Obituaries | June 20, 2024

CAROLYN ADAMS WILSON

Carolyn Adams Wilson passed away peacefully at Bethany House in Auburn, on June 15, 2024. Her infectious smile and wonderful soul will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her. Carolyn was born on Aug. 22, 1933, in Andalusia Alabama, to parents Morgan Andrew Adams and Madelyn Mills Adams. She attended Auburn University, graduating in 1955 with a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics. Carolyn worked as a dietician until she met and married the love of her life, Charles Wilson, in 1959. She enjoyed travel, cooking, reading, going for long walks and mostly being with her family. Carolyn was an advocate for eating right and exercising every day. She had a sparkle in her green eyes, a determined spirit, and sharp mind every day of her 90 years.

Carolyn was proceeded by her parents Morgan and Madelyn Adams; her loving husband Charles Wilson; her twin sister Marilyn Adams Mosley; and her brother, Lt. Col. Ben Adams, (USMC, ret.) She is survived by two loving daughters Diane Wilson DeSee and Barbara Wilson Whiteside; grandchildren Samuel Whiteside, Scott Whiteside, Rachel Whiteside and Devin DeSee, along with her extended family Tom DeSee, husband of Diane DeSee; brother-in-law Bob Mosley; nephews Robert (Chip) Mosley, Cameron (Andy) Mosley; and niece Carol Mosley White.

A small memorial service for family and friends will be held at her residence, Arbor Lake, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests any gifts in Carolyn’s honor be directed to any one of her favorite charities: The American Kidney Foundation, The American Heart Association, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, The Children’s Miracle Network, The Ocean Conservatory, and The Alzheimer’s Foundation.

CECIL SPEAR JR.

Cecil Spear Jr., age 89, of Auburn, passed away on June 16, 2024.

A lifelong member of St. James Methodist Church in Montgomery, Cecil was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and a loyal friend to many. He was born on June 1, 1935, to Cecil Sr. and Hattie Mae Webster Spear of Lapine, Alabama, and had an idyllic childhood surrounded by grandparents, aunts and uncles and cousins. He was a three-sport star in high school for the Ramer Golden Eagles. In 1957, he became the first in his family to graduate from college with a degree in civil engineering from Auburn University. Upon graduation, Cecil married the love of his life, Joyce Williamson of Goshen. They were married for 66 years and had two children, Alan and Melissa.

In 1965, along with five partners, he founded AESCO Steel and grew that business into a strong regional provider of structural steel. The business flourished, providing a livelihood for many families. In 1983, Trinity Industries purchased AESCO and Cecil eventually became President of Trinity’s structural steel division. He was well known in building and construction circles and served on the Board of American Institute of Steel Construction. Cecil was an avid golfer at Montgomery Country Club and Shoal Creek Golf Club in Birmingham. In his later career at Trinity, his main job was to host golf groups at Shoal Creek until he finally retired in 2018 at age 82.

Cecil was very active throughout his life as a lay leader in the Methodist church serving on many committees and in leadership roles. He taught Sunday school each month up until a recent illness put him on the sidelines and faithfully wrote a weekly devotional read by many people. He was quick to share his faith and his gift of encouragement to others who were struggling. He truly loved people, as reflected in the many close and diverse friends he made along the way and the positive impact that he had on their lives.

Cecil was preceded in death by his wife and his parents. He is survived by his son, Alan Spear and his wife Julie; daughter Melissa Spear Northcutt and her husband Van; sister Jane Braswell; six grandchildren: Michael and Taylor Spear, Bradley (Claire) Northcutt, Sarah (Wells) Summers, Chris (Alyssa) Northcutt and Casey Northcutt; and four great-grandchildren: Caroline, Kate, Molly and Helen Northcutt. The family extends a special thanks to the wonderful caregivers that have become part of our family: Johnnie Mae, Maxine, Santrice and Melissa.

Funeral services will be held at St. James Methodist Church, 9045 Vaughn Road in Montgomery, on Friday, June 21. The family will receive visitors at St. James beginning at 9:30 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. A graveside service and interment will follow at Rocky Mount Cemetery in Highland Home, Alabama, in the afternoon.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika assisted the family with arrangements.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Cecil’s memory may be sent to the St. James Church (www.sjlife.com), Grace Auburn Church (www.graceauburn.church), or the New Walk of Life Church (www.newwalkoflifechurchmgm.org), both in Montgomery.

GEORGE RONALD JACKSON

George Ronald Jackson was born Nov. 25, 1959, to George Jackson Jr. and Mattie Pearl (Glaze) Jackson. He was born in Chambers County, but raised in West Shawmut, Alabama. George spent his last moments surrounded by his loving family on June 12, 2024.

George attended Valley High School, and then went to work at West Pepperell Mill. He also enjoyed working at Wal-Mart in the shoe department.

He was raised as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and he symbolized his dedication to Jehovah in 1978. George loved music and enjoyed playing various instruments, especially the keyboard. He had a love for his dogs Bailey (deceased) and Bella.

He married his beloved “Nae” on Aug. 19, 1982. They were happily married for 42 years. George was deeply loved and leaves to cherish his memories: His loving wife Renia Jackson; his daughters Brooke Jackson (Joshua) of Montgomery, Lindsey Jackson of Valley, Kristen Jackson of West Point, Georgia; one son Tristian (Kailyn) Jackson of Valley; five grandchildren; sister Polly (Johnny) Ross of Lanett; brothers, John (Janice) Jackson of Valley, Spencer (Narissa) Jackson of Atlanta and Michael Jackson of Lanett; sister-in-laws, Iris Scott of Lanett, Faitha (Otis) Carlisle of Buffalo, Alabama, and Everlyn Jacobs of Melbourne, Florida; brothers-in-law, Steve (Brenda) Holloway of Opelika, Maurice (Emma) Patrick of Dothan, Lucious (Dorthy) Holloway Jr. of New York; special uncle Roger Jackson of Lanett; special friends Willie Reese and Charles Jefferson and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 22, at 1 p.m. EST at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Valley.

“With that I heard a loud voice from the throne say: “Look! The tent of God is with mankind, and he will reside with them, and they will be his people. And God himself will be with them. And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain will be anymore. The former things have passed.”

~ Revelations 21: 3-4

TERRY LEN MURPHY

Terry Len Murphy, 65, passed away at his home in Auburn, on June 12, 2024. Born on July 12, 1958, he was the beloved son of Sam and Margaret Murphy, and Dan and Evelyn Henson.

In his early career, Terry worked in construction for Brown & Root before retiring from the Maintenance Department at Boise after many dedicated years of service. He had a passion for the outdoors, enjoying activities such as hunting, fishing, and working on various projects. Terry was an avid fan of Alabama Football and eagerly followed every season of the Little League World Series.

Known for his generosity, Terry was always willing to help others, often putting their needs before his own. He cherished spending time with his friends and family above all else. In May 2024, he relocated from Laurel, Mississippi, to Auburn to be closer to his first grandchild.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Beverly Murphy and brother Paul Henson.

He is survived by his children, Logan Murphy (Melissa) and Dallas Murphy (Jedavian); his grandchild, Collins Spinks Philpot; his siblings, Kelsey Murphy (Elizabeth), Sammy Murphy (Stephanie), Jason Murphy (Kristy), Rachel Murphy Montague (Lewis), Jim Henson (Peggy Bea), David Henson (Rosa), and Marilyn Henson Miller (Keith), Sister-in-law, Peggy Ann; and the mother of his children, Suzie Murphy. He also leaves behind numerous cousins who were more like siblings, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends who were like family.

Terry was a Master Mason and an esteemed member of both the St. Stephens Masonic Lodge and the Santa Fe Masonic Lodge. A Masonic Memorial Service was held at Rockville Baptist Church on June 18. Officiants were Brother Mark Dunn and Brother Glenn Sullivan. Pianist was Mrs. Virgina Hoven. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

HOWARD HICKMAN

Howard Hickman passed away on June 12, 2024, at the age of 59. He was born Feb. 24, 1965, to Roxie and James Hickman.

Howard enjoyed going to the lake and loved fishing. He will be missed by family and friends.

Howard was preceded by his parents; brothers: Wayne and Jerry. He was survived by his children: Joshua of Pea Ridge, Arkansas, and Kayla of Newar, Texas; and the mother of his children Marybeth; grandchildren: Isiah and Xaviar of Newar, Texas; siblings: James (Christy) of Hamilton, Alabama; Linda Hickman of Opelika, Barbara Barresi of Lynn, Alabama; several aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

VALERIE ALLEN SHARPE

Valerie Allen Sharpe was born Dec. 20, 1979, and passed away June 13, 2024.

A graveside service was be held June 18 at Pierce Chapel Methodist Church Opelika. Frederick-Dean assisted with arrangements.

RUTH ELAINE WILLIAMS

Mrs. Ruth Elaine Williams, 97, passed away June 12, 2024. She was born Sept. 16, 1926, in Clanton, Alabama, the daughter of the late Martin Van Buren Wright and Clarice Elmira Wright. On Jan. 26, 1946, she married the love of her life, Jessie David Williams in Tallassee, where their only child, Rita Faye Williams, was born. In August 1951, the couple moved to Opelika, both working for Pepperell Manufacturing Company, while owning / operating a couple of convenience stores.

Her home was always a place of warmth and hospitality where family and friends gathered to share meals, stories and laughter. She was an excellent cook, and her recipes will be cherished for years to come. She was an active member of Central Baptist Church for approximately 70 years.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Staci (Roger) Belyeu and Scott (Donna) Hise; great- grandchildren, Bryan (Alison) Hise, Hali Hise, Brock Belyeu and Cade Belyeu; sister Dorothy Bell ; several nieces and nephews, with special mention to Shelia (Jim) Scarborough, who assisted with her care during the final years of her life and were a constant source of encouragement and love.

In addition to her beloved husband of 51 years, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Rita Faye Williams Hise,; sisters Lera Price, Loraine Yergan, , Delene Coleman, Mildred Coker and Eunice Lewis; and brothers Alton Wright, Amzie Wright, Aubrey Wright, Austin Wright and Jimmy Wright.

A funeral service was held June 15 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. She was laid to rest at Garden Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Central Baptist Church in her memory.