City of Auburn announces Neighborhood Conference

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — Save the date for the third annual City of Auburn 2024 Neighborhood Conference — an event geared toward neighborhood groups and residents interested in the quality of life in Auburn’s neighborhoods.

The Neighborhood Conference is a free event that will take place on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Harris Center and Frank Brown Recreation Center. It will include break-out sessions and a closing speaker along with opportunities to meet fellow neighbors who work to make Auburn safer, friendlier and lovelier every day.

The conference will begin with morning refreshments and an opportunity to network with fellow neighborhood leaders and residents. Preregistration is required to attend, and attendees will select their sessions during the signup process. Registration will open on Monday, July 8, and close Monday, July 29.

The sessions will provide valuable information about City services and resources for neighborhoods. They will tackle topics like emergency services, planning, and code enforcement, among other topics. For the full session list, visit auburnalabama.org/neighborhood-conference.

The Neighborhood Conference will conclude with lunch and a closing session on navigating local government. Morning refreshments and lunch will be provided. To learn more, visit auburnalabama.org/neighborhood-conference.