Cops on Top fundraiser for Special Olympics is April 19

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — Local law enforcement agencies are on a mission to raise funds for the Alabama Special Olympics with the 2024 Cops on Top event, scheduled for Friday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at two locations.

The Opelika Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Department will fundraise at the Tiger Town Kroger, while the Auburn Police Department will raise money at the Kroger on Dean Road.

Cops on Top is a regional effort to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics, which sponsors competitive events each year for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Some officers will be on the roof at the Kroger locations while other officers will be available outside the store to accept donations alongside Special Olympics athletes.

Lunch will be served at both locations from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will cost $5 for chips, a drink and a hot dog.

For more information about Special Olympics or the Cops on Top event, please contact Elizabeth Kaufman at (334) 501-2939 or ekaufman@auburnalabama.org.