Hat’s off to the 2024 graduates!

We have so many photos from this year’s graduation ceremonies. We have included links where photos can be viewed and in some cases – purchased.

Auburn High School – Photos by John Hillsman

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/r7w3np66wajwclajeqcn6/ANjBwbOJC7QAWI929avXyHY?rlkey=o4l5mpy89r01rh8nfxochar0f&dl=0

Beauregard High School – Photos by Robert Noles – Available for purchase

https://nolesphotography.com/client-galleries/gallery/high-school-senior-pictures/beauregard-high-school-graduation-exercises/

Beulah High School – Photos by Matt Austin – Available for Purchase

https://store.maustinphotography.com/beulahgraduation/

Beulah High School – Photos by Ed Sikora –

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/l6t3s6rth8uv640kxutma/AG3zmONa0wLOwHU4YQGnqb0?rlkey=42a7zllqzdwv4zuyom8cfqo17&dl=0

Lee-Scott Academy – Photos by Robert Noles – Available for purchase

https://nolesphotography.com/client-galleries/gallery/high-school-senior-pictures/2024-lee-scott-academy-graduation/

Opelika High School – Photos by Robert Noles – Available for purchase

https://nolesphotography.com/client-galleries/gallery/high-school-senior-pictures/opelika-high-school-2024-graduation-exercises/

Smiths Station High School – Photos by Matt Austin – Available for purchase

https://store.maustinphotography.com/smithsstationgraduation/

TRINITY CHRISTIAN – Photos provided by the school

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/h73z028k2qielttlb2uni/ADBcnRiJFCn8qYYctyCBHRo?rlkey=tmfw9i4qf1udjj4h2jh9ld6jp&st=7org6z2f&dl=0

*As of now, we do not have photos from Glenwood’s ceremony. We hope to have access to some soon.



