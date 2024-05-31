REMEMBERING THOSE WHO GAVE ALL

OPELIKA’S EVENT

The photos above are from the city of Opelika’s Memorial Day services, which featured invocation by Foundry Opelika Pastor Patrick Hitchman-Craig, Presentation of the Colors and wreath laying ceremony by Opelika Fire Department, the National Anthem performed by OHS Class of 2023 graduate Kobe Smith, remarks by Kenny Frazier, veteran of the Marine Corps Reserve and Alabama National Guard, and TAPS by Lily Williams, a junior at OHS. PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES

AUBURN UNIVERSITY

Photos above are from Auburn University’s Veterans Resource Center’s Memorial Day ceremony held on campus May 24, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings during World War II. Highlights included Presentation of Colors by the Auburn Naval ROTC, the National Anthem performed by an Auburn student veteran, invocation delivered by Chaplain Capt. Gary Riddle of the Alabama Army National Guard, guest speech by Air Force Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Jeffrey L. Newton, wreath laying ceremony to honor fallen servicemembers, with a special tribute to the local Gold Star family of Billy Stelpflug, and placement of 2,501 flags on Cater Lawn to represent each American servicemember who died on D-Day. PHOTOS BY ED SIKORA