 70 years. In addition to her, he is survived by their two sons, Ed and Mark (Alison); six grandchildren, Philip, Paul (Mariana), Jessica, Joshua, Amber and Nicole; two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Ryan; his only brother, Warren Palmer of Slocomb; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents George Palmer, Sr. and Bernice Palmer, and sisters Nell Davis, Elwin Gunnels, Eloise Scott, Narell Bennefield, Betty Jefferies and Fanchion Crosby.

A service was held at Shiloh Baptist Church on June 28, with Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Samaritan’s Purse.