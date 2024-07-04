Letter to editor

Reader urges: Vote for democracy

July 4th, 1776: Some say that is the greatest day in American history. I might not necessarily agree, but I think the greatest system of government was established. My ancestors were not included at that time, but later the 13th amendment was enacted. This granted my ancestors the same privilege as the rest.

From Crispus Attucks, a Black man, the first casualty of the American Revolutionary War, to the last African American to give the ultimate sacrifice defending this great governmental system that we have not yet been able to fully enjoy.

It is really sad that some of our countrymen seem to believe that the last 248 years have been a waste and that it is time to abolish it for a dictatorship. Again, I disagree. But that never stopped me from being a Patriot that was willing to be like Crispus Attucks and the others. I still believe that Democracy is the best governmental system ever. No, I am not willing to give it up, as imperfect as it may be. God Bless America!

We can only save America by voting for democracy.

Larry Gray, Opelika