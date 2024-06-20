Public Notices | June 20, 2024

IN THE CIRCUIT

COURT OF

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA CYNTHIA WELBORN,

in her individual capacity and as Personal representa- tive of the Estate of Robert Earl Shorter, deceased, Plaintiff,

v. CV-2024-900159

Beginning at a point on the Southeast side of Avenue C, 200 feet Southwest of the South corner of the intersec- tion of Avenue C and South 4th street, thence Southeast at right angles to Avenue C, 250 feet, thence Southwest parallel with Avenue C, 50 feet; thence Northwest at right angles to Avenue C, 50 feet to the point of beginning, said lot or parcel land being in the City of Opelika, County of Lee and State of Alabama, and being a part of Block M of the Foreman survey of Byrd Lands in said City of Opelika, and

Audrey J. Hayden, Joseph N. Shorter, III, Clarence Shorter, Lena Pearl Coleman, Emdward Haynes, Ronald Welborn, Connie Price,

Linda Faye Edmond,

Cynthia Diane Thomas, Cynthia Johnson,

Mary J. Bullock, Betty Bentley, Stanley Shorter,

Melvina Shorter Ponzio, Tonya Shorter, and Unknown Heirs of Marion Felton, Unknown Heirs of Lena Shorter,

Unknown Heirs of Ethel Ingram,

Unknown Heirs of Joseph N. Shorter,

Unknown Heirs of Elizabeth Shorter Thomas,

Unknown Heirs of Carolyn Shorter Welborn, Unknown Heirs of Robert Earl Shorter,

Unknown Heirs of William Shorter,

Unknown Heirs of Melvin Shorter,

Unknown Heirs of Willa J. Taylor,

Unknown Heirs of Curtis Shorter,

Unknown Heirs of Andrea Welborn,

Unknown Heirs of Alfreda Welborn,

Unknown Heirs of Eunice Welborn,

Unknown Heirs of William Thomas, and Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are un- known and who cannot by reasonable diligence be ascer- tained, :

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are un- known, and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 8th day of April 2024 a Bill to Quiet Title and

Complaint to Sell for Division was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following de- scribed real property: Beginning at a point on the Southeast side of Avenue C, 200 feet Southwest of the South corner of the intersec- tion of Avenue C and South 4th street, thence Southeast

at right angles to Avenue C, 250 feet, thence South west parallel with Avenue C, 50 feet; thence Northwest at right angles to Avenue C, 50 feet to the point of beginning, said lot or parcel of land being in the City of Opelika, County of Lee and State of Alabama,

and being a part of Block M of the Foreman Survey of Byrd Lands in said City of Opelika. All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance

or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the

expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be person- ally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 23rd day of May 2024.

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A Opelika, Alabama 36801 Telephone Number:

334-749-6999

Fax: 334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com

Legal Run 05/30/24, 06/06/24, 06/13/24 & 06/20/24

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that, Matthes Parker LLC, Contractor,

has completed the Contract for Construction of the Auburn University Project: 23-290. Moore Field and Softball Complex – Outfield Fan Deck, Left Field AU, at Jane B Moore Field 795 W Samford Ave, Auburn, AL 36832 and Plainsman Park 351 S Donahue Dr, Auburn, AL 36849 for the State of Alabama and Lee County and

City of Auburn, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should im- mediately notify (Architect)

Cooke Douglass Farr Lemons Architects + Engineers PA. 3221 Old Canton Rd, Suite

Jackson, MS 39216 Matthes Parker LLC (Contractor)

2044 S College St. Auburn, AL, 36832

NOTE: This notice must be run once a week for four

successive weeks for projects exceeding $50,000.00. For projects of $50,000.00 or less, run one time only.A copy of the publisher’s affidavit of publication (including a copy of the advertisement) shall be submitted by the Contractor to the Design Professional for inclusion with DCM Form

B-13: Final Payment Checklist for state agencies, PSCA- funded and other bond-funded projects.

Legal Run 05/30/24,

06/06/24, 06/13/24 & 06/20/24

INVITATION TO BID 24026

Sealed bids for the con- struction of the North 8th

Street and 1st Ave Sidewalk Upgrades

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m. local time on June 25, 2024, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the success- ful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor.

The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of

State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regula- tions promulgated pursuant thereto.

Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with

a specialty of “Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork,

Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility”. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code

§34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not con- tain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be docu- mented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law,

rule or regulation for the per- formance of the work.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the City Engineer located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5450. Bid documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Engineer at no charge as an electronic file

if the bidder supplies a storage drive or as an email attach- ment or electronic drop box. Drawings and Specifications may also be downloaded from the City’s website at www. opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in

the proposal must be complet- ed by the bidder for the pro- posal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika

must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: North 8th Street and 1st Ave Sidewalk Upgrades

LILLIE FINLEY-

PURCHASING REVENUE MANAGER CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH

STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390) OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 06/6/24, 06/13/24 & 06/20/24

INVITATION TO BID 24025

Sealed bids for the construc- tion of the Blackhawk Drive Culvert Replacement

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 pm, local time on June 25, 2024, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the success- ful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor.

The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of

State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regula- tions promulgated pursuant thereto.

Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with

a specialty of “Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork,

Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility”. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code

§34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not con- tain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be docu- mented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law,

rule or regulation for the per- formance of the work.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the City Engineer located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5450. Bid documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Engineer at no charge as an electronic file

if the bidder supplies a storage drive or as an email attach- ment or electronic drop box. Drawings and Specifications may also be downloaded from the City’s website at www. opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in

the proposal must be complet- ed by the bidder for the pro- posal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the

City of Opelika must accom- pany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bid- der. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803- 0390. Attn: Blackhawk Drive Culvert Replacement

LILLIE FINLEY –

PURCHASING-REVENUE MANAGER CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH

STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390) OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 06/6/24, 06/13/24 & 06/20/24

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for the LR 249 and LR 318 Water Transmission Main CMGM230058 will be re-

ceived at the Smiths Water and Sewer Authority, located at 2848 Lee Road 243, Smiths Station, AL 36877, until Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EST (local time) at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud.

The Project includes the fol- lowing Work: Approximately 40,000 LF of 12” water trans- mission main and all related appurtenances.

Information for the Project can be found at the following designated website: www. gmcnetwork.com/bids .

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Goodwyn Mills Cawood LLC, 11 N. Water St., Suite 15250, Mobile, AL 36602, Ashley Morris ashley.morris@gmc- network.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.

Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, during the hours indicated above, upon payment of a deposit of $20.00 for a one- time administrative fee for digital access/file sharing and/ or $150.00 for each printed set. Said cost represents the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, therefore no refund will be granted. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable

to “GMC.” Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsi- ble for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, includ- ing Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids,

to award the contract to the lowest, responsive, and re- sponsible bidder and reissue the bid if needed. All bidders shall submit, upon request, a list of projects “successfully completed” in the last 2 years, having the same scope of work and approximate con- struction cost as specified in this project. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and sub- ject to the conditions provided in the Instructions to Bidders. All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that estab- lished by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or

bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the out- side of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the opening thereof.

All bidders must comply with the President’s Executive Order Number 11246 which prohibits discrimination in employment regarding race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin. The Smiths Water and Sewer Authority

is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

All or part of this project is to be funded through a subaward from Lee County’s American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (“ARPA Funds”). Bidders must be compliant with the terms and conditions of the ARPA award as set forth in the bid documents.

Bidders will be fully respon- sible for the delivery of their bids in a timely manner.

Reliance upon the U.S. Mail or other carriers is the bid- der’s risk.

Owner: Smiths Water and Sewer Authority

By: Mr. Joe Walden

Title: Chairman

Legal Run 06/06/24, 06/13/24 & 06/20/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF WAYNE STEVEN O’SHIELDS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to ELIZABETH WATERS, as

Administratrix of the Estate of WAYNE STEVEN

O’SHIELDS deceased, on the 29th day of November, 2023, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

ELIZABETH WATERS

Legal Run 06/06/24, 06/13/24 & 06/20/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF SARAH GRACE BARNES, DECEASED

ESTATE NO: 2024-200 NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Sarah Grace Barnes, deceased, having been granted to Brenda Jill Robinson on the 2nd day of May 2024, by the Honorable

Bill English, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the taime allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

BILL English

Legal Run 06/06/24, 06/13/24 & 06/20/24

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF FLECTHER SLATON CRAWFORD,

II, a/k/a F. SLATON

CRAWFORD, DECEASED COURT OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 31st day of May, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 31st day of May, 2024. WALKER JACKSON

Legal Run 06/06/24, 06/13/24 & 06/20/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY,

ALABAMA

IN RE:The estate of Macy Parker, Deceased.

Case No.:2024- 224

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Administration having been granted to Lynn Parker as Administratrix of the Estate of Macy Parker, deceased, on the 30th day of May, 2024.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred. Lynn Parker, Administratrix of the Estate of Macy Parker, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 06/06/24, 06/13/24 & 06/20/24

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Matthes Parker LLC, contractor, has completed the Contract for construction of AU Project No: 23-442. Watson Field House Renovation for Volleyball Practice Phase 1 at AU 649 Biggio Dr. Auburn, AL, for the State of Alabama and the county of Lee and the (City) of Auburn.

Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having

any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately

notify Sea, Sea, & Litchfield,

P.C., Architect, Matthes Parker LLC 2044 S College St. Auburn, AL 36832

NOTE: This notice must be run once a week for four

successive weeks for projects exceeding $50,000.00. For projects of $50,000.00 or less, run one time only. A copy

of the publisher’s affidavit of publication (including a copy of the advertisement) shall be submitted by the Contractor to the Design Professional for inclusion with DCM Form

B-13: Final Payment checklist for state agencies, PSCA- funded and other bond-funded projects.

Legal Run 06/06/24, 06/13/24, 06/20/24 & 06/27/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS LEE COOPER

CASE NO.: 2024-321 NOTICE OF HEARING TO: RONNIE COOPER and

any other heirs of Thomas Lee Cooper

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Probate of Will on the Estate of Thomas Lee Cooper, was filed by Carolyn Cooper on May 29, 2024.

A hearing has been set for the 17th day of July 2024 at 10:00 a.m. central time,

electronically via “ZOOM”. Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part in the hearing of the Petition for Partial Settlement of the Conservatorship of Thomas Lee Cooper.

BILL ENGLISH, Judge of Probate Lee County, Alabama Legal Run 06/13/24, 06/20/24, 6/27/24

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle will be sold at public auction on July 30, 2024 at 9:00 am:

2005 Hummer VIN# 5GRGN23U85H105256 .

Bledsoe Auto Center, 106 18th Street, Opelika, AL.

LEGAL RUN 06/13/24, 06/20/24

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LOUIS C. YOUNG , DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE

COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-346

TO: ROBIN VAUGHN- BURKE, ROBSHAWN MARKELL YOUNG, MELVIN RYAN WATTS, SCOTT PHILPOT, SABRENA JOHNS

NOTICE: On the 7th day of June, 2024, a certain writing, purporting to be the Will

of LOUIS C. YOUNG also known as LOUIS CALVIN YOUNG was filed in my of- fice for probate by DERRICK WASHINGTON and the

18th day of July, 2024, at 10 o’clock a.m. CST was appoint- ed a day for hearing thereof

at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, the 14th day of June, 2024.

BILL ENGLISH JUDGE OF PROBATE

Robert H. Pettey, Attorney Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 06/20/24, 06/27/24, 07/04/24, 07/11/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY,

ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: THE ESTATE OF BARBARA A.

CUMMINGS, deceased

Case No.: 2024-332. NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr, Personal Representative on the 5th day of June, 2024, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr

Legal Run 06/13/24, 06/20/24 & 06/27/24

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF CHERI JANICE ARMSTRONG, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA CASE NO.: 2024-338 NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of

said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr on the 5th day of June 2024, by the Honorable

Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr

Legal Run 06/13/24, 06/20/24 & 06/27/24

INVITATION TO BID 24027

Sealed bids for the construc- tion of the

Frederick Road Asphalt Rejuvenation Project shall be received at the Opelika City Hall Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time on July 16, 2024, and then pub- licly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are

invited to attend. Only bids from competent general con- tractors will be considered. At the time

of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The

attention of

all bidders is called to the pro- visions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8- 1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pur- suant thereto.

Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors

when bids are submitted. Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with

a specialty of “Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork, Erosion, Site Work, Grading

or Municipal and Utility”.

All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy

of the license. State law Ala.

Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contrac-

tor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law,

rule or regulation for the per- formance of the work.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the City Engineer located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5450. Bid documents may be obtained from the

Office of the City Engineer

at no charge as an electronic file if the bidder supplies a storage drive or as an email attachment

or electronic drop box. Additionally, bid docu- ments will be made available on the City of

Opelika’s web- site at www.opelika-al.gov/ bids.aspx.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be com- pleted by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the

City of Opelika must accom- pany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum

will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all

Bids and to waive irregularities. Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked,

addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika,

204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Ope¬li¬ka, Alabama,

36803-0390. Attn: Frederick Road Asphalt Rejuvenation Project

LILLIE FINLEY-

PURCHASING REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA 204 SOUTH SEVENTH

STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 06/20/24, 06/27/24 & 07/04/24

STATE OF ALABAMA LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2024-351

ESTATE OF HORACE EDWARD KILPATRICK, SR., DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Horace Edward Kilpatrick, Sr., deceased, having been granted to Horace Edward Kilpatrick, Jr. this 14th day of June 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Horace Edward Kilpatrick, Jr., Personal Representative Legal Run 06/20/24, 06/27/24 & 07/04/24

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GLENDA GAIL BEAULIEU, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-339

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 5th day of June, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the

same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JUDITH MILDRED JONES SIMS

Administrator Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 06/13/24, 06/20/24 & 06/27/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of BERNICE ECHOLS,deceased

PROBATE NO: 2024-326

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been grant- ed to the undersigned on the 31st day of May, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate of Lee County, notice is hereby given thatall persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Isl Cametrish L. Cannon Personal Representative Legal Run 06/13/24, 06/20/24 & 06/27/24

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WENDELL

RALPH ROBERTSON, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE

COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-333

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 5th day of

June, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge

of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims

against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same

will be barred.

ASHLEY TAYLOR

CRISLER, Administrator Robert H. Pettey Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 06/13/24, 06/20/24 & 06/27/24

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

OPELIKA CITY COUNCIL JULY 16, 2024, 6:00 P.M. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

in accordance with §23-4- 2, Code of Alabama, 1975, that the City Council of the City of Opelika

will conduct a Public Hearing during the regularly scheduled City

Council meeting on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika

Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to receive the benefit of public input concerning a proposal to vacate a portion of the right-of-way of Speedway Road between Randall Drive and Veterans Parkway. All persons interested in the proposed vacation are invited to appear at the public hearing and express their views.

Written statements or objec- tions may be submitted to the City Clerk prior to the time of the hearing.

The portion of Speedway Drive proposed to be vacated is more particularly described as follows:

Commence at a point under asphalt locally accepted as the Southwest corner of Section 15, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, Auburn, Lee County, Alabama; thence North 21°46’52” East, a distance of 2070.89 feet to the point of

beginning of a right-of-way vacation more fully described as follows:

Thence North 00°49’50” East, a distance of 216.29 feet; thence North 00°49’50” East, a distance of

110.44 feet; thence South 89°10’10” East, a distance of 48.78 feet; thence South 00°49’55” West, a

distance of 110.16 feet; thence South 00°49’55” West, a distance of 99.88 feet; thence South

00°49’55” West, a distance of 99.90 feet; thence South 00°49’55” West, a distance of 99.92 feet;

thence South 00°49’55”

West, a distance of 37.57 feet; thence with a curve turning to the right with an arc length of

130.20 feet, with a radius of 2662.7 feet, with a chord bearing of North 21°10’12”

West, with a chord length of 130.19 feet to the point of

beginning, said right-of-way vacation containing 18,949.9 square feet or 0.44 acres, more or less.

Being further described ac- cording to and as shown on that certain survey or drawing dated January 29, 2024, by Arthur R. Nettles, Registered Surveyor, attached hereto and marked Exhibit “A”.

A copy of the Petition to Vacate and the proposed reso- lution approving the vacation will be

available upon request at the office of the City Clerk, 1st Floor of City Hall, 204 South 7th

Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working

days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

DATED this the 20th day of June, 2024.

/s/Russell A. Jones, CMC RUSSELL A. JONES, CITY CLERK

Legal Run 06/20/2024, 06/27/2024, 07/04/2024 &

07/11/2024.

SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a public hear- ing on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at

6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King

Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the

Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning Map of the

City of Opelika by rezoning or redistricting the parcels of land hereinafter described so as to

change such parcels from one class of district to another class of district, as follows:

From a C-2, GC-P District (Office/Retail, Gateway Corridor Primary District) to a C-3, GC-P

District (General

Commercial, Gateway Corridor Primary District), the parcels of land hereinafter described: PARCEL I

Commencing at the Southwest corner of Section 15, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, Ope1ika, Lee County, Alabama; run thence North for a distance of 1837.78 feet; run thence East for a distance of 694.75 feet to the intersection of the Westerly right-of-way line of Speedway Drive and the

Easterly right-of- way line of Veterans Parkway, said point being the POINT

OF BEGINNING of the parcel of land herein described and conveyed; from said point of beginning, run thence Northerly along the last aforementioned right-of-way line, being a curve concave Easterly

and having a radius of 2769.95 feet for a distance of 230.84 feet; thence leaving said right-of-way 1ine,run thence South 89°27’46” East for a distance of 70.88 feet to the Westerly right-of-way 1ine of

the aforementioned Speedway Drive; thence along said right-of-way line, run thence South 00°30’00”

West for a distance of 219.57 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING,

containing 0.187 acres± and being further described on that certain Boundary Survey for Richard A

Massey prepared on February 13, 2002 by James D. Miller, Ala. Reg. Land Surveyor No. 17256.

Deed Reference: Book 2227,

Page 506.

PARCEL II

Commencing at the Southwest corner of Section 15, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama; run thence North for a distance of 2058.01feet; run thence East for a distance of 625.79 feet

to the Easterly right-of-way line of Veterans Parkway, said point being the POINT OF BEGINNING of the parcel of land herein described and conveyed; from said point of beginning, run thence Northerly along said right-of-way line, being a curve concave Easterly and having a radius and an

arc length of 2769.95 feet for a distance of 356.29 feet and a chord bearing and distance of North 11°18’55” West for a distance of 356.04 feet to the

intersection with the Southerly right-of-way line of Randal Drive; thence along said right- of-way

line, run thence North 51°09’52” East for a distance of 40.81 feet; run thence North 88°31’04” East

for a distance

87.57 feet; run thence South 45°49’46” East for a distance of 34.16 feet to the Westerly

right-of-way line of Speedway Drive; thence along said right- of-way line, run thence South

00°30’00” West for a distance of 354.04 feet; thence leaving said right-of-way line, run thence

North 89°27’46” West for a distance of 70.88 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING,

containing 0.964 acres± and being further described on that certain Boundary Survey for Richard A.

Massey prepared on February 13, 2002 by James D. Miller, Ala. Reg. Land Surveyor No. 17256.

Deed Reference: Book 2227,

Page 506.

The above-described property contains 0.964 acre, more or less, and is located at 1504 Speedway

Drive, Opelika, Alabama.

PARCEL III

RIGHT-OF-WAY VACATION OF A PORTION OF SPEEDWAY DRIVE COMMENCE AT A

POINT UNDER ASPHALT LOCALLY ACCEPTED AS THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH,RANGE 26 EAST, AUBURN, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE NORTH 21°46’52” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 2070.89 FEET

TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF A RIGHT-OF-WAY VACATION MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THENCE NORTH

00°49’50” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 216.29 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°49’50” EAST, A DISTANCE OF

110.44 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89°10’10” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 48.78 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°49’55” WEST, A

DISTANCE OF

110.16 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°49’55” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 99.88 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°49’55” WEST, A

DISTANCE OF

99.90 FEET; THENCE

SOUTH 00°49’55” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 99.92 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°49’55” WEST, A DISTANCE OF

37.57 FEET; THENCE WITH A CURVE TURNING TO THE RIGHT WITH AN ARC LENGTH OF 130.20 FEET, WITH A RADIUS OF 2662.7 FEET, WITH A CHORD BEARING OF NORTH 21°10’12” WEST, WITH A CHORD LENGTH OF

130.19 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY VACATION CONTAINING 18,949.9 SQUARE FEET OR 0.44 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published

on June 13, 2024, in the Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to Sections 11-52-78 and

11-52-85, Code of Alabama (1975).

At said public hearing, all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in

opposition to said ordinance.

Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390,

Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334- 705-5134 at least two (2) working

days prior to the meeting if you require special accommo- dations due to any disability.

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 20th day of June, 2024.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, CMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 06/20/2027

PUBLIC NOTICE OF HEARING

ANNUAL ACTION PLAN PY2024

The City of Opelika announces anticipated funding under the CDBG Program Year 2024 an estimated

$311,369 of Federal grant funds for activities bene- fiting low-to moderate income persons through

housing re- housing services, neighborhood revitalization, public services, and working with

community groups and non-profits. The programs and projects are funded by the Community Development

Block Grant (CDBG) Program through the

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The Program Year be- gins October 1, 2024

and ends

September 30, 2025.

The City of Opelika will hold a public hearing at 4:00pm on Monday, July 8, 2024 at the Municipal

Meeting Room, 300 MLK Boulevard, for citizen

input and questions concerning PY2024 Action Plan activities which is currently in progress. For

each year of the Five-Year Consolidated Plan, an Annual Action Plan must be developed to identify

programs and proj- ects that the City intends to accomplish.

The 2024 Action Plan portion of the Consolidated Plan de- tails the programs and projects that are

proposed for funding. Supposing continued funding of present operations (with adjustments based on

funding fluctuation) the below potential activities have been identified: Housing Services

Emergency Home Repair