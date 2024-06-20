Community Calendar | June 20, 2024

O GROWS FARMERS MARKET

The O Grows Summer Farmers Market is open every Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Opelika’s Courthouse Square. O Grows accepts SNAP, EBT and SFMNP.

AUBURN CITY MARKET

City Market, Auburn Parks and Recreation’s weekly farmer’s market, is open each Saturday morning through Aug. 24 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Town Creek Park. The entire family is invited to enjoy live music, fun activities for the kids and an array of fresh, local and handcrafted items to browse and purchase. Parking is available at Town Creek Park and in the gravel lot across the street from the park. City Market vendors will start selling their products at 8 a.m. sharp. For more information, visit auburnalabama.org/citymarket or email citymarket@auburnalabama.org.

CAMP HILL FARMERS MARKET

The Camp Hill Marketplace Farmers Market is held each Saturday through Sept. 28 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Mt. Lovely Church Grounds, 21900 Sen. Claude Pepper Drive. Senior benefit cards are welcome. Vendors contact market manager Joanne Finley at (334) 332-5970.

GET OUTDOORS EVENT

A Get Outdoors event is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lee County Fairgrounds, 2408 Lafayette Parkway in Opelika. The free, family-friendly event will feature food trucks, a bounce house and exhibits of RVs, campers, motorcycles and much more.

CHILDREN’S THEATRE SUMMER CAMP

Missoula Children’s Theatre, a world-renowned children’s touring theatre for more than 50 years, will be back in Opelika for Summer Camp June 24-28. Registration is open to young people in kindergarten through 12th grades. Cost is $200, with a 10% discount for additional family members. Camp is limited to 60 campers, and every camper will be cast in the production of “Gulliver’s Travels in Space.” Register at www.opelikacommunitytheatre.com. For more information, contact Opelika Community Theatre by calling (334) 400-9660 or emailing opelikatheatrecompany1@gmail.com.

SUMMER SWING CONCERT ON JUNE 25

Every Tuesday evening, Opelika Parks & Rec hosts a free outdoor concert at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Park in Opelika, featuring a wide variety of musical entertainment. On June 25 the band Muse returns for a 34th year on the Summer Swing bandstand. Together for 46 years, Muse will perform fan favorites by artists such as the Eagles, Beatles, Crosby Stills & Nash, James Taylor, Van Morrison, Little Big Town, Jason Isbell and more.The Opelika High School Band Boosters offer hamburgers and hotdogs for a nominal fee from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., ideal for a family picnic. The Rocky Brook Rocket will give complimentary rides from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Bring the whole family, a quilt or lawn chair and relax on the banks of Rocky Brook Creek for an evening of musical fun, fellowship and relaxation. For more information call (334) 705-5560 or email LChesser@opelika-al.gov.

RACE FOR A SUMMER OF SECOND CHANCES

C.A.R.E. Humane Society, 1140 Ware Drive in Auburn, will host a live and virtual 5K and one-mile walk/run on Saturday, June 29. Sponsors and participants needed. The one-mile walk run costs $20 and will begin at 8 a.m. The 5K costs $30 and will begin at 8:30 a.m. For more information, go to https://www.carehumane.org/race-for-a-summer-of-second-chances.

SUMMER SWING CONCERT ON JULY 2

Every Tuesday evening, Opelika Parks & Rec hosts a free outdoor concert at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Park in Opelika, featuring a wide variety of musical entertainment. On July 2, taking the stage will be the band Crossroads, a six-piece variety band that covers many country and classic rock hits. The band performs selections from artists such as Fleetwood Mac, Linda Ronstadt, REM and The Eagles, as well as Carrie Underwood, Sugarland and Martina McBride. The Opelika High School Band Boosters offer hamburgers and hotdogs for a nominal fee from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., ideal for a family picnic. The Rocky Brook Rocket will give complimentary rides from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Bring the whole family, a quilt or lawn chair and relax on the banks of Rocky Brook Creek for an evening of musical fun, fellowship and relaxation. For more information call (334) 705-5560 or email LChesser@opelika-al.gov.

71st ANNUAL FREEDOM CELEBRATION

Celebrate Independence Day with Opelika Parks & Rec at the 71st Annual Freedom Celebration on Wednesday, July 3, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Opelika High School. There will be hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, musical entertainment and activities for the whole family. The Silver Wings Parachute Team will perform at 7:15 p.m., followed by a fireworks show at 9 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Orthopedic Clinic and the Kiwanis Club of Opelika.

SUMMER SWING CONCERT ON JULY 9

Every Tuesday evening, Opelika Parks & Rec hosts a free outdoor concert at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Park in Opelika, featuring a wide variety of musical entertainment. On July 9, Martha’s Trouble will take the stage. The duo, consisting of Jen and Rob Slocumb, have received multiple awards, including Best Americana Album of the Year by Just Plain Folk Awards, their Christmas Lights recording was selected as one of USA Today’s Top Holiday Albums, their cover of Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now was selected as one of Billboard Magazine’s Top 10 Cover Songs, and their recordings have been featured in several made-for-TV movies. The Opelika High School Band Boosters offer hamburgers and hotdogs for a nominal fee from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., ideal for a family picnic. The Rocky Brook Rocket will give complimentary rides from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Bring the whole family, a quilt or lawn chair and relax on the banks of Rocky Brook Creek for an evening of musical fun, fellowship and relaxation. For more information call (334) 705-5560 or email LChesser@opelika-al.gov.

SUMMER SWING CONCERT ON JULY 16

Every Tuesday evening, Opelika Parks & Rec hosts a free outdoor concert at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Park in Opelika, featuring a wide variety of musical entertainment. The July 16 concert will feature The James Brown Trio, a Southern Gospel group that will have your toes tapping and heart stirring to songs from the past as well as current tunes that are soon to be classics. The Opelika High School Band Boosters offer hamburgers and hotdogs for a nominal fee from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., ideal for a family picnic. The Rocky Brook Rocket will give complimentary rides from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Bring the whole family, a quilt or lawn chair and relax on the banks of Rocky Brook Creek for an evening of musical fun, fellowship and relaxation. For more information call (334) 705-5560 or email LChesser@opelika-al.gov.

EXTREME POWERSPORTS BIKE NIGHT

Extreme PowerSports will host Bike Night at Hey Day Market on Thursday, July 18, from 5 to 7 p.m., with proceeds supporting Storybook Farms. Adrenaline-seekers will enjoy the display of power sports, and there will be free gelato from Saint Bernardo’s Gelato Cart, demos from the Mini Grom and Slingshot clubs and a ticketed raffle.

SUMMER SWING CONCERT ON JULY 23

Every Tuesday evening, Opelika Parks & Rec hosts a free outdoor concert at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Park in Opelika, featuring a wide variety of musical entertainment. The July 23 concert will feature Fedoras, an acoustic duo that plays folk, pop and bluegrass tunes the whole family will enjoy. The Opelika High School Band Boosters offer hamburgers and hotdogs for a nominal fee from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., ideal for a family picnic. The Rocky Brook Rocket will give complimentary rides from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Bring the whole family, a quilt or lawn chair and relax on the banks of Rocky Brook Creek for an evening of musical fun, fellowship and relaxation. For more information call (334) 705-5560 or email LChesser@opelika-al.gov.

CHEERS ON THE CORNER

The Auburn Downtown Merchants Association will host the 8th annual Cheers on the Corner event on Friday, July 26, in downtown Auburn. At this event for ages 21 and up, attendees will receive a souvenir wine glass to enjoy the tastes of downtown at more than 20 stops, each of which will provide a savory bite paired with a refreshing beverage sample. New this year will be a Best Small Bite and Best Sips contest, where participants get to vote for their favorites. Tickets go on sale on July 8 and will cost $45 in advance and are expected to sell out. If available, tickets will cost $50 the day of the event.

SUMMER SWING CONCERT FINALE JULY 30

Opelika Parks & Rec will host the final free outdoor concert of the season at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Park in Opelika on Tuesday, July 30, featuring a Back to School Bash. The Opelika High School Band Boosters offer hamburgers and hotdogs for a nominal fee from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., ideal for a family picnic. The Rocky Brook Rocket will give complimentary rides from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Bring the whole family, a quilt or lawn chair and relax on the banks of Rocky Brook Creek for an evening of musical fun, fellowship and relaxation. For more information call (334) 705-5560 or email LChesser@opelika-al.gov.

ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY ALUMNI

The Lee County Alumni of Alabama State University is holding a membership drive. Increased membership will allow the group to offer more scholarships and support financial and other vital needs for student success at ASU, as well as will foster a sense of pride, visibility and connection to the community. For more information, contact President Dwight E. Howard at (334) 745-7293.

ATTENTION ORCHID LOVERS

The East Alabama Orchid Society meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Opelika Public Library in Meeting Room 2, located at the rear of the library next to the train mural. Anyone interested in growing orchids is encouraged to attend the meetings. There are orchid growers of all levels and abilities who meet to learn and discuss growing orchids from the members. At each meeting, members will bring their blooming plants to share with the group. For more information about the meetings, contact David Stanbury at: stanbdm@auburn.edu.

ZUMBA CLASSES

Zumba classes are held on Tuesdays & Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Frank Brown Recreational Center in Auburn. Cost is $5 drop in, $25 for five classes and $40 for 10 classes. Register at auburnal.myrec.com.