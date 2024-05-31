Extension/4-H to offer summer programming

CONTRIBUTED BY LEE COUNTY EXTENSION

LEE COUNTY — Lee County Extension and Alabama 4-H are offering a number of opportunities for fun and learning this summer. Participants must be ages 9 to 18 (unless otherwise noted) and registered in 4HOnline. All fees must be paid by check made out to Lee County Extension Office (no cash) and submitted at 600 S. 7th St., Opelika, AL 36801. Call (334) 749-3353 for more information about the following June events:

Ceramics/Art Camp

Participants will paint a hand soap dispenser AND create a wind spinner using paint and some tools at Ceramics/Art Camp on Monday, June 3. Wind spinners will go home the day of class, but ceramics will be picked up after they have been fired. Two sessions are available (both are the same) and there are only 25 spots in each. Session 1 is 9 a.m. to noon, and session 2 is from 1 to 4 p.m. The location is 480 N. Dean Road, Duite D1, in Auburn. Activity fee is $40. Call the Lee County Extension Office to register: (334) 749-3353.

Craft Day

A craft day will be held Tuesday, June 4, from 9 a.m. until noon at JoAnn’s Distribution Warehouse in Opelika. Wear closed shoes for a tour of the warehouse. The event is free, but please sign up in advance by calling the Lee County Extension Office at (334) 749-3353.

Sew It Seams

A beginner sewing class will be held Monday through Friday, June 10-14, from 8:30 a.m. until noon at the Lee County Extension auditorium. Participants will learn the basics of sewing and will complete four projects: travel tic tac toe, a tote bag, a journal cover and a small throw pillow. Only 16 spots available. Cost is $45, which includes all materials. Register by calling (334) 749-3353.

Basic Gardening Class

A hands-on class will help participants start a miniature garden on Monday, June 17, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Lee County Extension auditorium. The class is limited to 25 kids. Cost is $20. Register by calling (334) 749-3353.

Jam Making Workshop

Participants will make and bring home two flavors of jam during this workshop, set for Tuesday, June 18, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Lee County Extension auditorium. Maximum 18 participants. Cost is $20. Register by calling (334) 749-3353.

Creating with Clay: Bobble Heads

Participants of a one-day art class on Thursday, June 20, will make bobble heads. Cost is $20. The class, which is limited to 25 participants, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Lee County Extension auditorium. Register by calling (334) 749-3353.

Epoxy/Woodworking Class

This is a two-part class limited to 20 rising 7th through 12th graders. Participants will make an end table using and epoxy finish, as well as a 3-D wooden door hanger using special machinery. Both classes must be attended to complete the projects. The classes will be held on consecutive Fridays, June 21 and 28, from 9 a.m. until noon at Beulah High School Shop. Cost is $40. To enroll, call (334) 749-3353.

4-H Summer Fitness

A summer fitness class will be held on Tuesday, June 25, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Lee County Extension auditorium. Participants will play interactive games, exercise and learn about healthy living. Only 25 spots are available, and the cost is $10. Call (334) 749-3353 to register.