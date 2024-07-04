Mia the therapy dog brightens spirits at Spencer Cancer Center

BY EMILY WRIGHT

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Each Wednesday morning, two special guests arrive at Opelika’s Spencer Cancer Center. Doris Battisti and her therapy dog Mia are regular visitors who always bring smiles to the faces of the patients there.

Mia is a 6-year-old Italian Spinone who Battisti said was “meant to be a therapy dog.” Her intelligence and calm nature make her the perfect companion to patients at the Spencer Cancer Center.

Mia has been certified with Easter Seals of Montgomery and has earned her Canine Good Citizen, Advanced Access and AKC Advanced Therapy Dog awards. She loves getting to spend time with the patients at the Center.

“Our friends and staff so look forward to Mia’s visits, especially when she dresses up for many of the holidays,” Battisti said. “Everyone’s spirits are lifted, and their smiles are so rewarding. This is why Mia continues to go there, aside from all the scratches and petting.”

Battisti has been very pleased with the impact she and Mia have had at the Spencer Cancer Center.

“Being a retired nurse, I have the advantage of being around folks who have a medical problem,” she said. “I love being able to talk with folks about anything other than their current situation. Mia and I will continue visiting SCC as long as our friends need us and we are able.”