Local NAACP sets July 20 event

BY ANITA STIEFEL

ANITAS@OPELIKA OBSERVER.COM

LEE COUNTY — The community is invited to a Friends & Family Fun Day/Old School NAACP Picnic in the Park on Saturday, July 20, at Covington Recreation Center in Opelika.

The event will feature music by Disco Leroy, dancing, food and lots of games, including 3-legged races, sack races, relay races, Tug of War, kickball, spades, dominoes, horseshoes and more.

The Lee County NAACP will provide free hotdogs and hamburgers and will pay for a limited number of children to swim in the new pool area (first come, first served, with parental permission and oversight).

“Our goal is to have as many organizations that serve our community as possible come out in an effort to demonstrate a show of support and unity,” said Letitia T. Smith, president of the Lee County NAACP. “Come out and learn more about the NAACP, our Branch 5038, as well as our history. More importantly, come out so that we can all get to know each other and discuss how we can collectively make a difference and be transformative in our community.”

Lee County Branch 5038 has applied for the NAACP’s prestigious Dr. Ross Thalheimer Award.

“The fact that we submitted was an honor and a privilege, in and of itself, in that by putting together our packet, meant that we have fulfilled a commitment, in some form or fashion, to all of the NAACP’s strategic priorities and goals,” said Smith. “This, alone, confirms that our branch is and can continue to be a viable and effective entity in our community with a lot of hard work and dedication by the branch, as well as with a lot of support from our community.”