Opelika City Council recognizes citizen

OPELIKA — Persistence — the character trait that Parker Hamilton of Ward 5 is known for. Hamilton was recognized by Ward 5 Council Member Todd Rauch, the Opelika City Council and Mayor Gary Fuller during Tuesday night’s meeting as the Opelika Character Council’s Citizen of Excellent Character.
The council also recognized the Killgore and OPS/AMEA Scholarship recipients during the meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
- The council held four public hearings during the meeting. The first two were on the demolitions of structures located at 500 and 502 Martin Luther King Boulevard and 108 Plum Ave. Later in the meeting the council voted to approve the demolition of these structures.
The last two public hearings were on weed abatement assessments for 120 Chester Ave. and 814 Donald Ave. and the council voted to approve the assessments.
- The council approved a request for a downtown street closure from Red Clay Brewing for a food truck event on June 6.
- The council approved expense reports from city departments.
- The council approved a resolution to designate city personal property as surplus and authorized its disposal.
- The council approved a resolution amending the Organizational Chart of the Opelika Police Department (OPD.)
- The council approved Change Order No. 1 for the Opelika City Hall VRF Project Phase II. The increase for the project is just under $40,000.
- The council approved an Easement Termination Agreement with HARA LLC.
- The council approved an extension of tax abatements of sales and use taxes for Clear Springs Properties LLC / PFI LTD until Dec. 25, 2024.
- The council approved a three-year subscription agreement with Citibot Inc. for just under $68,000 to be split annually during the three years.
- The council did not take action on a resolution to demolish a structure located at 401 N. 16th Place. The item remained tabled.
- The council approved a request for a Special Use Permit by AT&T for equipment located at 2404 Frederick Road.
- The council approved a request for a Special Use Permit by AT&T for equipment located at 900-D Reader Ave.
- The council voted to amend the Zoning Ordinance and Map to rezone 98.8 acres of land
located between Gateway Drive and Cunningham Drive, from C-2, C-3, and R-4 to a Planned Unit Development (PUD.).
- The council introduced an ordinance to repeal Section 22-5 of the City Code of Ordinances: Ending Funeral Escort Services for its first reading. OPD recommended that the city discontinue its policy of providing police escorts for funeral processions as of noon on July 1, 2024, should this ordinance be approved.
- The council voted to reappoint Tom Morris to the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority Election Committee.