OHS student arrested for bringing handgun to campus

FROM OPELIKA CITY SCHOOS AND OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

Earlier today, the Opelika Police Department located a weapon in a vehicle on the campus of Opelika High School. There was not an active threat to the students or staff at the school. Everyone on campus is safe, however, a student was arrested, and charges were filed by the Opelika Police Department.

On April 17, Opelika Police School Resource officers received information regarding a possible firearm being inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Opelika High School, located at 1700 Lafayette Parkway. Sgt. Jonathon Glover conducted an open-air search with his firearm detection canine, Gunner, who alerted on a Honda located in the parking lot. Officers then conducted a probable cause search where they located a firearm within plain view inside the vehicle. 18-year-old Dezi Yelder was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Firearm in Certain Places and Possession of Marijuana, Second Degree. This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. If you have any information, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or

the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.