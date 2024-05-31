Community Calendar | May 30, 2024

O GROWS FARMERS MARKET

The O Grows Summer Farmers Market is open every Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Opelika’s Courthouse Square. O Grows accepts SNAP, EBT and SFMNP.

AUBURN CITY MARKET

City Market, Auburn Parks and Recreation’s weekly farmer’s market, is open each Saturday morning through Aug. 24 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Town Creek Park. The entire family is invited to enjoy live music, fun activities for the kids and an array of fresh, local and handcrafted items to browse and purchase. Parking is available at Town Creek Park and in the gravel lot across the street from the park. City Market vendors will start selling their products at 8 a.m. sharp. For more information, visit auburnalabama.org/citymarket or email citymarket@auburnalabama.org.

CAMP HILL FARMERS MARKET

The Camp Hill Marketplace Farmers Market is held each Saturday through Sept. 28 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Mt. Lovely Church Grounds, 21900 Sen. Claude Pepper Drive. Senior benefit cards are welcome. Vendors contact market manager Joanne Finley at (334) 332-5970.

SUNDOWN CONCERT SERIES CONCLUDES

The final 2024 Spring Sundown Concert will feature Austin Ritch on Thursday, May 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Kiesel Park, 520 Chadwick Lane in Auburn. The community is invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy great music, with food and sweet treats available for purchase from the Chill Spot. Pets on a leash are welcome.

PRIDEFEST 2024

Pride on the Plains, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, will host the 6th Annual Pride Parade in downtown Opelika at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 31, and the 6th Annual PrideFest at Auburn’s Kiesel Park from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. Both events are family friendly. For more information, visit prideontheplains.com.

SUMMER SWING CONCERT ON JUNE 4

Every Tuesday evening, Opelika Parks & Rec hosts a free outdoor concert at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Park in Opelika, featuring a wide variety of musical entertainment including gospel, soul, jazz, R&B, oldies, country, folk and community band music. On June 4, Conner Lorre will deliver stunningly accurate voice impressions of Neil Diamond, Frank Sinatra, John Denver, Jimmy Buffett, Elton John, Alan Jackson, Lee Greenwood and many more. The Opelika High School Band Boosters offer hamburgers and hotdogs for a nominal fee from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., ideal for a family picnic. The Rocky Brook Rocket will give complimentary rides from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Bring the whole family, a quilt or lawn chair and relax on the banks of Rocky Brook Creek for an evening of musical fun, fellowship and relaxation. For more information call (334) 705-5560 or email LChesser@opelika-al.gov.

SUMMERNIGHT DOWNTOWN ART WALK

The 2024 SummerNight Downtown Art Walk is scheduled for Friday, June 7, from 6 to 10 p.m. in downtown Auburn. The festival features the work of local and regional artists, live music, merchant specials, children’s activities and a culinary contest. Presented by the City of Auburn/Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center, Auburn Arts Association, Saint Dunstan’s Episcopal Church and the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association. Visit auburnsummernight.org for sponsorship, vendor and volunteer information.

SUNDILLA CONCERT SERIES

The Sundilla Concert Series & Radio Hour will present performances by New Quintet on Friday, June 7, at Pebble Hill; Kim Richey Band Thursday, June 13; Jeff Black on Thursday, July 18, at Pebble Hill; The Close on Friday, August 23 at AUUF; Steve Forbert on Friday, Sept. 13 at AUUF; Joy Clark on Friday, Oct. 11, at AUUF; and Griffin House on Friday, Nov. 1, at AUUF. For tickets and more information, visit www.sundillamusic.com.

TOUCH A TRUCK

Opelika Main Street will host a Touch-a-Truck event beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, in downtown Opelika.

BURGER WARS

The 10th Annual Burger Wars will be held Saturday, June 8, at 11 a.m. in historic downtown Opelika. Hosted by the Opelika Rotary Charitable Foundation, this event raises money to support those in need in our community, including the Food Bank of East Alabama. Tasting tickets will go on sale on the corner of North Railroad Avenue and 8th Street beginning at 10:45 a.m. Don’t miss the Big Bite Battle between the Opelika and Auburn fire departments at the Railyard on North Railroad at 1 p.m.

SUMMER SWING CONCERT ON JUNE 11

Every Tuesday evening, Opelika Parks & Rec hosts a free outdoor concert at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Park in Opelika, featuring a wide variety of musical entertainment including gospel, soul, jazz, R&B, oldies, country, folk and community band music. On June 11 the high-energy band Route 66 will perform pop, rock and dance music, with audience participation encouraged. The Opelika High School Band Boosters offer hamburgers and hot dogs for a nominal fee from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., ideal for a family picnic. The Rocky Brook Rocket will give complimentary rides from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Bring the whole family, a quilt or lawn chair and relax on the banks of Rocky Brook Creek for an evening of musical fun, fellowship and relaxation. For more information call (334) 705-5560 or email LChesser@opelika-al.gov.

SUMMER SWING CONCERT ON JUNE 18

Every Tuesday evening, Opelika Parks & Rec hosts a free outdoor concert at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Park in Opelika, featuring a wide variety of musical entertainment including gospel, soul, jazz, R&B, oldies, country, folk and community band music. On June 18, the band GP38 will perform a mix of country, southern & classic rock. Opelika’s own Chris McDaniel will have everyone singing along, dancing and having a good time. The Opelika High School Band Boosters offer hamburgers and hot dogs for a nominal fee from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., ideal for a family picnic. The Rocky Brook Rocket will give complimentary rides from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Bring the whole family, a quilt or lawn chair and relax on the banks of Rocky Brook Creek for an evening of musical fun, fellowship and relaxation. For more information call (334) 705-5560 or email LChesser@opelika-al.gov.

GET OUTDOORS EVENT

A Get Outdoors event is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lee County Fairgrounds, 2408 Lafayette Parkway in Opelika. The free, family-friendly event will feature food trucks, a bounce house and exhibits of RVs and campers by Camping World, 4x4s and boats by Southern Mud and

4×4 trucks and accessories by H&W.

CHILDREN’S THEATRE SUMMER CAMP

Missoula Children’s Theatre, a world-renowned children’s touring theatre for more than 50 years, will be back in Opelika for Summer Camp June 24-28. Registration is open to young people in kindergarten through 12th grades. Cost is $200, with a 10% discount for additional family members. Camp is limited to 60 campers, and every camper will be cast in the production of “Gulliver’s Travels in Space.” Register at www.opelikacommunitytheatre.com. For more information, contact Opelika Community Theatre by calling (334) 400-9660 or emailing opelikatheatrecompany1@gmail.com.

SUMMER SWING CONCERT ON JUNE 25

Every Tuesday evening, Opelika Parks & Rec hosts a free outdoor concert at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Park in Opelika, featuring a wide variety of musical entertainment including gospel, soul, jazz, R&B, oldies, country, folk and community band music. On June 25 the band Muse returns for a 34th year on the Summer Swing bandstand. Together for 46 years, Muse will perform fan favorites by artists such as the Eagles, Beatles, Crosby Stills & Nash, James Taylor, Van Morrison, Little Big Town, Jason Isbell and more. The Opelika High School Band Boosters offer hamburgers and hot dogs for a nominal fee from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., ideal for a family picnic. The Rocky Brook Rocket will give complimentary rides from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Bring the whole family, a quilt or lawn chair and relax on the banks of Rocky Brook Creek for an evening of musical fun, fellowship and relaxation. For more information call (334) 705-5560 or email LChesser@opelika-al.gov.

RACE FOR A SUMMER OF SECOND CHANCES

C.A.R.E. Humane Society, 1140 Ware Drive in Auburn, will host a live and virtual 5K and one-mile walk/run on Saturday, June 29. Sponsors and participants needed. The one-mile walk run costs $20 and will begin at 8 a.m. The 5K costs $30 and will begin at 8:30 a.m. For more information, go to https://www.carehumane.org/race-for-a-summer-of-second-chances.