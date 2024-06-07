OCT presents ‘Daddy’s Dying — Who’s Got the Will?’ June 20-23

Summer Camp set for June 24-28; Auditions announced for ‘Wizard of Oz’

OPELIKA — Tickets are on sale now for Opelika Community Theatre’s production of Del Shores’ hilarious adult comedy “Daddy’s Dying — Who’s Got the Will?” directed by Wesley Knox. Performances are set for June 20, 21 & 22 at 7 p.m. and June 23 at 2:30 p.m. at OCT’s new location: USA Town Center, 1220 Fox Run Ave., Suite 216.

This is a hilarious comedy about a dysfunctional family reunion that takes a turn for the outrageous when the grown-up children descend upon the homestead to see their ailing father. Motives clash louder than their childhood squabbles. This side-splitting play is full of Texas charm, witty dialogue and characters sharp as cactus thorns. Will love conquer greed? Or will Daddy’s final wish tear the family apart?

Enjoy seeing some of our prominent citizens bring this stage and screenplay to life with their own perspectives. Note: This performance includes adult language and humor.

Tickets are $16 and are on sale now at opelikatheatrecompany.com.

MISSOULA CHILDREN’S THEATRE TOURING CAMP

The Missoula Children’s Theatre returns to Opelika for a week of Theatre Camp June 24-28. In one week they will audition, cast, rehearse and present “Gulliver’s Travels,” with space aliens, robots, wacky characters and loads of fun.

Registration is limited to 64 participants, ages of 5 to 18, and spots are filling fast.

Missoula is always looking for future actors and directors to work on their teams. Taking part in the Missoula camps helps aspiring artists get their foot in the door for future consideration. OCT’S own Alysa Richards had the opportunity to help Missoula during our camp last year and was offered the opportunity to travel and work with them this winter, spring and summer months. Alysa will be back in Opelika as Missoula’s director/actor for the Gulliver’s Travels tour.

For more information about camp, send a text message to (334) 400-9660 or visit www.opelikatheatrecompany.com

SPONSORS NEEDED: Six children need sponsors for camp. These kids have lots of potential and talent to be developed. Sponsoring a Musical Theatre Kid is $250.

CASTING CALL FOR ALL AGES

Actors of ALL AGES are invited to audition for OCT’s production of “Wizard of Oz.” The second round of auditions are coming July 1-2.

To audition, prepare 30-40 bars (approximately 60-90 seconds) of a song of your choice and a short monologue less than 90 seconds. Adults are needed for a variety of different roles. Show dates are Oct. 10-20.

Auditions will be recorded and will also be considered for our production of “Rent” coming in 2025.

For more information or how to help OCT message (334) 400-9660 or email opelikatheatrecompany1@gmail.com.